This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesCary, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Cary Town Council to Vote on Creating a Social District in New Downtown Cary Park on December 15thJames TulianoCary, NC
watchstadium.com
North Carolina vs. James Madison | ACC Women’s Basketball Highlights (2022-23)
James Madison vs. North Carolina: The No. 13 North Carolina Tar heels went on the road and captured a nice 76-65 win over James Madison. The Heels trailed at the half, but outscored the Dukes 46-31 in the 2nd half. Deja Kelly led Carolina in scoring with 22 points while Eva Hodgson added 18 points […]
watchstadium.com
NC State vs. Louisville | ACC Football Highlights (2022)
NC State vs. Louisville: The Louisville Cardinals won a tough home game against the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday, 25-10. It was a defensive battle throughout and the Cardinals’ defense held the NC State offense to 251 total yards and finished the game with 5 sacks and 6 tackles for loss. On the offensive side, […]
watchstadium.com
Duke WR Jordan Moore Blows Up Vs. Pitt
Duke wide receiver Jordan Moore had an amazing game in the Blue Devils’ heartbreaking 28-26 loss at Pittsburgh on Saturday. Moore was clearly Riley Leonard’s go-to guy throughout the day, catching 14 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown in a losing effort. Check out the best plays made by Moore, including an incredible 1-handed […]
Dariq Whitehead thankful for former Duke basketball star's advice
Duke basketball has faced a similar situation countless times in recent years, with five-star newcomers missing weeks or, in the case of electric wing Dariq Whitehead this season, months of practice and workouts in the fall. Fortunately, Jon Scheyer, now in his first year as head coach of the No....
watchstadium.com
Duke vs. Pittsburgh | ACC Football Highlights (2022)
Duke vs. Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Panthers won a hard-fought game against the Duke Blue Devils, 28-26 on Saturday. Duke scored a touchdown on 4th and 18 with 47 seconds left in the game, but their 2-point Philly Special attempt was blown up by SirVocea Dennis and the Panthers’ defense. Israel Abanikanda rushed for 113 yards […]
alamancenews.com
Third-round defeats end seasons for remaining county football teams
Turnovers haunt Eagles, Patriots; Paylor scores 7 TDs in Cummings’ loss. Eastern Alamance’s season ended under an avalanche of turnovers Friday night in Mebane. The Eagles were bounced from the Class 3-A state playoffs by visiting Fayetteville Sanford, which started strong on the way to a 27-17 victory in the third round.
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Midway Band on parade
MIDWAY — The Raiders Marching Band has the distinguished honor of traveling once again to participate in the 78th Annual Raleigh Christm
Three NC Gold Star families surprised with full mortgage payoffs
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it will be paying off the mortgages of three North Carolina Gold Star families. The honorees are the family of Army Sergeant Major Christopher Nelms of Whispering Pines, North Carolina, the family of Army Captain David Clark of Cameron, North Carolina, and the family of USMC Colonel Minter Ralston IV of Charlotte, North Carolina.
N.C. A&T ordered to pay nearly $2 million because of increased number of out-of-state student enrollments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is being penalized and fined. This is because they enrolled too many out-of-state freshmen students in the last two school years. N.C. A&T has to forfeit nearly 2 million dollars of its current budget. The UNC System voted and made the...
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
gotodestinations.com
8 Slammin’ Breakfast Spots in Raleigh, North Carolina – (With Photos)
You’re hungry. You are just not in the mood for the same ol’ same ol’ in your kitchen. Believe us, we get it. Sounds like it’s a GREAT time to hit up any of these fantastic breakfast spots in Raleigh and see what you’ve been missing all this time! Bon appetit, breakfast ranger!
Bundle up like it’s 1914: Raleigh, Triangle to face frigid temps early Monday
Durham and Chapel Hill may actually be colder.
Mass shootings are not a mental health problem. Here’s why experts say they happen
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — On October 12, 2022, a 15-year-old boy allegedly killed 5 people and wounded three others in a mass shooting that spanned several miles through a Raleigh neighborhood. Very little information has been released specifically about the suspect, who was shot during the event and has remained in the hospital since. The […]
WATCH: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in Raleigh
Firefighters were able to take the deer to a forested area nearby safely.
cbs17
Car crash with injuries closes Fayetteville Road in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash with injuries Sunday evening has closed a key road in Durham, police said. The incident was reported by Durham police in a tweet around 6:10 p.m. The crash took place in the 3300 block of Fayetteville Road, which is across from W.G. Pearson...
‘More than just a house’: In her own words, a single mom talks about facing eviction
“I tried to find something similar, and it’s just like double the price, so there’s just no way I can survive or stay in Durham or any of that.”
Decision in motion to bar death qualification could change capital cases in North Carolina
Closing arguments have been made in the ACLU’s motion to bar the process of death qualification from the capital murder trial of Brandon Hill. An upcoming decision from a superior court judge could change the way capital cases are conducted in North Carolina. Raleigh police say in December 2016,...
live5news.com
NC man missing since October found dead in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are investigating after a missing North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area. The sheriff’s office says the man was reported missing in North Carolina on Oct. 14. Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol found his vehicle abandoned...
Missing North Carolina man found dead in SC, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area of Colleton County earlier this week. The man was previously reported missing out of North Carolina on October 14 – law enforcement there were advised the man battled drug addiction and had known mental health […]
