The Secret Cyberpunk 2077 Weapon That Took Years To Discover
"Cyberpunk 2077" will go down in gaming history for its rocky release full of strange, but funny, bugs and its removal from the PlayStation store. However, fans have still had fun with the futuristic CD Projekt game, and its earned a dedicated following since its release in 2020. There's even been enough buzz about the game to inspire CD Projekt to make a sequel, which no one saw coming.
Why You'll Probably Want To Switch To Sonic Frontiers' 60 FPS Mode
In "Sonic" games, there's nothing more important than going fast — well, except for being able to actually tell what's happening on screen. Sonic and friends can go ridiculously fast in every game, but the trade-off for this speed is the uncertainty of what's coming next as backgrounds blur and players inevitably run into walls or miss platforms. In the 3D games, it's easier to tell what's coming up as the perspective shifts from a side view to a behind-Sonic view — the main thing limiting players' ability to see what's going on in newer "Sonic" games is low FPS.
Sonic Frontiers: How To Get The Monster Hunter Outfits
"Sonic Frontiers" is unlike any of the other games in the franchise that have come before. It finally allows Sonic the Hedgehog to stretch his legs and explore a new "open-zone" environment. This new direction has many critics mixed as some feel that the more open world was a bit too ambitious for the "Sonic" franchise. That said, many others have been vocally appreciative of the new direction Team Sonic is taking the franchise, noting that the game can be gratifying when players are given the freedom to explore and collect the various items that are scattered about the Starfall Islands.
GTA Online Could Finally Get A Much-Requested Feature
"Grand Theft Auto Online" is far from a perfect game, but even in 2022 it remains one of Rockstar's most lucrative titles. This online mode for "Grand Theft Auto 5" has received lots of updates and additional content over the years, but there's one thing that's been missing from the game for a long time: fast travel. It doesn't usually take too long to get around in "Grand Theft Auto" games — especially if a player has access to aircraft or knows how to exploit — but with "Grand Theft Auto 6" boasting a map as large as "GTA 5" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" combined, fast travel is looking more and more appetizing.
The Biggest Gaming Flops Of 2022
2022 was a great year for gamers. From the beginning to the end, there was a little something for every style of gamer. Players could defeat challenging bosses in "Elden Ring," or ride a mechanical animal in "Horizon Forbidden West." They could capture adorable monsters in "Pokemon Legends Arceus," or continue the heartwrenching story of Kratos in "God of War Ragnarok" – the latter of which dominated nominations at the Game Awards. Yes, 2022 was a standout year in gaming. Even older titles got a facelift, and "The Last of Us Part 1" now has a fan favorite looking better than ever.
Mei Is Returning To Overwatch 2 Very Soon Despite Last-Minute Delay
"Overwatch 2" developers at Blizzard have had quite a few problems to fix lately. They've had to set their sights on cheat makers to keep the game enjoyable, and one of the Heroes in the game, Mei, has been disabled since October 31. Mei was supposed to be added back into the game with the mid-season patch on November 15, but the patch was delayed due to a "critical issue." Now, fans have found out that the issue has been resolved, and the patch will be coming sooner than many thought.
Ninja Gaiden And Dead Or Alive Could Be Getting Rebooted
Prepare yourselves, action game fans — it seems "Ninja Gaiden" and "Dead or Alive" are coming back to reclaim their former glory. While "Ninja Gaiden" and "Dead or Alive" are well-regarded as historic pillars of the hack-and-slash and fighting game genres respectively, it's hard to deny that the two series aren't the juggernauts they once were. "Dead or Alive" has managed to maintain a presence in recent years, thanks to the critically-solid "Dead or Alive 6" launching worldwide in 2019. "Ninja Gaiden," however, has been essentially defunct for years. The last new mainline entry in the series was "Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge" in 2012, with only a handful of spin-offs and game compilations releasing since then.
How Warzone 2.0's Interrogation System Works
"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" finally arrived in mid-November, introducing an updated version of the free-to-play battle royale. Several new features accompanied the release, including the Al Mazrah map, modes like DMZ, and fresh mechanics. The update also ushered in Gulag 2.0, which instead pits two players against two other players as opposed to the old 1v1, and the return of 150 player lobbies. The original "Warzone" had the same lobby size, but the number has fluctuated from season to season depending on the maps and modes available for people to play.
Why You'll Probably Want To Reset Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Every Once In A While
It's no secret at this point that "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" are suffering from a litany of issues. It seems that the Nintendo Switch isn't powerful enough to run the games that were designed for it at an adequate framerate. Not only has the gaming performance in both of these titles been atrocious, they have also been plagued by an extraordinary number of intermittently creepy and hilarious glitches. While some of these have been entertaining, however, the overall framerate and texture issues in these new "Pokémon" titles has led some fans to find them unplayable, with the user score for "Scarlet" dropping to a disappointing 2.8 on Metacritic – an all-time low for the series. That said, the overall response to the changes made in the gameplay has been generally positive, and so many fans are still seeking ways to continue playing these games ... if only there was a way to improve the performance.
MultiVersus Confirms The Next Character And Stage For Season 2
"MultiVersus" has officially kicked off its second season, bringing new content to the free-to-play platform fighter. While the only new pieces of content available at the start of Season 2 are a new battle pass and the brand new item shop, "MultiVersus" developer Player First Games has already confirmed some of the content making its way into the game later in the season.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Is Borrowing One Of The MCU's Best Tricks
Superhero fans everywhere are eagerly anticipating the release of "Marvel's Midnight Suns" which promises them the opportunity to play as several of their favorite heroes from the extended Marvel universe. This game will feature a few of the characters from the MCU such as Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange and Iron Man. It will also have some who have had movies of their own outside the MCU such as Blade, Wolverine and Ghost Rider, and some that have yet to be seen on the silver screen, such as Magik and Nico Minoru. But while the new game seems to be pulling more directly from comic book lore and isn't directly beholden to anything from the live-action films, it seems that it will be taking advantage of an iconic trick that has become known as one the MCU's trademarks: post-credit scenes.
Dunkey's Newest Video Is Causing A Serious Problem For Sonic Frontiers
"Sonic Frontiers," presents players with a new take on the blue blur's traditionally linear gameplay. In its "Open Zone" world, "Sonic Frontiers" players have plenty of room to run around at the speed of sound with all the traditional movement-oriented landscape features one would expect, like ramps, grind rails, and springs, as well as new ways to traverse the landscape. Fans of the franchise have been looking forward to "Sonic Frontiers" since it was announced, but critics are mixed on the new title and reviews have not quite lived up to the hype.
Modern Warfare 2's Competitive Multiplayer Playlist Delayed Last-Minute
Activision and Infinity Ward have successfully launched "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" alongside Season 1 of "Modern Warfare 2," introducing new content and the game's first battle pass. Unfortunately, the big update was missing something that Treyarch had been working on for "Modern Warfare 2" multiplayer: the "Call of Duty League" Moshpit playlist, which was meant to serve as a bridge between the normal multiplayer modes and the rule sets used in the professional scene.
How To Head Off God Of War Ragnarok's Backseat-Gaming Companions
By all accounts, "God of War Ragnarok" is an excellent video game. Whether it be the visuals, combat, story, pretty much everything about the latest entry into the famed "God of War" series has been critically acclaimed and well received. But even the greatest games aren't without their own individual issues and hiccups. For "God of War Ragnarok," a lot of these issues seem to stem from the puzzles players will be tasked with completing throughout the latest chapter of Kratos' story.
Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League Early Footage Teases Interesting Change For The Series
"Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League" is officially off the shelf. Activision originally teased the mysterious "Crash Bandicoot" multiplayer game back in November 2020 at The Game Awards. However, it was around this time that developer Toys for Bob was forced to put the project on hold. "Call of Duty's" success inspired Activision Blizzard to reallocate developers from Toys for Bob to work on " Warzone," and during the shift many of the staff members working on "Crash Bandicoot" quit the company. "Wumpa League" was believed to be part of a pile of unrealized projects until just recently.
Dr Disrespect Already Isn't Happy With One Warzone 2.0 Aspect
Few content creators have as much "Call of Duty" experience as Dr Disrespect. The two-time made his debut as an entertainer on YouTube uploading gameplay of the original "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" back in 2010. Later, he transitioned to game development, working as a map designer for "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare," Eventually, Dr Disrespect dawned the slick mullet and signature mustache once again to become a full-time content creator playing various "Call of Duty" titles, including "Warzone," on stream. He has also dabbled in other battle royales, such as "PUBG," "Z1," and "Apex Legends."
How Many Exclusive Pokémon Does The Scarlet Version Have?
In line with release of past "Pokémon" games, "Pokémon Violet and Scarlet" offer more or less the same base experience and story. The variation between the two titles largely comes down to the exclusive content each provides outside of the core offerings. The differences are mostly visual and pertain to the featured colors, but they also include different Pokémon that players can catch and train throughout their journey.
The Best Starter In Pokémon Scarlet And Violet
As they dive into the Paldea region to catch and battle pocket monsters, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" players will have plenty of choices to make. From where to go first to what sort of team to put together, developer Game Freak has provided Pokémon trainers with no shortage of options to explore in the title. One of the first (and, for some, biggest) choices players will have to make centers on starter Pokémon.
The Best Upcoming 2023 Metroidvania Game Releases Ranked
Once a portmanteau meant to describe an influx of trending games taking influence from the 2D titles of the "Castlevania" and "Metroid" franchises, the term Metroidvania has become a genre of its own. While those titles are still the granddaddies of the genre, over the years standouts like "Shadow Complex" and "Cave Story" have spawned as many imitators as any "Metroid" game. At this point, there is a very well-established formula for this type of game, and with that established formula comes dozens of developers trying new twists and deviations with exceedingly special results.
Tetris Fans Can Finally Play The Series' Hardest Game On Console
Originally released in 1984, "Tetris" may be one of the most well known and recognizable games of all time. The classic puzzle game has been released and reimagined numerous times over the years, was briefly a major hit on Twitch, and a "Tetris" movie is even in the works at the moment. With all the success and fond memories associated with this title, it's no wonder that it continues to rank as one of the best games of all time. Now, old fans and younger gamers alike will have a chance to experience (or re-experience) the fun of fitting falling blocks into the right patterns with the console release of the hardest version of the game ever.
