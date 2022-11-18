For the third time in four-days, the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast was shaken by an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, this was the biggest of the three so far. It was measured as a 5.2-magnitude occurring at 7:42 a.m., Monday, Nov. 21, 145 miles west of Bandon. The depth was six-miles. A 4.5-magnitude was recorded at the same time, same location, but last Friday, Nov. 18. In between, a 2.7-magnitude was recorded also at the same spot, Sunday, Nov. 20. Another quake was recorded in the same area on Monday, Nov. 21, according to the USGS it measured 2.9-magnitude west of Bandon on the outer fault line.

BANDON, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO