ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sacramento Observer

Miss Black Sacramento 2022 Winners Crowned

Two Sacramento royalty were crowned in the 52nd annual Miss Black Sacramento Scholarship Pageant on Nov. 13. Mckynz Jackson Coel became Miss Black Sacramento and Navaeh Richards Miss Black Teen Sacramento. Coel, 20, is a 2020 graduate of Pleasant Grove High School, where she served as captain of the cheer team and board member of the Black Student Union. She attends Sacramento City College with plans to obtain a certificate as a medical assistant and phlebotomist. Coel was crowned Miss Black Teen Sacramento in 2019.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Here are 2022 World Cup watch parties in Sacramento

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is underway and matches are being broadcast live each morning in California. That has some bars in our region opening up earlier to offer soccer fans access to watch their favorite teams hit the pitch. Brunch has never looked so good. See below for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento city schools host free food distribution event on Monday

Schools may be closed for the Thanksgiving break, but the Sacramento City Unified School District wants to ensure students don't go hungry this week. On Monday, the district will host a curbside food distribution for needy families. Families can head to five Sacramento schools to pick up food boxes filled...
SACRAMENTO, CA
mix96sac.com

Thanksgiving Food Giveaways in Sacramento

It’s been a tough year for many in Sacramento and across the country. Inflation has made it difficult for a lot of people to afford the basics. If you are struggling to afford food for a Thanksgiving celebration. Here are some organizations that can help:. Sunrise Christian Food Ministry...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

TV Show Helps Elk Grove Man Find Birth Family

Knowing he was adopted and had questions about his family health history, a friend gifted Curtis Williams a DNA kit in hopes the results could provide some answers. While Williams’ interest was sparked, he wasn’t pressed about it and the kit sat in a desk drawer, unopened, for nearly three years.
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Tips ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday from Sacramento Metro Fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Thanksgiving week already here, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is offering tips to keep the community to stay safe over the holiday. The top tips to keep in mind, according to the department, are:. Continue to pay attention to what you are doing. Create and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

What will the weather be like in the Sacramento area on Thanksgiving?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While no rain is currently in the forecast, “dry and mild” temperatures are expected across the Sacramento area throughout the week and leading into Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service. Tap here to view the FOX40 Weather Center According to the NWS, Wednesday has a daytime high of 66 with […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Thanksgiving travel season begins at Sacramento airport

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sunday kicked off what the Sacramento International Airport is expecting to be one of the busiest times of the year as people travel for Thanksgiving. The number of people flying in and out of the airport this holiday season is expected to reach or surpass pre-pandemic levels. It has been on the rise since the lull in air travel in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy