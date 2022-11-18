ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Charleston City Paper

My Dream Dinner winner, 11/22

Jake Wall of Mount Pleasant said he would like to invite three comedic actors to his dream dinner. Together, they’ll dine on a meat-forward appetizer, a warm entree and a classic dessert. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: Danny McBride, Jonah Hill and Will Ferrell. DRINK: Old Fashioned from Hotel Bennett. “An...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

What did Charlestonians eat originally during Thanksgiving?

Turkey is a staple of Thanksgiving dinner, but early Charlestonians may have dined on more unusual dishes by today’s standards. The Shaftesbury Papers, a collection of correspondence from South Carolina settlers to England in the 1670s, are some of the earliest accounts of the types of food Charlestonians consumed.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Tuesday headlines: S.C. airmen honored with Distinguished Flying Cross medals

More than 50 local airmen received the prestigious Distinguished Flying Cross award at Joint Base Charleston on Monday for their contributions during Operation Allies Refuge in August 2021, the largest non-combatant evacuation operation in American history. The Distinguished Flying Cross is the Air Force’s highest honor awarded for acts of heroism or extraordinary achievement during aerial operations.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Monday headlines: Charleston County approves $7.3M for green spaces and parks

Charleston County Council has approved a budget of $7.3 million to create more green spaces and parks across the county as part of the greenbelt program. It protects land from development by purchasing it outright or by buying the rights to prevent development on privately owned land. The program is funded by the voter-approved half-cent sales tax dedicated to road construction projects.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy