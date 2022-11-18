ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

watchstadium.com

NC State vs. Louisville | ACC Football Highlights (2022)

NC State vs. Louisville: The Louisville Cardinals won a tough home game against the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday, 25-10. It was a defensive battle throughout and the Cardinals’ defense held the NC State offense to 251 total yards and finished the game with 5 sacks and 6 tackles for loss. On the offensive side, […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
watchstadium.com

Duke WR Jordan Moore Blows Up Vs. Pitt

Duke wide receiver Jordan Moore had an amazing game in the Blue Devils’ heartbreaking 28-26 loss at Pittsburgh on Saturday. Moore was clearly Riley Leonard’s go-to guy throughout the day, catching 14 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown in a losing effort. Check out the best plays made by Moore, including an incredible 1-handed […]
DURHAM, NC
watchstadium.com

Duke vs. Pittsburgh | ACC Football Highlights (2022)

Duke vs. Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Panthers won a hard-fought game against the Duke Blue Devils, 28-26 on Saturday. Duke scored a touchdown on 4th and 18 with 47 seconds left in the game, but their 2-point Philly Special attempt was blown up by SirVocea Dennis and the Panthers’ defense. Israel Abanikanda rushed for 113 yards […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
alamancenews.com

Third-round defeats end seasons for remaining county football teams

Turnovers haunt Eagles, Patriots; Paylor scores 7 TDs in Cummings’ loss. Eastern Alamance’s season ended under an avalanche of turnovers Friday night in Mebane. The Eagles were bounced from the Class 3-A state playoffs by visiting Fayetteville Sanford, which started strong on the way to a 27-17 victory in the third round.
MEBANE, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Three NC Gold Star families surprised with full mortgage payoffs

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it will be paying off the mortgages of three North Carolina Gold Star families. The honorees are the family of Army Sergeant Major Christopher Nelms of Whispering Pines, North Carolina, the family of Army Captain David Clark of Cameron, North Carolina, and the family of USMC Colonel Minter Ralston IV of Charlotte, North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Car crash with injuries closes Fayetteville Road in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash with injuries Sunday evening has closed a key road in Durham, police said. The incident was reported by Durham police in a tweet around 6:10 p.m. The crash took place in the 3300 block of Fayetteville Road, which is across from W.G. Pearson...
DURHAM, NC
live5news.com

NC man missing since October found dead in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are investigating after a missing North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area. The sheriff’s office says the man was reported missing in North Carolina on Oct. 14. Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol found his vehicle abandoned...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WNCT

