Columbia, SC

Local Living: State Museum admission discount and City parking

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, the State Museum is offering a discount. According to the museum, they are offering 50% off kids (3-12) general admission each Saturday through Christmas (Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17). The State Museum says this is the...
COLUMBIA, SC
Richland Library locations closing for Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— All Richland Library locations will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 23- Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving, say officials. Services will resume Saturday, Nov. 26 at 9 a.m. In the meantime, residents can access the library’s resources and information by visiting richlandlibrary.com.
COLUMBIA, SC
City of Columbia announces free parking during Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced they are providing free parking during the Thanksgiving holiday to support local businesses. Office buildings will be closed Nov. 24-Nov.25 during the holidays, say officials. Beginning Nov. 24 and Nov. 27, street parking will be complimentary city-wide. There will also be...
COLUMBIA, SC
Melrose Art in the Yard held this past weekend in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The historic Melrose Art in the Yard welcomed around 80 artists to show and sell their original work in the downtown Columbia neighborhood. The event was first held in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. The idea was to provide local artists with a safe place...
COLUMBIA, SC
Salvation Army Christmas kickoff at SC State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Salvation Army, Christmas has officially started with a kick off event on the steps of the State House. Salvation Army leaders say the Angel Tree program will give 2,500 midlands children presents this year and its Red Kettle Campaign is aiming to raise $300,000 thousand to fund next years programs.
COLUMBIA, SC
Thanksgiving holiday travel tips for the road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Thanksgiving is only a few days away and if you’re hitting the road or the skies to visit your loved one, you’re not alone. Millions of other Americans will be too. ABC’s Alexis Christoforous has tips on how to make the journey as stress-free...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newly renovated field unveiled at Brookland-Lakeview Empowerment Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A newly renovated field in honor of Lakeview High School’s historic championship win 59 years ago today was unveiled today. The newly renovated field was showcased today at the Brookland-Lakeview Empowerment Center. In 1963 the then segregated school won its first state championship.
COLUMBIA, SC
Salvation Army to kick off Red Kettle campaign

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Salvation Army will kick off the annual Red Kettle campaign Monday at the State House. During the event, the Salvation Army will acknowledge the many donors, volunteers and advocates that support The Salvation Army of the Midlands all year long, say organizers. The familiar Red...
COLUMBIA, SC
Pet of the Week: Shadow!

Kershaw County, SC (WOLO)- Meet Shadow! This 5-year-old Labrador-Retriever mix is currently at the Kershaw County Humane Society looking for his forever home!. Shadow is a staff favorite and one of their ‘long-timers.’ He has been a resident at the shelter for more than a year now after coming in as a stray. Shadow is a big boy, but don’t be fooled by his size. He is a gentle giant- very calm, well-mannered, and loving. Shadow was also recently fostered and did wonderful in a home environment. Shelter staff believe he is already house broken too!
CAMDEN, SC
$15 million in capital bonds approved in Clarendon county

CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The Clarendon County Council approved $15 million in bonds for various capital projects last night. According to a spokesperson for the county those projects include a new fire station for the Turbeville area, a public works fleet maintenance facility, and an animal enforcement annex for the law enforcement facility.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
Coroner releases Saluda County resident’s cause of death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner’s Office announced the death of 22 year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus as a homicide. The Ridge Spring resident’s death was determined to be caused by gunshot wounds. The victims’ body was found near a pond in the Monetta area on Nov....
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
SC Highway Patrol urges caution during Thanksgiving travel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol is urging drivers headed out on the road this Thanksgiving to slow down and pay attention behind the wheel. In anticipation of heavy traffic, drivers can also expect to share the road with increased law enforcement for the travel period that begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 to midnight on Sunday, Nov. 27.
COLUMBIA, SC
Police searching for burglary suspect

Cayce, S.C. (WOLO)– The Cayce Police Department is looking for a suspect in a burglary at the Alight Apartment complex on October 26, 2022. According to an incident report around 5am the suspect, pictured in the sketch above, tried to enter an apartment through an open window. When the...
CAYCE, SC
Palmetto series gets new sponsor, SC Education Lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Carolina-Clemson game is this weekend and now the on-going series between the bitter rivals has a new sponsor. This afternoon USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner announced the Palmetto series which includes all sports in which the Gamecocks and Tigers face each other, will now be sponsored by the South Carolina Education Lottery.
CLEMSON, SC
Aiken woman charged with identity fraud, says SLED

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of 42 year-old Melissa Denise Redd for Identity Fraud on Nov. 18. Agents say the defendant entered the SC Department of Motor Vehicles at the North Augusta branch carrying another individuals identification card and represented herself as the person.
AIKEN, SC

