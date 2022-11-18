ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

KSBW.com

Internal fallout between Central Coast LULAC District

HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Central Coast LULAC District 12, representing Monterey County, San Benito County, and Los Banos is calling for its San Benito Council to be disbanded. But leaders in the chapter say they aren’t going anywhere. “We're not going anywhere. We are not going anywhere. They...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Pazin Concedes Assembly Race to Soria

One of the closest races in California has finally been decided nearly two weeks after the mid-term election. Assembly District 27 will go to democrat Esmerelda Soria. The termed-out Fresno City Councilmember squeaked by former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin by approximately 2,000 votes. In a concession release issued Monday,...
FRESNO, CA
San José Spotlight

How Cindy Chavez lost the San Jose mayor’s race

A veteran public official with a long list of endorsers and major financial backing had almost every South Bay politico betting on her securing the mayoral seat in the 10th largest U.S. city. Then, she lost. Days after the November election, it became clear Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Historic adobe in Watsonville celebrates restoration

The Rancho San Andres Castro Adobe State Historic Property in Watsonville is celebrating a restoration that was 20 years in the making. Located in the Pájaro Valley, the two-story Rancho San Andrés Castro Adobe is a historic rancho hacienda that was built between 1848-49. The adobe was purchased by the state of California in 2002 and through partnerships with the Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks and it has been refurbished.
WATSONVILLE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose Vietnamese residents have representation again

San Jose’s Vietnamese residents hope to see a strong advocate in a newly elected official, after lacking representation on the city council since 2020. District 7, with its sizable Vietnamese American population, is set to watch Councilmember-elect Bien Doan take his spot on the dais come January. Doan will be the fifth Vietnamese American councilmember in the city’s history to represent a community that makes up more than 10.6% of the city’s population.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

4 of the most expensive zip codes in the country found on the Central Coast

Calif. — According to a list fromProperty Shark, some of most expensive zip codes in the U.S. belong in California on the Central Coast. On the Central Coast, the rankings show four of the top 100 most expensive zip codes belong in Monterey County. Pebble Beach comes in at #26, with a median sales price of $3.28 million, followed by Carmel-by-the-Sea at #40, with a median sale of $2.7 million.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Former Salinas school trustee investigated for cyberbullying and harassment

SALINAS, Calif. — Kathryn Ramirez, a long-serving Salinas school trustee who was once censured by fellow board members for referencing Hitler, is now the focus of a criminal investigation into accusations of cyberbullying and harassment. Prosecutors confirm they are reviewing police reports from the Salinas Police Department. Investigators say...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Gun buyback event planned for Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL, Calif. — The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office will hold a gun buyback event in Morgan hill on Dec. 10. The event will go from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. and be held at the Morgan Hill Sports Center. Anyone can turn in a gun, and no...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose landowners stir up Coyote Valley concerns

About one year after the San Jose City Council took action to shield more than 300 acres of Coyote Valley land from development of massive distribution warehouses, several landowners are now proposing a major energy facility. Former San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed represents a group of three property owners pushing...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey and Hollister high schools chase CCS Championship

CCS Championships are up for grabs in high school football as both Monterey and Hollister high school advance to the final round of the playoffs. Hollister plays in division three. The Haybalers finished the regular season with a 5-5 record and entered the playoffs as the fifth seed in this bracket. Hollister faced a difficult path with road games against (4) Burlingame and top-seed Soquel. The Haybalers handled them both beating Burlingame 37-7 in the first round and then eliminating the Knights with a 42-28 victory. Hollister star Isaiah Molina contributed five touchdowns to the victory.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Dead fin whale found on Monterey State Beach

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Bay State Parks said they received word of a dead whale at Monterey State Beach on Saturday. Marine Biologist with Monterey Bay Whale Watch, Colleen Talty, believes the whale was hit by a large ship based on the whale's body. “My theory based on the curve in the body is most The post Dead fin whale found on Monterey State Beach appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas chef wins big at World Barbecue Championship

SALINAS, Calif. — Chef Hondo Hernandez started out in backyard BBQ competitions before going pro, but now he is an award-winning chef. His Showoff BBQ beat out over 40 teams at the world barbecue championship to get second place overall at the world food championships in Dallas, Texas. Chef...
SALINAS, CA
San José Spotlight

East San Jose councilmember ousted by newcomer

Challenger Bien Doan has claimed victory in the San Jose City Council District 7 race, unexpectedly defeating incumbent Councilmember Maya Esparza. Doan finished the race with 53.7% of the vote, or 9,004 votes. Esparza trailed behind, finishing with 46.2% of the vote, or 7,748 votes. The challenger won by a margin of 1,256 votes, with 91% of ballots counted more than a week after election day.
SAN JOSE, CA

