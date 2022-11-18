Read full article on original website
‘Art on Wheels’ exhibit in Sacramento highlights photographers in the lowrider community
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An event Sunday at the Latino Center for Art and Culture in Sacramento helped to highlight photographers in the lowrider community. The exhibition, hosted by the organization Brown Issues, featured dozens of trophy-worthy lowriders and bikes. Photos were selected by Sacramento area photographers that have been...
Sacramento Observer
Miss Black Sacramento 2022 Winners Crowned
Two Sacramento royalty were crowned in the 52nd annual Miss Black Sacramento Scholarship Pageant on Nov. 13. Mckynz Jackson Coel became Miss Black Sacramento and Navaeh Richards Miss Black Teen Sacramento. Coel, 20, is a 2020 graduate of Pleasant Grove High School, where she served as captain of the cheer team and board member of the Black Student Union. She attends Sacramento City College with plans to obtain a certificate as a medical assistant and phlebotomist. Coel was crowned Miss Black Teen Sacramento in 2019.
KCRA.com
What caused Scandia Fun Center roller coaster to get stuck? Manager blames weather
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews on Tuesday inspected a roller coaster at a Sacramento County amusement park the day after it stopped,leaving four girls 35 feet in the air. The Sacramento Metro Fire Department rescued the teens who were stuck on the ride on Monday evening for about an hour at Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands.
'Like a weight lifted off our shoulders' | Family celebrates new Sacramento home from Habitat for Humanity
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of families is settling into new homes in Sacramento this month after being selected for Habitat for Humanity’s program. One of the recipients is Linnzi Cannon, a single mother of four boys, originally from the Elk Grove area. This is Cannon's first time...
KCRA.com
Here are 2022 World Cup watch parties in Sacramento
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is underway and matches are being broadcast live each morning in California. That has some bars in our region opening up earlier to offer soccer fans access to watch their favorite teams hit the pitch. Brunch has never looked so good. See below for...
Four people rescued from rollercoaster at Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Fire crews rescued four people from a rollercoaster ride at Scandia Fun Center Monday night. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the rescue involved one car and several occupants. Captain Park Wilbourn said four teenagers, all female, were stuck on the car, about 65 feet in the air.
KCRA.com
Sacramento city schools host free food distribution event on Monday
Schools may be closed for the Thanksgiving break, but the Sacramento City Unified School District wants to ensure students don't go hungry this week. On Monday, the district will host a curbside food distribution for needy families. Families can head to five Sacramento schools to pick up food boxes filled...
KCRA.com
Shop Local: 2022 holiday gift guide recommendations from KCRA 3
The holidays have arrived and KCRA 3 has put together a list of gifts to make it easier to find something for your loved ones. Here are some recommendations from the staff here at KCRA 3 for gifts you can find in the greater Sacramento area this holiday season.
From ice skating to a light show, these events in Sacramento are going on over Thanksgiving weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Thanksgiving weekend provides a lot of people with several days off from work and school. There are multiple activities and events in the Sacramento area going on during the holiday weekend for people that will be near the Capital City. Here is what Sacramento has to offer during Thanksgiving weekend. […]
KCRA.com
Massive holiday light display ‘Enchant’ heads to Sutter Health Park for the holidays
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The massive holiday light display "Enchant" is making its way to West Sacramento's Sutter Health Park this holiday season. The walkthrough maze boasts 4 million lights and calls itself the "world's largest holiday-themed light event." According to its website, this year's maze is "The Mischievous...
mix96sac.com
Thanksgiving Food Giveaways in Sacramento
It’s been a tough year for many in Sacramento and across the country. Inflation has made it difficult for a lot of people to afford the basics. If you are struggling to afford food for a Thanksgiving celebration. Here are some organizations that can help:. Sunrise Christian Food Ministry...
KCRA.com
Imaginarium begins its holiday run at Cal Expo with 3 million lights. What to know
Imaginarium Light Up the Night will begin its winter run at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Friday. There will be 3 million lights across 15 acres of mazes and fantasy zones. There are also carnival rides, ice skating, laser tag, a beer garden and a pirate circus show. The event...
Sacramento Observer
TV Show Helps Elk Grove Man Find Birth Family
Knowing he was adopted and had questions about his family health history, a friend gifted Curtis Williams a DNA kit in hopes the results could provide some answers. While Williams’ interest was sparked, he wasn’t pressed about it and the kit sat in a desk drawer, unopened, for nearly three years.
KCRA.com
Tips ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday from Sacramento Metro Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Thanksgiving week already here, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is offering tips to keep the community to stay safe over the holiday. The top tips to keep in mind, according to the department, are:. Continue to pay attention to what you are doing. Create and...
KCRA.com
Midtown Sacramento bars open early to welcome World Cup soccer fans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Playing in the World Cup for the first time in eight years, the United States Men's National Team ended its match against Wales on Monday morning in a draw with a score of 1 to 1. It was a match both fans and businesses in Sacramento...
KCRA.com
Jacob Nur breaks running records at 67. Run to Feed the Hungry is his next goal
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jacob Nur can't enter a race without breaking something. Namely, running records. "I'm so thankful that I'm still alive at age 67, competitively running. I get up and do 10 miles every day. Have to be thankful. I don't take things for granted," Nur said. Nur's...
KCRA.com
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg says city is increasing security for holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The holiday season is in full swing in Sacramento as thousands of visitors and locals take advantage of a number of events, activities and shopping that the region has to offer. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg says security has been top of mind for his administration, saying...
What will the weather be like in the Sacramento area on Thanksgiving?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While no rain is currently in the forecast, “dry and mild” temperatures are expected across the Sacramento area throughout the week and leading into Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service. Tap here to view the FOX40 Weather Center According to the NWS, Wednesday has a daytime high of 66 with […]
KCRA.com
Thanksgiving travel season begins at Sacramento airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sunday kicked off what the Sacramento International Airport is expecting to be one of the busiest times of the year as people travel for Thanksgiving. The number of people flying in and out of the airport this holiday season is expected to reach or surpass pre-pandemic levels. It has been on the rise since the lull in air travel in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Foggy or icy windshield in the morning? This is what you should do
(KTXL) — As the days get colder, drivers are likely to find their vehicles with foggy windshields in the mornings. For the early risers, some days may even start with finding a layer of ice on the windshield, but what is a driver to do in these moments? Blast the heat? Use the wipers? Wait […]
