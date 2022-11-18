ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man hit, killed on northbound I-5 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man died overnight after being hit on northbound I-5, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP got reports of a crash around 12:15 a.m. It happened north of I Street. A car was driving on the I Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 when a vehicle ahead...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County happened Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened in Sloughhouse near Ione Road and Jackson Road. There were very few details available about the crash, but the fire district said they requested an air ambulance.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Sick Tahoe bear cub euthanized at Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND, Calif. — A black bear cub from South Lake Tahoe was euthanized at the Oakland Zoo last Tuesday after he was brought in by officials from The BEAR league for life-saving treatment through the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). Nixon, a male orphaned black bear, was...
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

La Popular now open in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Mexican restaurant is now open in Roseville, and it's the first U.S. location of an eatery based in Mexico City. La Popular offers authentic Mexican food along with specialized cocktails all influenced by the culture, traditions and history of Mexico. "If they're looking for...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop

PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
PENN VALLEY, CA
ABC10

Local shops in Sacramento preparing for 'Small Business Saturday'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Holiday shopping isn’t just for the big chain stores. Small Business Saturday is right around the corner, and local shops are hoping to get your support. Every penny counts for locally owned businesses in Sacramento including Shirley's Sugar N Spice —one of several small shops inside the Florin Square Shopping Center, also known as 'Sacramento's Black Wall Street.'
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

'Absolutely heartbreaking' | LGBTQ leaders react to deadly shootings at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just hours after a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, there was condemnation over 1,200 miles away in Sacramento. "Any time you wake up to the news of lives being lost in a mass shooting in any incidents of violence it's absolutely heartbreaking," said Alexis Sanchez, director of advocacy and training for the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

'They got nothing to eat so I'm running for them': Hundreds turn out for Stockton's Run & Walk Against Hunger

STOCKTON, Calif. — Despite the chill in the air, hundreds of runners lined up in front of Banner Island Ball Park in Stockton for an early morning run. "It's great to have everyone come out on a morning to express gratitude and have some fellowship with each other. And, also we need to burn these calories so we can eat what we want later," said runner Michael Ricks.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Holiday festivities bring hundreds to Old Sacramento waterfront

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of locals and visitors filled the streets of Old Sacramento Wednesday night for a tree lighting ceremony and performances by the waterfront. A 65-foot tree took center stage — the tallest tree ever displayed there — as dance groups and the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus shared their talents with the crowd.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Suspect in deadly Sacramento shooting arrested in Humboldt County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a deadly shooting along Olmstead Drive was arrested in Humboldt County Monday. The Sacramento Police Department said Louis Vongphasouk, 40, was arrested on a homicide warrant. Vongphasouk was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting along the 100 block of Olmstead Drive that...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

House fire displaces Sacramento family on Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family in Sacramento has been displaced after a house fire Thursday morning. The fire started around 2:20 a.m. on Cristo Drive and it was put out in about an hour, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. All six people and their dog made it...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
Sacramento local news

