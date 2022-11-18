Read full article on original website
the breeze
3d ago
And yet our elected officials didn’t learn to keep the swine locked up after the first time he didn’t show up… disgraceful!!
Reply
8
Related
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony drug possession charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman who was found to be in possession of just over five pounds of methamphetamine, plus marijuana, a bag of crushed pills that tested positive for fentanyl, THC wax and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Oakland Avenue in Austin on May 5th of this year has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court.
KAAL-TV
Byron man arrested on probation; allegedly attacked police officers
(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man is facing DWI and assault charges after Rochester police arrested him outside a NW shopping center. According to court documents, Rochester police responded to Glynners Pub on Broadway after being told Bryce James Bjork, 48, had been spotted at the bar. Bjork...
KAAL-TV
Level 3 predatory offender relocates to Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Police Department in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Richard Villarreal, 37, changed his address to the 1300 block of Academy Avenue in Albert Lea as of Nov....
KAAL-TV
RPD searching for suspect in overnight NW Rochester shooting
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police are searching for a suspect involved in a NW Rochester shooting late Monday night. According to the Rochester Police Department, at approximately 11:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to The Gates of Rochester apartment complex in the 2000 block of 41st. NW following multiple reports of gunshots.
myaustinminnesota.com
Suspect in Thursday stabbing incident in Lyle charged with three felonies in Mower County District Court
Two suspects are facing charges after a pair of juveniles were stabbed in the city of Lyle early Thursday evening. Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of 4th Street in the city of Lyle at approximately 5:32 p.m. Thursday evening for a report of an assault involving two juveniles who had suffered stab wounds during an altercation. The two injured juveniles, one male and one female, both 16 years of age were both transported and treated at the hospital, and both were later released with non-life threatening injuries.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested, charged after DWI crash with children in back seat
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly driving while intoxicated with one- and two-year-old children in the back seat of his car. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw 32-year-old Corwinn Thurman swerving in traffic in the 100 block of 12th Street SW at about 9:49 p.m. Nov. 20.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man charged with child neglect in death of young child
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is accused of neglect of a child resulting in substantial harm after the death of a child under 4. Darius Dwayne Pitchford, 34, will appear in Olmsted County Court in January following the death of his child on Feb. 14. According to...
KAAL-TV
Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
KAAL-TV
Iowa woman charged with homicide from July crash in Worth County that killed 2
(ABC 6 News) – Criminal charges were filed in Worth County court on Friday against a Northwood, IA woman who was involved in a deadly crash in July. Maggie Jo Harvey, 24, of Northwood, IA was charged with 2-counts of homicide by vehicle – operating under the influence, and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.
Rochester Man Found Dead of Apparent Self-Inflicted Gun Shot Wound
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers were dispatched to an apparent self-inflicted shooting death over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident of an apartment in the 300 block of 31st St. Northeast opened their blinds around 11:43 a.m. Saturday and called police after seeing what appeared to the body of a male lying outside of the apartment. Responding officers found a gunshot wound to the head of the 19-year-old man and a firearm next to his body.
Olmsted County Jail Detainee Stabs His Neck With a Pencil
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after he apparently stabbed himself in the neck with a pencil Thursday evening. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the call for service went out around 6:30 p.m. He said the...
KAAL-TV
Second RCTC football player takes plea deal in assault case
(ABC 6 News) – Akim Richmond, a former football player for Rochester Community and Technical College, accepted a plea deal during a hearing in Olmsted County Court Tuesday, Nov. 22. Richmond and Shan Fiorenza faced assault charges after a fight broke out after an Oct. 24, 2021 game. RCTC...
KIMT
Accused Rochester drug trafficker pleads guilty in federal court
MINNEAPOLISE, Minn. – A Rochester man accused of running a large-scale drug trafficking operation is pleading guilty. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Jerry Lee Milliken, 40, led a led a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy out of Rochester which operated throughout southeastern Minnesota and elsewhere. Milliken was accused of organized the delivery of methamphetamine from a supplier in Kansas City, Missouri, to sub-distributors in the Rochester area between September 2021 and February 2022. Federal investigators say Milliken also collected and received drug proceeds and facilitated communications in support of the conspiracy.
winonaradio.com
Warrant Leads to Arrest of Winona Resident on Meth Charge
(KWNO)-Yesterday, officers went to the 150 block of McConnon Drive to serve a warrant for probation violation and arrested John Claude Tharett III, 44, of Winona. During Tharett’s arrest, a subsequent search revealed two small baggies containing 4.1 grams of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for meth.
KAAL-TV
Level 3 predatory offender changes Rochester residence
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Joshua Lee Jones, 38, changed his address to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE in Rochester on November...
Three Drug Overdoses, One Fatal, Reported in Rochester Area
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent fatal drug overdose in Eyota Wednesday evening. Responding deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man at a residence in the 100 block of Madison Ave. Northwest around 8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies administered Narcan and CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested on warrant; appears on assault charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant and appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday on assault and drug charges. James John Mentz, 33, faces charges of 2nd- and 5th-degree assault after an Oct. 5 incident wherein he is accused of knifing a man in the parking lot of the Guest House Inn and Suites in Rochester.
KAAL-TV
Faribault man appears on drug sale, homicide charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man accused of providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Sean Alexander, 44, faces one charge of 3rd-degree homicide–give/sell/distribute controlled substance, and one charge each of 2nd- and 3rd-degree narcotic sales from 2021. Alexander is...
KAAL-TV
Body found with gunshot to the head in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester police department is investigating a body found on the grounds of The Square on 31st Apartments complex Saturday morning. Officers on the scene say they got the the tip around 11:30 a.m. from a tenant saying they found a body lying on the south end of the grounds.
KIMT
Man accused of embezzling over $600,000 from Rochester company pleads guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Reichel Foods executive accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company is pleading guilty. Thomas James Wiechmann, 57 of Austin, was charged with four felony counts of theft by swindle in September 2021. Investigators say Weichman charged $603,172.96 of his own expenses to company credit cards while he worked at Rochester-based Reichel Foods from April 1997 through March 18, 2021.
Comments / 6