ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soda Springs, ID

BLM seeking public feedback on proposed phosphate mine in East Idaho

By Bureau of Land Management news release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CNdQC_0jFzEltb00

SODA SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest are releasing for 30-day public review the final environmental impact statement that analyzes a mine and reclamation plan submitted by Itafos Conda, LLC for the proposed Husky 1 North Dry Ridge Phosphate Mine.

The BLM will issue a record of decision after the end of the public review period. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service is issuing a draft record of decision on the proposed mine that is also available for public review and will issue a final decision following resolution of any objections.

“Public involvement is critical for the BLM and the Forest Service to make good decisions on this proposed phosphate mine,” said BLM Idaho Falls District Manager Mary D’Aversa.

“We are pleased to make these documents available for public review and encourage members of the public to take the time to look through them and provide their input,” said Caribou-Targhee National Forest Supervisor Mel Bolling.

The Husky 1 North Dry Ridge Phosphate Mine would be located primarily on National Forest System lands approximately 16 miles east of Soda Springs. Phosphate is used in a variety of agricultural products, such as fertilizer, animal feed, and herbicides, as well as in flame retardants for wildfire suppression and everyday products including carbonated beverages, toothpaste, and matches. Mines in southeast Idaho generate 22 percent of the nation’s and 2 percent of the world’s phosphate supply. At capacity, this proposed mine would account for 40 percent of Idaho’s phosphate production.

The Husky 1 North Dry Ridge Mine would be a surface mine similar to Itafos’ existing Rasmussen Valley Mine, which is also located in southeast Idaho. If approved, operations at the new mine would begin in time to allow a transition as the Rasmussen Valley Mine becomes depleted, ensuring a continuous supply of phosphate and continuing employment for hundreds of miners.

The final environmental impact statement provides a range of management options to address environmental impacts of the proposed mine. The Preferred Alternative includes requirements to limit impacts to surface and groundwater during mining operations, would maintain public and Tribal access to National Forest System lands by rerouting Forest Road 134, and would minimize long-term impacts to Steward Creek by requiring realignment to its original location after mining concludes.

The BLM and the USDA Forest Service are using the final environmental impact statement to make separate, coordinated decisions related to the proposed mine. The BLM will decide whether to approve, approve with modifications, or deny the mine and reclamation plan submitted by Itafos Conda, LLC and modify an existing lease.

The USDA Forest Service will provide a recommendation to the BLM regarding surface management and the selected alternative on leased National Forest System lands and decide whether to approve special use permits for off-lease activities; amendments to the Caribou-Targhee National Forest land use plan to adjust utility corridors; a new alignment for Forest Road 134; and adjustments to livestock grazing, as needed.

Electronic copies of the final environmental impact statement and the Forest Service draft record of decision are available on the BLM ePlanning project site at bit.ly/3hKzjB3 and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest project site at bit.ly/3EdifLC . Both links are case-sensitive.

For further information contact BLM Pocatello Field Office Project Lead Wes Gilmer by phone at 208-478-6369 or via email, wgilmer@blm.gov .

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

Comments / 3

Related
Idaho State Journal

Bannock County, Idaho State University to build forensic pathology center

POCATELLO — Idaho State University and Bannock County officials have entered into an agreement to fund and build the East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center, according to a Monday news release from ISU. The center will be a state-of-the-art facility where autopsies will be performed, serving 17 counties in East Idaho and will be located somewhere on ISU’s Pocatello campus, according to the news release. Currently, all autopsies in Idaho are...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Creek Booster Station and Transmission Line Project

As a resident of the city of Pocatello, living on the east bench above Pocatello Creek Road and Satterfield Drive, I have viewed firsthand, throughout the spring and summer months, the “Pocatello Creek Booster Station and Transmission Line Project” which was first announced on the City of Pocatello News website on 02-25-22. The route for this project was “identified to minimize public impact to both traffic and business operations while maintaining the lowest cost of the identified alternatives. The pipeline will require several trenchless crossings beneath Pocatello Creek and the I-15 interstate corridor“. The only related follow-up article on the City of Pocatello News website dated 09-29-22 stated that beginning 09-30-22, from Jefferson Ave. to Call Creek Dr. “the right-hand eastbound lane of Pocatello Creek Rd. beginning at Jefferson Ave. will be closed from September 30 for approximately six weeks. Both directions of travel in the work area will be temporarily restricted to one lane on weekday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. during portions of this work.”
POCATELLO, ID
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Blackfoot woman to receive new smile from Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho

POCATELLO — One late September night, Blackfoot resident Alisha Gladeau was scrolling through her phone when she came across a post about winning a free smile. Gladeau, 39, and a mother of four boys, has suffered from brittle teeth since a young age and explained that when she came across the post on Facebook, the deadline for the program was in its final hour. “I saw it and I was...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

DEQ authorizes Blackfoot to lift boil advisory

BLACKFOOT — The Department of Environmental Quality has authorized the city of Blackfoot to lift its weeklong boil advisory for drinking water, the city said in a notice released Friday afternoon. The city hired Mountain West Water Works, a Rexburg company, as consultants to help troubleshoot and evaluate the water issue, the release said. On Thursday the company assisted with the taking of water samples, observing technicians as the samples were taken, and the city was told that the consultant did not identify any issues...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

First local Veterans Day Gala sells out, receives visits from legislators and out-of-state officials

POCATELLO — There were multiple first-time events for Veterans Day in Pocatello this year — the first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years, and thanks to one local vet, the first Veterans Day Gala was recently held. Hundreds attended the “James E Johnson Memorial Endowment” Veterans Day Gala held on Nov. 11. The event was hosted by AMVETS Bengal Post 1901 and sponsored by the Blue Cross of Idaho. Event organizer Lance Kolbet said it went “incredibly well” and he hopes to host the event...
POCATELLO, ID
Herald-Journal

Montpelier welcomes officer Clifton Rose

Montpelier added a veteran police officer to its ranks at the city council meeting on Nov. 16. Clifton Rose, who emigrated from Huntington Beach to southeast Idaho with his family, had a lengthy career with the Los Angeles Police Department before escaping California.
MONTPELIER, ID
Idaho State Journal

Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update

The property owners and business owners in Historic Downtown Pocatello wish you a very Happy Thanksgiving! We are very thankful to live and work in such a wonderful community. With the Christmas Season upon us, we are grateful for the opportunity to continue to work to bring activities, events, music, art and excitement to our Downtown for all to enjoy. Please plan to join us and be sure to keep your shopping and dining dollars local!
POCATELLO, ID
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Rentelman, Anna Jeanne

Rentelman Anna Jeanne Rentelman Anna Jeanne Rentelman passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Rosetta in Pocatello, Idaho. Anna was born August 26, 1939, in Council, Idaho to William and Irene Shaw. She attended school in Council, Idaho. After graduation, she took a bus to Pocatello Idaho where she met Abner "Ace" Chester Rentelman, and soon got married in Elko, Nevada on January 13, 1962. Anna enjoyed reading, working on puzzles, planting flowers, camping, and being outdoors. Anna really enjoyed going on trips with Carl over the past several years. She is survived by two sons and a daughter: Andrew (Sherri) Rentelman of Chubbuck, ID, Carl Rentelman (Michael Croy) of Pocatello, ID, Diana Rentelman of Pocatello, ID, 7 grandchildren, Anthony (Tracee) Rentelman, Bryan (Tara) Ellis, LeeAnna (Trent) Williams, Valerie Ellis, Dianna Ellis, Adam (Misty) Rentelman, and Stacey (Josh) Rich all of Pocatello, Idaho. Anna has 23 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Abner Rentelman, parents, William and Irene Shaw, brothers, William Shaw, Ron Shaw, Larry Shaw, and Dwayne Shaw. The family would like to thank Rosetta for the care, love and support to Anna over the last year. There are no services scheduled at this time. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

'FLAGSHIP FAB': LA Semiconductor intends to bring headquarters to Pocatello

POCATELLO — The new owners of the onsemi plant on the city’s east side are charging forward with plans they believe will solidify the company as a premiere place to work in the Gate City for decades to come. The onsemi (known formerly as ON Semiconductor) manufacturing plant has been purchased by the Ohio-based company LA Semiconductor. President and Chief Executive Officer for LA Semiconductor, Mike Ward, says the company will run the fabrication plant as a pure-play, contract manufacturing foundry, and has already inked...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Regional Airport says it’s ready for busy holiday travel season

IDAHO FALLS — The holiday season is just around the corner and the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) expects one of the busiest travel seasons yet. Already this year, IDA has experienced record levels of passengers making their way through the premier airport for the region. With the increased number of passengers and higher volumes of flights, travelers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours early for their flight to ensure enough time to get through the lines and not get left behind.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy