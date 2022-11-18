Time is almost out to buy pie at these Sacramento bakeries. Here are your Thanksgiving options

If you show up to Thanksgiving pie-less that’s on you because the Sacramento area is crawling with grocery stores, bakeries, restaurants and even hardware stores selling pies for next week’s feast.

The shops linked below are shutting down their pie pre-orders Friday, so be sure to sift through those first. If you miss the cutoff, scroll to the very bottom to look through the other options, which are linked.

Here’s the list:

Freeport Bakery





Freeport Bakery at 2966 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento is filling pre-orders for several of its pies including pecan, pumpkin, apple, mixed berry and sweet potato for around $17 to $29 a dessert. Order online by 3 p.m. on Friday and pick up your pie at the shop on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Customers can also shop for pies in-store on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Wednesday, Nov. 23. with “contact-less forms of payment only.”

Pushkin’s Bakery

Both Pushin’s Bakery’s Sacramento and Roseville locations are taking pre-orders through Friday for its pumpkin, apple and pecan pies.

Orders should be picked up starting Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 1820 29th St. (Sacramento location) or 1220 Roseville Parkway #140 (Roseville location).

Pie prices range from around $9 to around $23 a pie depending on size.

Fixins Soul Kitchen

If you’re looking for a sweet potato pie in Sacramento, you have a little more time. Fixins Soul Kitchen in Oak Park at 3428 Third Ave., Sacramento is accepting pre-orders for its sweet potato pie by phone (916-999-7685) or online through Monday, Nov. 21.

Orders should be picked up at the restaurant on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Other Sacramento shops selling Thanksgiving pies

These Sacramento grocery stores, bakeries, restaurants and stores are also selling pies. Here’s where to look:

