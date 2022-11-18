Read full article on original website
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Leading Conservatives Have Been Attacking LGBTQ people in Colorado. Here’s a Roundup of Examples.
This year, leading conservatives have waged war on LQBTQ people in Colorado. Here is a sample of recent stories in the Colorado Times Recorder about hostility or outright bigotry toward members of our LGBTQ community. Republicans are waging an all-out war on the rights and existence of transgender people this...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Christian University’s Institute Fuels Anti-LGBTQ Sentiment in Colorado
At the end of last month, Colorado Christian University’s think tank, the Centennial Institute, sent an email on “transgenderism phenomena,” describing the existence of transgender people as “one of the great moral struggles of our day” and promoting the appearance of ardent transphobe and ephebophilia defender Matt Walsh at this year’s Western Conservative Summit, an annual gathering of conservatives sponsored by the Centennial Institute.
Colorado Was Almost Named What?
Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
30 Colorado Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners
If you spend enough time in any one place, you're bound to pick up on some of the words and phrases that are unique to that area. Different places have different lingo, nicknames for things, and inside jokes that can easily identify whether you're a local or a tourist. It...
What Are the Top Five Highest Towns in Colorado?
One thing Colorado is well-known for is its high elevation, but have you ever wondered which towns are actually the highest? Sure, we know that Olympic athletes train in Colorado Springs because of the altitude, but the Olympic City is far from the highest in the state. Let's take a...
What's That?: The oldest Dairy Queen in Colorado
In a new edition of "What's That?," Denver7 spoke with the owners of the Dairy Queen in Longmont, which is the oldest Dairy Queen Colorado. It's also the oldest restaurant in the city.
See How Each Colorado County Has Voted In Boebert vs. Frisch Race
It's coming down to the wire between U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert and her challenger Adam Frisch. As of Wednesday evening, the Republican incumbent was leading the Democrat challenger by about 1,100 votes - and there are still votes to be counted in the 3rd Congressional District race. We should have...
KJCT8
Gov. Polis releases list of resources for people impacted by Club Q shooting
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - Following a brutal shooting in Colorado Springs left five members and allies of the Colorado LGBT+ community dead and 18 wounded, Governor Jared Polis released a list of Colorado-specific resources for people affected by the shooting. Describing the shooting as senseless and horrific, the Colorado governor...
Elk, mule deer poached in Colorado mountains
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — Wildlife management officials are raising the alarm after suspected poaching cases in the southwest mountains of Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it is investigating eight suspected poaching cases in San Miguel County. The cases involve three mule deer bucks and five elk....
FOX31 Denver
Colorado town ranked 1 of best to visit for Christmas in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 21 best small towns to visit at Christmas in the United States.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KJCT8
Spotty mountain snow possible Wednesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s Thanksgiving week. The holiday is just two days away. Thanksgiving may start with some clouds, but the clouds will clear the day will brighten. High temperatures will be near 46 degrees around Grand Junction, 42 degrees around Montrose, 44 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez. Morning low will be in the high teens to low 20s. Snow can fall for at least part of the day from around Vail and Aspen to Denver, and much of Southeastern Colorado from Colorado Springs and Pueblo to the Plains will be blustery and cold.
History of mass shootings in Colorado
The Club Q in Colorado Springs shooting, sadly, is far from the first mass shooting in Colorado. In fact, the shooting comes just a week before the anniversary of the Planning Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs in 2015 that left three dead. Police say five people are dead and 18...
KDVR.com
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race
Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
Despite Frisch’s concession, is an automatic recount still possible?
On Friday, congressional candidate Adam Frisch conceded in his race against Rep. Lauren Boebert for Colorado District 3, and now some may be wondering if a mandatory recount is still on the cards.
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
Panel OKs name change of Colorado mountain tied to massacre
DENVER — (AP) — A Colorado state panel recommended Thursday that Mount Evans, a prominent peak near Denver, be renamed Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously for the change. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will...
FOX31 Denver
New Sand Creek Massacre exhibit highlights deadliest day in Colorado’s history
On Saturday, a commemorative ceremony was held to open the newest exhibit that highlights the deadliest day in the state's history, called "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever."
Colorado exhibit teaching what occurred in Sand Creek massacre
It's known as the deadliest day in Colorado's history. It's a memory that rips at the heartstrings of Waylon Rogers and his family, who are Cheyenne and traveled all the way from Montana, just to be present for the opening of the Sand Creek Massacre exhibition on Saturday at History Colorado."You really need to watch the movies over there, those are some of the hardest things, I cried. It never gets any easier," said Rogers, who was part of the council who helped curate the exhibition. "Everything we talked about in our meetings are here in these rooms. It's all...
Colorado election results: Boebert opponent Frisch concedes race ahead of likely recount
Conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., leads her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by just 551 votes, within the margin for an automatic recount.
Comments / 6