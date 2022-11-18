ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

107.9 Jack FM

PHOTOS: ‘Birds & Bucks’ Brought Thanksgiving to 300 Casper Families

Casper residents and businesses came out in a big way at Ridleys last Friday (November 18th, 2022), for the annal Birds & Bucks food and funds drive. The 25th Annual Birds N Bucks Thanksgiving Food and Funds Drive brought in enough food and funds to provide 7 days of food for 900 local children through Food for Thought's Weekend Food Bags, and 300 local families a full Thanksgiving dinner.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Children’s Advocacy Project Reports to Wyoming

In light of recent publications involving sex offenders and child abuse in Natrona County, K2Radio News felt compelled to sit down with the Children's Advocacy Project (CAP) to discuss how they work to help children tell their stories in the hopes of sex abusers being convicted. For last week's Report...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Alleged Accomplice Involved In Armed Standoff To Stand Trial

A Natrona County Circuit Court judge on Tuesday bound over for trial a Casper man who allegedly covered for another man who was the object of an armed standoff last week. But not until after Billy Martin's public defender poked a couple of holes in the testimony of the prosecution's witness during the preliminary hearing.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Several Stucture Fires Reported in Casper this Week

There were several structure fire incidents reported to the Casper Fire-EMS between Monday, November 14th and Tuesday, November 15th. This per a news release from Casper Fire-EMS. On Monday firefighters were called around 10:45 to Pennsylvania Avenue. Responders discovered a smoldering fire that was spreading into wooden siding on the...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

The Snow Must Go On! Sunny Today, Snowy Tomorrow

Casper is SO ready for the snow. Bring on the snowmen, snow angels, snow balls, snow forts...bring. it. on. The National Weather Service is saying today will be sunny with a high near 31 degrees. Tonight's low is around 16 degrees. Tomorrow, however, has an 80 percent chance o snow....
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Bluepeak Continues Internet Construction in Casper

Bluepeak, an internet service provider that has set up shop in Casper and Cheyenne, announced in a press release that it will begin participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) in Wyoming. The ACP is a $14 billion program that goes through the Federal Communications Commission and provides a...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

A Love Story About Casper, the Mountain, and Skiing

Third generation Casperite Rebecca Hunt recently published her fifth book this year: Casper Mountain Ski History. "I could not have done it without the team," Hunt told K2Radio News. She also wrote about Wyoming Medical Center for its centennial. She wrote a history of Natrona County thereafter as a fundraiser...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Free Confidential Memory Screenings Today in Casper

Have you or someone you love been looking for a simple and safe brain check-up that tests memory and other thinking skills?. Free, confidential memory screenings are available from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Casper Senior Center (1831 E 4th Street). Screenings take just a few minutes, are...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Senior Mustang Excels at High-Level Construction Courses

A Natrona County High School senior works towards a bright future through SkillsUSA. Tristy Thomas excelled at higher-level construction and cabinetmaking courses at Pathways Innovation Center, according to a press release from Natrona County Schools. Thomas is currently serving as a state officer. When she first joined she said she...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
107.9 Jack FM

107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming.

