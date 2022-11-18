OLYMPIA, Wash. – Rep. Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma) was elected for a third time by the House Democrats caucus to serve as Speaker of the House for Washington state. “The people of Washington have again chosen Democrats to lead in our state Legislature, and our caucus is ready to get to work on their behalf,” Jinkins said. “...More than ever, our caucus is reflective of the many diverse communities that make up this great state, and that ultimately makes the work we do better.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO