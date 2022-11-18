Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Fifth annual “Bountiful Harvest” event brings police, community together
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department and Serve and Connect held the fifth annual “Bountiful Harvest” community event next to the Icehouse Amphitheatre in Lexington. Along with folks from Serve and Connect, officers from the Lexington, Cayce, and West Columbia Police Departments, and the Lexington...
Local Living: State Museum admission discount and City parking
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, the State Museum is offering a discount. According to the museum, they are offering 50% off kids (3-12) general admission each Saturday through Christmas (Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17). The State Museum says this is the...
Richland Library locations closing for Thanksgiving holiday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— All Richland Library locations will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 23- Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving, say officials. Services will resume Saturday, Nov. 26 at 9 a.m. In the meantime, residents can access the library’s resources and information by visiting richlandlibrary.com.
City of Columbia announces free parking during Thanksgiving holiday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced they are providing free parking during the Thanksgiving holiday to support local businesses. Office buildings will be closed Nov. 24-Nov.25 during the holidays, say officials. Beginning Nov. 24 and Nov. 27, street parking will be complimentary city-wide. There will also be...
Melrose Art in the Yard held this past weekend in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The historic Melrose Art in the Yard welcomed around 80 artists to show and sell their original work in the downtown Columbia neighborhood. The event was first held in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. The idea was to provide local artists with a safe place...
Salvation Army Christmas kickoff at SC State House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Salvation Army, Christmas has officially started with a kick off event on the steps of the State House. Salvation Army leaders say the Angel Tree program will give 2,500 midlands children presents this year and its Red Kettle Campaign is aiming to raise $300,000 thousand to fund next years programs.
Thanksgiving holiday travel tips for the road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Thanksgiving is only a few days away and if you’re hitting the road or the skies to visit your loved one, you’re not alone. Millions of other Americans will be too. ABC’s Alexis Christoforous has tips on how to make the journey as stress-free...
Karen’s Mobile Kitchen & Catering offering free Thanksgiving meals this year!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Karen’s Mobile Kitchen & Catering is offering free Thanksgiving meals this Thursday!. It starts around Noon/12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 3120 Broad River Road. Curtis spoke with the owner, Chef Karen Erinfolami, about the 8th annual event that looks to feed those in...
Newly renovated field unveiled at Brookland-Lakeview Empowerment Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A newly renovated field in honor of Lakeview High School’s historic championship win 59 years ago today was unveiled today. The newly renovated field was showcased today at the Brookland-Lakeview Empowerment Center. In 1963 the then segregated school won its first state championship.
Salvation Army to kick off Red Kettle campaign
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Salvation Army will kick off the annual Red Kettle campaign Monday at the State House. During the event, the Salvation Army will acknowledge the many donors, volunteers and advocates that support The Salvation Army of the Midlands all year long, say organizers. The familiar Red...
Pet of the Week: Shadow!
Kershaw County, SC (WOLO)- Meet Shadow! This 5-year-old Labrador-Retriever mix is currently at the Kershaw County Humane Society looking for his forever home!. Shadow is a staff favorite and one of their ‘long-timers.’ He has been a resident at the shelter for more than a year now after coming in as a stray. Shadow is a big boy, but don’t be fooled by his size. He is a gentle giant- very calm, well-mannered, and loving. Shadow was also recently fostered and did wonderful in a home environment. Shelter staff believe he is already house broken too!
No reported injuries in house fire at Brookcliff Drive, say Cayce firefighters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Cayce firefighters say no one is hurt after a house fire on Saturday, Nov.19 at Brookcliff Drive. The Red Cross says its helping three people who were left displaced. The fire was brought under control by firefighters from Cayce, West Columbia and Lexington. The cause remains...
Richland School District Two hosting Choice Fair featuring magnet programs in December
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland School District Two will host the Choice Fair, a two-day event in December where families can learn about the district’s schools and centers. The in-person fair is scheduled Dec. 6 for elementary schools and Dec. 7 for middle and high schools, both at 5...
$15 million in capital bonds approved in Clarendon county
CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The Clarendon County Council approved $15 million in bonds for various capital projects last night. According to a spokesperson for the county those projects include a new fire station for the Turbeville area, a public works fleet maintenance facility, and an animal enforcement annex for the law enforcement facility.
Coroner releases Saluda County resident’s cause of death
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner’s Office announced the death of 22 year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus as a homicide. The Ridge Spring resident’s death was determined to be caused by gunshot wounds. The victims’ body was found near a pond in the Monetta area on Nov....
SC Highway Patrol urges caution during Thanksgiving travel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol is urging drivers headed out on the road this Thanksgiving to slow down and pay attention behind the wheel. In anticipation of heavy traffic, drivers can also expect to share the road with increased law enforcement for the travel period that begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 to midnight on Sunday, Nov. 27.
Police searching for burglary suspect
Cayce, S.C. (WOLO)– The Cayce Police Department is looking for a suspect in a burglary at the Alight Apartment complex on October 26, 2022. According to an incident report around 5am the suspect, pictured in the sketch above, tried to enter an apartment through an open window. When the...
Palmetto series gets new sponsor, SC Education Lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Carolina-Clemson game is this weekend and now the on-going series between the bitter rivals has a new sponsor. This afternoon USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner announced the Palmetto series which includes all sports in which the Gamecocks and Tigers face each other, will now be sponsored by the South Carolina Education Lottery.
Aiken woman charged with identity fraud, says SLED
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of 42 year-old Melissa Denise Redd for Identity Fraud on Nov. 18. Agents say the defendant entered the SC Department of Motor Vehicles at the North Augusta branch carrying another individuals identification card and represented herself as the person.
Lakeview High School athletic field renovation 59 years since 1963 championship win
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A newly renovated field in honor of Lakeview High School’s historic championship win 59 years ago today will be shown to the public!. The newly renovated athletic field for Lakeview High School will be showcased at Noon at the Brookland-Lakeview Empowerment Center on 1218 Batchelor Street.
