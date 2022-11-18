ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pittsburgh Public Schools board approves resolution to ‘protect students from harmful legislation’

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Public Schools board approved a resolution it said will protect its students from “harmful legislation.”. The vote opposes legislation being considered in the Pennsylvania state House of Representatives and state Senate. The district said this legislation would limit educators’ ability to embrace differences, and allow students and teachers to be themselves.
