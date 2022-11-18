ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Christian University’s Institute Fuels Anti-LGBTQ Sentiment in Colorado

At the end of last month, Colorado Christian University’s think tank, the Centennial Institute, sent an email on “transgenderism phenomena,” describing the existence of transgender people as “one of the great moral struggles of our day” and promoting the appearance of ardent transphobe and ephebophilia defender Matt Walsh at this year’s Western Conservative Summit, an annual gathering of conservatives sponsored by the Centennial Institute.
Colorado Was Almost Named What?

Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
What Are the Top Five Highest Towns in Colorado?

One thing Colorado is well-known for is its high elevation, but have you ever wondered which towns are actually the highest? Sure, we know that Olympic athletes train in Colorado Springs because of the altitude, but the Olympic City is far from the highest in the state. Let's take a...
Elk, mule deer poached in Colorado mountains

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — Wildlife management officials are raising the alarm after suspected poaching cases in the southwest mountains of Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it is investigating eight suspected poaching cases in San Miguel County. The cases involve three mule deer bucks and five elk....
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Spotty mountain snow possible Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s Thanksgiving week. The holiday is just two days away. Thanksgiving may start with some clouds, but the clouds will clear the day will brighten. High temperatures will be near 46 degrees around Grand Junction, 42 degrees around Montrose, 44 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez. Morning low will be in the high teens to low 20s. Snow can fall for at least part of the day from around Vail and Aspen to Denver, and much of Southeastern Colorado from Colorado Springs and Pueblo to the Plains will be blustery and cold.
History of mass shootings in Colorado

The Club Q in Colorado Springs shooting, sadly, is far from the first mass shooting in Colorado. In fact, the shooting comes just a week before the anniversary of the Planning Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs in 2015 that left three dead. Police say five people are dead and 18...
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race

Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
Colorado exhibit teaching what occurred in Sand Creek massacre

It's known as the deadliest day in Colorado's history. It's a memory that rips at the heartstrings of Waylon Rogers and his family, who are Cheyenne and traveled all the way from Montana, just to be present for the opening of the Sand Creek Massacre exhibition on Saturday at History Colorado."You really need to watch the movies over there, those are some of the hardest things, I cried. It never gets any easier," said Rogers, who was part of the council who helped curate the exhibition. "Everything we talked about in our meetings are here in these rooms. It's all...
