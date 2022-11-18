ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Neil Young Explains Reasoning for Removing His Music From Spotify

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2NiI_0jFzE9dM00
(Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

Nearly a year after he removed his music from Spotify, Neil Young opened up about why he made his decision to cut ties with the audio streaming service.

As previously reported, Neil Young penned a letter to Spotify asking to remove his music from the platform. This was due to Spotify continuing to keep Joe Rogan’s podcast even though Young claimed that Rogan had been spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic. “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines,” Young explained at the time. “Potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them.”

Spotify responded to Neil Young’s request by revealing its reasoning for keeping Rogan on its platform. “We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID since the start of the pandemic. We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon.”

While speaking to Howard Stern this week, Neil Young discussed the controversy concerning his issues with Spotify. “I woke up one morning and I heard somebody saying there was some scientists saying something about COVID,” Young explained. “And how many people were dying in hospitals and misinformation.”

Neil Young Had Enough With Spotify

Neil Young then explained that he thought about the nurses and medical professionals who were “distressed” by what they heard on the Spotify podcast. However, Young didn’t mention Rogan by name. And I listened to it and they were saying he purposely is saying this stuff that he knows isn’t true about COVID and people were dying,” Young said about Rogan’s podcast and so-called COVID therapies Rogan was backing.

“I just called up my management and said, ‘We’re out of there. Get me off,” Neil Young declared. “And we’ll be fine, and it was a little shocking because they know all the [streaming] numbers. Who cares? You know, who cares? What’s his name? [Spotify CEO] Daniel Ek? He cares about money.”

Neil Young explained that while he knew Ek initially had good intentions with his service, it ended up turning into a need for money. He also said that he was going to be fine without Spotify. “I knew I was gonna do fine. There’s Amazon, there’s Apple, there Qobuz, those are three streaming services that play hi-res. I think in the digital age we should be able to listen to great stuff, the best that we can get out of digital… Because you’re living off the music, why not pay it some respect and make it sound as great as it does.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Nicki Aycox, ‘Supernatural’ Actress, Dead at 47

Supernatural star Nicki Aycox passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16. following a battle with cancer. She was 47 years old. The actress, who is known for playing Meg Masters in the CW drama’s seasons1 through 4, suffered from leukemia. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, shared news of the tragic death through a Facebook post on Thursday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Outsider.com

11-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Dies in Deer Hunting Incident

An 11-year-old boy from Wisconsin died Sunday morning after a tragic hunting incident. The young hunter’s death came after his chest was pierced by a bullet. KSTP, an ABC affiliate, reported that around 9 a.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old man was attempting to unload a firearm that had been in the backseat of a vehicle. It was then that the gun discharged. Sadly, the bullet struck the 11-year-old victim in the chest, later leading to his death. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel states the deer hunting incident took place in the town of Seneca, WI. Seneca is located in Green Lake County.
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

Sinbad’s Family Offers Update on His Health 2 Years After Suffering Stroke

Sinbad had a stroke two years ago that changed his life, and the star’s family says he still has a long road ahead of him. The family released a statement Monday, saying Sinbad was in the hospital for 9 months before his July release, TMZ reports. Although the prognosis was bleak, he is determined to prove everyone wrong. His limbs that were previously unresponsive are slowly coming back to life. The comedian is working hard every day to relearn how to walk.
Outsider.com

Lauren Alaina Posts Engagement Emotional Announcement: See Pics of Her Fiancé & Ring

Country music star Lauren Alaina and her boyfriend Cameron Scott Arnold are heading to the alter. The Road Less Traveled singer said “yes” to her beau over the weekend and announced the news while performing at the iconic Grand Ole Opry. She followed up that announcement with posts on her social media pages. And in them, she debuted pictures of Arnold and also shared a peek at her beautiful bling.
Outsider.com

Jay Leno Reveals Face, Hand Scarring As He’s Released From the Hospital

Less than two weeks after being rushed to the Grossman Burn Center following a gasoline fire, Jay Leno has revealed face and hand scarring as he is heading home. According to TMZ, Jay Leno was released from the burn center following a series of procedures. He posed with a group of healthcare workers who assisted in his recovery. There was also an image of him getting treated in a hyperbaric chamber. Although it has only been 10 days since the accident, the Grossman Burn Center personnel believe that the former late-night talk show host will make full recovery.
BURBANK, CA
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Call Out Strange Issue With Commercial Volume

Yellowstone fans may be eagerly anticipating new episodes, but they’re recoiling from the crazy high volume of the commercials. The Dutton family, led by John Dutton, is constantly under attack from those who surround their land – developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park. Yellowstone (co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson) follows the Duttons as they fight to keep control of the largest contiguous ranch in the United States.
Outsider.com

Bruce Lee’s Potential Cause of Death Revealed

New information has emerged recently suggesting the potential cause of death of martial arts expert, movie star, and television star, Bruce Lee. According to these latest reports, Bruce Lee may have died unexpectedly from drinking too much water. Doctors Now Believe Bruce Lee May Have Solved The Mystery Behind The...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Recalls Blood ‘Spraying All Over’ in Gruesome Mistake on Set

In a recent interview, Ryan Bingham revealed a goof on the Yellowstone set led to a blood spurt that rivaled an 80s slasher flick. Walker, Bingham’s character on the hit neo-Western, is an instigator. Bingham has played the infamous inmate turned ranch hand since season one of the hit show. The actor and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter admitted during a recent interview that he’s well aware of the large part of the fandom that would love to see his character killed. However, he swears it’s not his fault.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

587K+
Followers
66K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy