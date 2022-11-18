Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PHOTOS: ‘Birds & Bucks’ Brought Thanksgiving to 300 Casper Families
Casper residents and businesses came out in a big way at Ridleys last Friday (November 18th, 2022), for the annal Birds & Bucks food and funds drive. The 25th Annual Birds N Bucks Thanksgiving Food and Funds Drive brought in enough food and funds to provide 7 days of food for 900 local children through Food for Thought's Weekend Food Bags, and 300 local families a full Thanksgiving dinner.
Thirteen Year Old Delivered Breech Baby Sister in Natrona County
"We'd like to share a heartwarming story with our community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday" read a Natrona County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. In late September, Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers relayed that a woman in Natrona County was in labor and at home with only her 13-year-old son.
PHOTOS: Tranquil Start to Thanksgiving Week in Natrona County
The National Weather Service deems today a "tranquil start to Thanksgiving week." Today, tomorrow and Wednesday are sunny with highs near 43 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. There's a 30 percent chance of snow before midnight on Wednesday night, with a low around 20 degrees.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Phone Service Affected Tonight
The phone system of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and other county offices will experience intermittent outages spanning 15 minutes each beginning at 5 p.m. today, Monday, according to a news release. The county-wide servicing of the phone system includes the Sheriff's Office administrative phone lines, the Natrona County Detention...
Children’s Advocacy Project Reports to Wyoming
In light of recent publications involving sex offenders and child abuse in Natrona County, K2Radio News felt compelled to sit down with the Children's Advocacy Project (CAP) to discuss how they work to help children tell their stories in the hopes of sex abusers being convicted. For last week's Report...
WATCH: Jeffree Star Celebrates Birthday and 2nd Year as a Wyoming Resident
There are many celebrities that call Wyoming home, but most choose to live in and around the Jackson Hole area. That is not the case with Casper resident, Jeffree Star, who recently celebrated two milestones this week. Earlier today (November 17th, 2022), Star shared a reel on his official Instagram...
AMBER ALERT – Black 2014 Ford 4 Door Pickup WY Plates: 1-36929
There's currently an active amber alert on a 2014 black Ford 4-door pickup with County 1 Plates - 36929. The truck has a lift kit and star wars stick figures on the back window, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol. The suspect is James Martin, 36. He is 5'9", 260-300 lbs....
Casper Woman Competing in ‘FabOver40′ New Beauty Contest
One of Casper's own is currently in second place in New Beauty Magazine's FabOver40 contest. Katrina Lorenzen is a Jackson Hole, Wyoming-native that has been a Casper resident for the better part of thirty years. I had the chance to speak to her about her reasons for entering the contest. She stated:
Enter to Be King & Queen for 2023 Olivia Caldwell Foundation Butterfly Ball
Olivia's mother Katie created the Olivia Caldwell Foundation to honor the memory of her daughter, and to try and help parents who like her...were dealing with the unthinkable. A butterfly can be found not only in the logo of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation but in the name of their biggest fundraiser of the year, the Butterfly Ball.
Here Are the Top 33 Casper Restaurants Residents Want Back Now
Nothing saddens the soul quite like the permanent closing of one of your favorite local restaurants. Throughout the last few years, unfortunately, we have seen a lot of them come and go in and around the Casper area. We went to the people to find out which closed restaurants Casperites...
Alleged Accomplice Involved In Armed Standoff To Stand Trial
A Natrona County Circuit Court judge on Tuesday bound over for trial a Casper man who allegedly covered for another man who was the object of an armed standoff last week. But not until after Billy Martin's public defender poked a couple of holes in the testimony of the prosecution's witness during the preliminary hearing.
Several Stucture Fires Reported in Casper this Week
There were several structure fire incidents reported to the Casper Fire-EMS between Monday, November 14th and Tuesday, November 15th. This per a news release from Casper Fire-EMS. On Monday firefighters were called around 10:45 to Pennsylvania Avenue. Responders discovered a smoldering fire that was spreading into wooden siding on the...
The Snow Must Go On! Sunny Today, Snowy Tomorrow
Casper is SO ready for the snow. Bring on the snowmen, snow angels, snow balls, snow forts...bring. it. on. The National Weather Service is saying today will be sunny with a high near 31 degrees. Tonight's low is around 16 degrees. Tomorrow, however, has an 80 percent chance o snow....
David Street Station Hosting ‘Santa at the Station’ Event
As the words of the famous Christmas song state: "Santa Claus is coming to town". David Street Station is hosting a wonderous holiday event titled "Santa at the Station". The official Santa at the Station Facebook event page states:. Santa is coming to town! Join us December 17th from 1:00...
Mind-Blown: Wyoming’s First Glass Blowing Studio Opens in Casper, Grand Opening Friday
When Sam and Alicia Watt, owners of Platte Hemp Company, decided that they wanted to start a glass blowing company - one that would not only create works of art, but that would also teach others the art of glass blowing - they knew just the guy to call. He...
Bluepeak Continues Internet Construction in Casper
Bluepeak, an internet service provider that has set up shop in Casper and Cheyenne, announced in a press release that it will begin participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) in Wyoming. The ACP is a $14 billion program that goes through the Federal Communications Commission and provides a...
A Love Story About Casper, the Mountain, and Skiing
Third generation Casperite Rebecca Hunt recently published her fifth book this year: Casper Mountain Ski History. "I could not have done it without the team," Hunt told K2Radio News. She also wrote about Wyoming Medical Center for its centennial. She wrote a history of Natrona County thereafter as a fundraiser...
Free Confidential Memory Screenings Today in Casper
Have you or someone you love been looking for a simple and safe brain check-up that tests memory and other thinking skills?. Free, confidential memory screenings are available from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Casper Senior Center (1831 E 4th Street). Screenings take just a few minutes, are...
Makeup and Meat: Jeffree Star Buys Hall on Ash, Turning It Into Retail Shop for Yak Meat and Cosmetics
From the moment Jeffree Star announced his intentions to move to Casper, Wyoming, it was only a matter of time before he began to showcase his 'brand' in the Oil City. It started with yaks. Jeffree Star started a yak farm on his ranch near Hat Six Road, keeping some...
Senior Mustang Excels at High-Level Construction Courses
A Natrona County High School senior works towards a bright future through SkillsUSA. Tristy Thomas excelled at higher-level construction and cabinetmaking courses at Pathways Innovation Center, according to a press release from Natrona County Schools. Thomas is currently serving as a state officer. When she first joined she said she...
107.9 Jack FM
Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT
107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://jackfmcasper.com
Comments / 0