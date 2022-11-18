Read full article on original website
Jennifer T
4d ago
The only reason Joyce got votes is no one knew about the write in candidate running against him, Beth Farnham. Perhaps next election, there will be an opponent who can make an actual race out of it and offer an alternative
Reply
4
Related
Therapeutic riding center for children with disabilities plans to build second center
Leg Up Farm, a therapeutic riding center in York County for children with disabilities, plans to build a similar center in Franklin County. The three-phase project is planned for 3575 Cascades Drive in Guilford Township near Fayetteville. Phase one will include a therapy center and administrative offices. Phase two will...
abc27.com
Franklin County seeks input on newly proposed transportation plan
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Metropolitan Planning Organization (FCMPO) announced Monday that they are looking for public input on their new Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). According to Franklin County, the LRTP is a drafted plan which outlines the county’s transportation priorities for the next 20+ years, with...
abc27.com
Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
Penn State Health opens women’s health clinic at Cumberland County hospital
Penn State Health has opened a new clinic in Cumberland County. Penn State Health Obstetrics and Gynecology opened the new clinic last week in suite 1076 at Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center at 2200 Good Hope Road in Hampden Township. The clinic is staffed by physicians, certified registered nurse...
Farm and Dairy
First-generation farmer takes reins of Pennsylvania Farm Bureau
Chris Hoffman had a whirlwind week last week. The first-generation farmer was elected as the ninth President of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Nov. 16, during the group’s 72nd annual meeting in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The rise to head up the state’s largest agricultural advocacy organization was one Hoffman never planned....
PSP Gettysburg: Kidnapped children safe after car chase
Three children kidnapped when a drunk York Springs man got into their father’s SUV in a Gettysburg parking lot Sunday before leading police on a high speed chase on U.S. 15 are safe at home today. The York Springs man charged with their kidnapping remains in Adams County Prison,...
State grant program provides Northern York County Regional Police money to build new headquarters
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A $4.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant will go towards building a new headquarters for the Northern York County Regional Police Department (NYCRPD), commonwealth lawmakers announced today. "At a time when our police officers are embattled on all fronts, it is important we...
Eugene “Gene” Robert Diem 1969~2022
Eugene “Gene” Robert Diem, age 53, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at York Hospital. He was born April 18, 1969 in Lebanon, PA, as the son of Melvin and the late Grace (Sweigart) Diem. Eugene attended Culbertson Mennonite High School in Chambersburg. He worked as...
Welcome center opens for planned 88,000-square-foot senior living facility
A senior living facility that is planning to open in Hampden Township this summer has opened a new welcome center. Legend at Silver Creek, a personal care and memory care residence is expected to open in July at 425 Lambs Gap Road. Kansas-based Legend Senior Living has opened a welcome...
wfmd.com
Fire Damages Garage In Washington County
Garage Fire at Mt. Aetna Rd. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Hagerstown, Md (KM) Fire damaged a garage in Washington County early Monday morning. Just after 4:00 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to 21514 Mount Aetna Road for a detached wood frame and metal garage on fire. It took them one hour to bring the flames under control. No one was hurt.
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Nov. 21’s, hometown heroes helped raise scholarship money throughout 2022. The Chambersburg School District Foundation was recently given a check for $1,400 from the local Chamber of Commerce. Over the summer, the chamber held its 18th annual “Tim and Susan Cook Memorial Run.”...
abc27.com
New Public Safety Complex coming to York County
HANOVER , Pa. (WHTM) — The Hanover Borough and State Representative Kate A. Klunk (R), announced earlier today on Nov. 21, 2022, that they have been awarded a $5.5 million state grant that will fund the creation of a new public safety complex. The multi-million dollar grant was awarded...
York County Regional Police Department receives $775,00 grant
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD) received funds to expand locker rooms and storage at their Oak Street station. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) announced on Thursday, Nov. 18 that the department was awarded a $775,000 grant which will be used to build an addition on the men's and women's locker rooms, increase inside storage for police vehicles and create additional storage for evidence, including long-term storage.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins Defeats Karl Bickel In General Election
Frederick, Md. (DG) – After the final count of ballots on Friday, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins won re-election to another term in office. He defeated Democratic challenger Karl Bickel in the 2020 General Election. Jenkins received 51.35% of the vote, while Bickel received 48.55%. Jenkins will be sworn...
Traffic switch planned for Route 22 bridge project in Perry County: PennDOT
A contractor is expected to implement a long-term traffic switch at a project to replace the eastbound and westbound Route 22 bridges spanning Route 34 in Howe Township, Perry County. On Nov. 29, both lanes of traffic on the newly constructed eastbound Route 22 bridge will be shifted to the...
Chipotle opening in Cumberland County with giveaway
Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding its reach in Cumberland County. One of the restaurants will open Nov. 22 at 1120 Carlisle Road at the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. To celebrate the opening, the first five people in line on opening day will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.
Jessica Fitzwater to serve as Frederick County’s next county executive
Jessica Fitzwater, Democrat, and two-term councilwoman will serve as Frederick County’s newest county executive.
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Republican candidates rule the day in Perry County on Nov. 8
The results are in for the 2022 general election. On the ballot in Perry County were five contests for state and federal offices including: United States Senate, Governor and Lieutenant Governor, the 13th District’s Congressional Representative, the 34th District’s state senator, and the 86th District’s state representative.
wellspan.org
WellSpan’s Dr. Roy A. Himelfarb Surgery Center recognized as one of America’s best by Newsweek
WellSpan Health has recently been recognized by Newsweek as having one of the top ambulatory surgery centers in the country, in Franklin County. Newsweek recently released its 2023 list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and ranked WellSpan’s Dr. Roy A. Himelfarb Surgery Center in Chambersburg as #9 on the list of best ambulatory surgery centers in Pennsylvania. It was the highest-ranking ambulatory surgery center on the list in the South Central Pennsylvania region.
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 3