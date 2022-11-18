Kershaw County, SC (WOLO)- Meet Shadow! This 5-year-old Labrador-Retriever mix is currently at the Kershaw County Humane Society looking for his forever home!. Shadow is a staff favorite and one of their ‘long-timers.’ He has been a resident at the shelter for more than a year now after coming in as a stray. Shadow is a big boy, but don’t be fooled by his size. He is a gentle giant- very calm, well-mannered, and loving. Shadow was also recently fostered and did wonderful in a home environment. Shelter staff believe he is already house broken too!

CAMDEN, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO