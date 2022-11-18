ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

66 years of service: URS trains people with disabilities for the workforce

By John Seibel
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0866f6_0jFzEvTd00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For 66 years, United Rehabilitation Services (URS) has served the disabled community. It has also spent many years training its participants for the workforce, and over the last few years, those workers have been essential.

Many URS partners say these workers are critical to their operations and transform their culture.

Doing dishes is a chore most of us dread. It is a job, however, that Kyle Strines embraces.

Kyle plays an important role at Springfield Regional Medical Center. And the medical center plays an important role for Kyle.

Dayton Children’s over capacity; having to get creative making bed space

“The program has helped me to be a better example for others and to learn how to enroll in good influence on other teammates,” Kyle Strines said.

Those who work with Kyle describe how important he is, calling him an infectious influence that impacts the entire workplace culture. Kyle is only one example of what is happening at URS.

This organization is providing skills and opportunities for the disabled community and filling a vital need in the workforce at the same time.

“Staffing crisis is at an all-time high,” said Jeremy Nelson, an employment service manager at URS. “We think it’s really cool that these employers take an interest in hiring people with disabilities and doing something different than they may have done normally.”

Trotwood-Madison teachers union walks out of school board meeting after months of contract negotiations

The journey for Kyle and his brother Kalib at URS started when they were 15. They began by participating in the Summer Youth Career Exploration program for a couple of summers. Then they continued in the Summer Youth Work Experience program before graduating to Job Development Services and landing their own jobs – making their own money. The URS academy is training willing, productive and vital members of the workforce.

“It has a wonderful component of developing soft-skills, of following instructions and getting along with your supervisor and co-workers and really understanding what is about to be a good worker,” Explained Dennis Grant, CEO at URS.

URS’s Vocational Training Programs give its participants opportunities to gain experience working, being part of a team and developing a personal sense of value.

Thanksgiving gift card giveaway to be held in Xenia

The Boonshoft Museum of discovery is one of URS’s many partners. In this partnership, members gain experience doing everything from painting fences outside to cleaning and sanitizing inside. Their skill sets are growing, and the Boonshoft is making sure these workers who are excited to get a job are ready.

“We do a mock interview with the participants, so they get the experience of actually doing a job interview in the real world,” explained Ronald Puterbaugh, facilities director at the Boonshoft Museum.

Morgan Whiting, a URS employment specialist said,  “The big thing that I hope each individual takes away is that they can be independent, and they have the confidence in themselves to do so.”

Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek

Looking for a way to get involved? Join us for our annual URS telethon on Sunday, Dec. 4 on 2 NEWS. From noon until 2 p.m. on that Sunday, you can meet amazing people overcoming great odds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bellefontaine Examiner

Crisis Intervention Team graduates honored

The lack of mental health crisis services across the U.S. has resulted in law enforcement officers serving as first responders to most crises. A Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program is an innovative, community-based approach to improve the outcomes of these encounters. To help officers navigate the complex world of behavioral...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

The Foodbank to host food distribution at Dixie Twin Drive-In

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Foodbank will be hosting an additional food distribution event on Tuesday, November 22nd for North Dayton and surrounding area residents in need of food assistance. Guests of the distribution will receive fresh produce, proteins, grains, and other products free of charge to alleviate food insecurity...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Injured firefighter recovering at home after Fairborn blaze

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The firefighter injured in a Fairborn house fire has been released from the hospital, authorities said. According to the Fairborn Fire Department, a firefighter was tackling a blaze in a Fairborn home on Monday when they were hit by a falling cabinet. A mayday alert was declared at the scene seeking […]
FAIRBORN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton

DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Norfolk Southern to buy regional railroad for $1.6 billion

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern plans to buy a regional railroad it already operates from Cincinnati for $1.62 billion. The deal announced Monday will give Norfolk Southern ownership of the busy 337-mile-long (542-kilometer-long) Cincinnati Southern Railroad that connects the Ohio city with Chattanooga, Tennessee. A Norfolk Southern subsidiary now leases the railroad and runs […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Body found in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

35K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy