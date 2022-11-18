Read full article on original website
NonStop Local Weather Alert... Wintery Mix Tonight...Slick Roads
NonStop Local Weather Alert... A wintery mix in the forecast tonight, expect light snow, rain and freezing rain with temperatures at or below freezing 20s and 30s. Ice accumulations from .05” - .10”. Breezy winds 5-10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Our air stagnation advisory expires tonight at 10 pm however, an inversion returns tomorrow.
Local emergency responders ask public to stay home amid freezing rain
KENNEWICK, Wash. – YAKIMA COUNTY. Yakima County Fire District 5 is currently responding to multiple accidents within the district due to weather conditions. In a Facebook post, Fire District 5 is asking the public to take their time if they have to go out or don't go out at all as they expect the roads to get worse with overnight temperatures.
WA State Parks sees surge in campsite use
Did you decide to take advantage of Washington’s spectacular natural beauty sometime last year and reserve a campsite, cabin or yurt at one of our state parks?. If so, you weren’t alone. Use of campsites and other state-owned park facilities surged in 2021, according to data from Washington...
Shop small in Yakima on Saturday
YAKIMA, Wash.- Downtown Yakima will celebrate Small Business Saturday on November, 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with promotions and sales at 37 participating locations. Shoppers will receive a complimentary shopping tote and are encouraged to complete a shopping passport to be entered into a drawing for a downtown Yakima gift basket.
Have a stress free holiday with the WSDOT travel maps
WASHINGTON – Heading out of town or on a quick trip to the local grocery store? Make sure to check in with the Washington State Department of Transportation’s handy charts to avoid traditionally congested travel times and current road conditions. Check out the maps here: https://wsdot.com/Travel/Real-time/Map/?featuretype=alert&featureid=526817.
Yakima installs Christmas tree downtown
YAKIMA, Wash. - The city of Yakima installed this year's Christmas tree on Millennium Plaza early Tuesday morning. Putting a Christmas Tree up in Downtown Yakima and lighting it is an annual tradition for the city. This year's tree is about 10 feet smaller than last year's. It stands about...
YVFWC helps Camp Hope open cold weather shelter in Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash. - Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic (YVFWC) stepped up to help Camp Hope open their cold weather shelter in Toppenish this year by donating up to $124 thousand to help with operating costs. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay didn't think the cold weather shelter would...
2nd Harvest prepares for its seventh annual Turkey Drive
KENNEWICK, Wash. - 2nd Harvest prepared for its seventh annual Turkey Drive with about 100 volunteers helping packing boxes with a full Thanksgiving meal on Sunday. Lamb Weston is the presenting sponsor for the food drive and U-Pull-It Auto Parts will match $15,000 in donations to 2nd Harvest to help offset the cost of the drive. STCU helped sponsor the box packing for the event.
YCSO looking for Modelo bandits
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is trying to identify the two men seen in surveillance photos walking out of a store with two cases of Modelo. According to the YCSO, the men entered a store, grabbed the beer and walked out without paying. If you recognize the...
Oregon Governor Brown pardons marijuana offenses
SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown is granting pardons for Oregonians with minimum marijuana offenses. "We are a state, and a nation, of second chances. Today I am taking steps to right the wrongs of a flawed, inequitable, and outdated criminal justice system in Oregon when it comes to personal marijuana possession," said Kate Brown, Oregon Governor.
Yakima settles road design lawsuit for $3 million
YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima has reached a $3 million settlement with the family of a man that was seriously injured in a car crash at the intersection of 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard. The family's lawsuit alleged that the width of the intersection was too wide to safely...
$8.6 million heading to rural Washington for high-speed internet
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Over $8.6 million will start flowing through Washington in an effort to expand affordable, high-speed internet through the rural areas of the state. The money was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will be administered through the Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Loan and Grant Program.
Burned body found in Wapato identified
WAPATO, Wash.- The body of a man found burned near a burning car in Wapato on August, 16, has been identified. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office, the Yakima County Coroner, and Immigration Services have identified the man as 46-year-old Miguel "Elvin" Peredes from Nicaragua. According to a Yakima County Sheriff's...
Oregon senator reacts to pardons for marijuana offenses
SALEM, Ore.- Today Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced that the state would be granting pardons for Oregonians with minimum marijuana offenses. In a statement released by his office, Sen. Ron Wyden said:. “Pardoning simple possession in Oregon is absolutely necessary to repair the damage done by the failed War on...
Benton County Sheriff's patrol leads to arrest of man wanted by Richland police
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- A Benton County Sheriff's Deputy patrolling near Mayo Drive and Highway 224 on the morning of November, 22, spotted a silver Hyundai driven by a male suspect wanted by Richland Police. The Deputy attempted to stop the car, but the driver sped away. According to the Benton...
Oregon state leaders sued by gun rights groups
Salem, Oregon - Oregon gun rights groups filed a lawsuit on November 18, 2022 over Measure 114. Measure 114 states that if you live in Oregon you will be required to have a gun permit to purchase a firearm and gun magazines with 10 or more rounds will be banned.
Washington House Democrats re-elect Rep. Laurie Jinkins for House Speaker
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Rep. Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma) was elected for a third time by the House Democrats caucus to serve as Speaker of the House for Washington state. “The people of Washington have again chosen Democrats to lead in our state Legislature, and our caucus is ready to get to work on their behalf,” Jinkins said. “...More than ever, our caucus is reflective of the many diverse communities that make up this great state, and that ultimately makes the work we do better.”
Audit finds money mismanagement in Toppenish School District
TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Washington State Auditor's Office has released its regular accountability audit for the Toppenish School District. "These elected community members need to review the district's checks and balances, starting with their own oversight of school leadership," said Pat McCarthy, Washington State Auditor. The Auditor's report identifies multiple areas...
20-time convicted felon arrested on suspicion of murder in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a murder on Chestnut Avenue. YPD Officers found a man with a gunshot wound behind his left ear with no wallet, cellphone, or identification on the night of October, 22. According to Yakima County Superior Court documents Police Detectives...
