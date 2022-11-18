Bishop from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will be guest preacher in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church USA, Michael Curry—the first African-American elected to this position and history-making speaker at the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be visiting New Orleans and be a guest preacher at St. Anna’s Episcopal Church in Treme.

Bishop Michael Curry is the 27th presiding Bishop of the U.S. Episcopal Church. Bishop Curry will be the principal consecrator ordaining the first female Bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana.

On Sunday, November 20th he will be at St. Anna’s Church in Treme to participate in Sunday’s mass at 10:30 a.m.

