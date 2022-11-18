Read full article on original website
Cameron University student Nathalie Moro places in poster competition at STEM-related symposium
Cameron University chemistry major Nathalie Moro was awarded third place in the Non-Life Sciences poster competition during the 28th annual OK-LSAMP Research Symposium, presented by the Oklahoma Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation. Funded by the National Science Foundation, the program is a consortium of Oklahoma colleges and universities working...
cameron.edu
Cameron University’s Army ROTC cadets honored by George D. Keathley Department of Military Science
Cameron University’s George D. Keathley Department of Military Science has presented awards and scholarships to members of the Comanche Battalion, Cameron’s Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) unit. The Comanche Battalion recognized cadets for meritorious performance in military science, academics, physical fitness, personal achievement and leadership. Awards are...
