Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man who tackled referee at Roseville soccer game sentenced to anger management courses
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man caught on camera tackling a referee during a youth soccer match in Roseville last October is now banned from attending any more games for the next six months. The Placer County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that 35-year-old Vicente Robles Jr. of Sacramento was...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
Sacramento Hmong New Year Festival open at Cal Expo Saturday & Sunday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Every year since 2005, Sacramento Hmong Inc. has put on what are now some of the largest Hmong New Year celebrations in the nation. Saturday and Sunday at Cal Expo, this year's Sacramento Hmong New Year Festival will have food and music alongside competitions and tournaments.
Roads across Sacramento closing for 2022 Thanksgiving Day 'Run to Feed the Hungry' event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Roads across East Sacramento are closing Thursday morning for the city's annual Run to Feed the Hungry in support of Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services. City officials are advising residents to be aware of the closures and potential traffic. Road closures include:. J Street between...
Man hit, killed on northbound I-5 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man died overnight after being hit on northbound I-5, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP got reports of a crash around 12:15 a.m. It happened north of I Street. A car was driving on the I Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 when a vehicle ahead...
Two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County happened Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened in Sloughhouse near Ione Road and Jackson Road. There were very few details available about the crash, but the fire district said they requested an air ambulance.
Sick Tahoe bear cub euthanized at Oakland Zoo
OAKLAND, Calif. — A black bear cub from South Lake Tahoe was euthanized at the Oakland Zoo last Tuesday after he was brought in by officials from The BEAR league for life-saving treatment through the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). Nixon, a male orphaned black bear, was...
La Popular now open in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Mexican restaurant is now open in Roseville, and it's the first U.S. location of an eatery based in Mexico City. La Popular offers authentic Mexican food along with specialized cocktails all influenced by the culture, traditions and history of Mexico. "If they're looking for...
The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
'Like a weight lifted off our shoulders' | Family celebrates new Sacramento home from Habitat for Humanity
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of families is settling into new homes in Sacramento this month after being selected for Habitat for Humanity’s program. One of the recipients is Linnzi Cannon, a single mother of four boys, originally from the Elk Grove area. This is Cannon's first time...
Local shops in Sacramento preparing for 'Small Business Saturday'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Holiday shopping isn’t just for the big chain stores. Small Business Saturday is right around the corner, and local shops are hoping to get your support. Every penny counts for locally owned businesses in Sacramento including Shirley's Sugar N Spice —one of several small shops inside the Florin Square Shopping Center, also known as 'Sacramento's Black Wall Street.'
'Absolutely heartbreaking' | LGBTQ leaders react to deadly shootings at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just hours after a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, there was condemnation over 1,200 miles away in Sacramento. "Any time you wake up to the news of lives being lost in a mass shooting in any incidents of violence it's absolutely heartbreaking," said Alexis Sanchez, director of advocacy and training for the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.
Here's a list of stores in the Sacramento region open on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanksgiving weekend is around the corner along with the inevitable last minute trip to the grocery store amid the holiday rush. Raley's, WinCo and other stores in the region typically close early on the holidays to give employees time to celebrate with family,. However some larger...
'They got nothing to eat so I'm running for them': Hundreds turn out for Stockton's Run & Walk Against Hunger
STOCKTON, Calif. — Despite the chill in the air, hundreds of runners lined up in front of Banner Island Ball Park in Stockton for an early morning run. "It's great to have everyone come out on a morning to express gratitude and have some fellowship with each other. And, also we need to burn these calories so we can eat what we want later," said runner Michael Ricks.
Rocklin police join California Highway Patrol Organized Retail Crime Task Force
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Rocklin police are joining neighboring cities like Elk Grove and Sacramento in launching a renewed effort to fight organized retail theft this holiday season. They're teaming up with California Highway Patrol's Organized Retail Crime Task Force to identify and arrest shoplifters. The initiative comes after Gov....
Holiday festivities bring hundreds to Old Sacramento waterfront
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of locals and visitors filled the streets of Old Sacramento Wednesday night for a tree lighting ceremony and performances by the waterfront. A 65-foot tree took center stage — the tallest tree ever displayed there — as dance groups and the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus shared their talents with the crowd.
Suspect in deadly Sacramento shooting arrested in Humboldt County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a deadly shooting along Olmstead Drive was arrested in Humboldt County Monday. The Sacramento Police Department said Louis Vongphasouk, 40, was arrested on a homicide warrant. Vongphasouk was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting along the 100 block of Olmstead Drive that...
House fire displaces Sacramento family on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family in Sacramento has been displaced after a house fire Thursday morning. The fire started around 2:20 a.m. on Cristo Drive and it was put out in about an hour, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. All six people and their dog made it...
Frustrations with inflation, gas prices won't deter Sacramentans this holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Travelers across Sacramento spoke with ABC10 about their frustrations with inflation and gas prices, but also said they hope to not let it get in the way of having the best possible Thanksgiving celebration. Kristine Hernandez is saving money by staying local. A lot of her...
Don't want to cook? Here's a list of Sacramento restaurants open on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not in the mood to cook this year? Or maybe you need a snack before the big meal later?. Here's a list of some restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in 2022. Bennett's American Cooking. Bennett's American Cooking is located at 2232 Fair Oaks Boulevard and is...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0