lptv.org
Brainerd Lakes Area Businesses Recognized at 2022 Celebration of Excellence
It was the biggest night of the year for area businesses when the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce held their Celebration of Excellence on Thursday, where 1,000-plus chamber members were recognized for their accomplishments and leadership experience. The Celebration of Excellence is an annual awards show that brings in businesses...
voiceofalexandria.com
Snowy roadways leads to three people being injured in Douglas County
(La Grand Township, MN)--A crash on Friday night has left three people injured in Douglas County. The crash took place on the Highway 114 to eastbound I-94 ramp in La Grand Township west of Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash and say a freightliner tow truck,...
hometownnews.biz
Medard J. Forster Jr.
Medard J. Forster Jr., age 84 of Apache Junction, Arizona, formerly of Albany, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Abrazo Central Campus Hospital in Phoenix from complications of a stroke. He was a loving husband, father of two, grandfather to six, and a great grandfather of 14.
hometownnews.biz
Dolores E. Pundsack
Dolores E. Pundsack, age 87 of Melrose and formerly of St. Rosa, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Pine Villa Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 23 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
boreal.org
Rural Northern Minnesota cabin found riddled with bullets
Bring Me The News Staff via Bring Me The News - November 15, 2022. A cabin in rural Minnesota was shot up sometime in November and police are investigating who is responsible. The cabin, on Cottingham Drive in rural Wadena County, was found riddled with 11 bullet marks. An additional 13 dents were found on the siding that authorities believe were caused by a BB or pellet gun.
krwc1360.com
Possible Scam Swirling in Monticello
Officials with the City of Monticello are notifying residents of a possible scam that seems to be circulating in that community. Officials posted on the city’s Facebook page this week that reports have surfaced that someone claiming to be an employee of the City of Monticello has been calling residents saying that have a permit from the city to enter their property.
hometownnews.biz
Victoria “Vera” Warzecha
The service for Victoria “Vera” Warzecha was held Monday, November 21 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Opole. The burial was in the parish cemetery. Victoria “Vera” Warzecha, age 94 of Sartell, formerly of Brockway Township, passed away on November 14 at Country Manor, Sartell.
What Is The Penalty For Skipping Jury Duty In Minnesota?
I have never been called in for jury duty. Most people tell me to thank my lucky stars that I haven't been forced to miss work to toil in a jury pool, but I think I'd like to try it at least once. One of my buddies was on jury...
lptv.org
Brainerd Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Accident
A Brainerd man was seriously injured after colliding with deer and subsequently rolling his vehicle over near Pequot Lakes. According to a press release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18 at 6:06 a.m., deputies received a report of a vehicle accident in Maple Township on County Road 1. Upon arriving to the scene, officials learned a Waste Partners truck was heading south when two deer entered the roadway. The driver, an unidentified 50-year-old male, ended up colliding with the deer and his vehicle proceeded to rollover, leaving the roadway.
boreal.org
KARE
Semi truck driver killed in western Minn. crash
GLENWOOD, Minn — The driver of semi truck was killed in a crash last week in western Minnesota. According to the Pope County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a 911 call shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. The caller reported a semi vs. pickup truck crash on County...
hometownnews.biz
Morrison County Sheriff’s Office News
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen announced that his office, in cooperation with all local police departments in the county, have recently completed the annual Predatory Offender Registration (POR) verifications for Morrison County. Each year the sheriff’s office organizes a verification check for all predatory offenders who are on the registry and residing within the county. It is important to note that Minnesota only began registering predatory offenders in 1991 and did not assign risk level until 1997. Only those offenders who have been sentenced to prison and who were released after January 1, 1997 have been assigned a risk level. Offenders sentenced to probation or juvenile offenders are not assigned a risk level. Level 1 offenders are those deemed by Department of Corrections officials as those least likely to re-offend while Level 3 offenders are considered most likely to re-offend.
fox9.com
Firefighters rescue dog from freezing water in Stearns County lake
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Firefighters in Stearns County made a heroic rescue Thursday after a dog fell through thin ice off the shore of a lake. Firefighters responded to the initial call at Great Northern Lake in Wakefield Township around 9:12 a.m. for a dog in the water after falling through thin ice.
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Minnesota
Shoppers now have a new place to find home decor, gifts, toys, and other household items at a discount. This weekend a popular discount retail chain opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
Video: Fighting bald eagles get stuck together in Paynesville
PAYNESVILLE, Minn. – A wild sight was caught on camera Thursday west of the Twin Cities metro.Tessa Christenson shot video of two eagles near her home in Paynesville that appear to be fighting and stuck together.Christenson said they were there for more than two hours, but broke up and flew away before the warden got there.There was a similar sighting in Plymouth last year. In that case, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the birds were fighting over territory
