Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started
In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
Nathaniel Hackett on late Russell Wilson incompletion: We want the clock running
The Broncos tried something different on Sunday by having quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak call the team’s offensive plays instead of head coach Nathaniel Hackett. A game-opening 92-yard touchdown drive made that look like a wise move, but the Broncos weren’t able to find the end zone again. The 16 points that they managed still might have been enough, but a blunder by quarterback Russell Wilson left the door wide open for the Raiders at the end of the fourth quarter.
Broncos waive Melvin Gordon
After another critical fumble, the Broncos have moved on from Melvin Gordon. Denver announced on Monday that the club has waived Gordon. If a team does not claim Gordon, then he’ll become a free agent. The Broncos started the season with Gordon and and Javonte Williams as its top...
Report: Andrews could be out for season after injury vs. Jets
The New England Patriots might be without their starting center for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. David Andrews exited Sunday's win over the New York Jets with a thigh injury during the first quarter and did not return. After the game, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Andrews is "feared to have suffered a serious thigh injury that could end his season."
Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh have differing views on loss to Pats
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and head coach Robert Saleh were on different pages after their Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. The Jets offense totaled only two yards in seven possessions during the second half, resulting in a 10-3 loss that ended on a punt-return touchdown by Pats rookie Marcus Jones. Wilson was dreadful in the defeat, completing only nine of his 22 passes for 77 yards. He was sacked four times while posting a 50.8 quarterback rating.
Report: Zach Wilson irked Jets teammates with attitude after loss
Zach Wilson wasn't in the mood for accountability after the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and apparently his teammates noticed. When asked after Sunday's game if he felt the Jets' offense -- which managed 103 yards of total offense and just two yards in the second half in the 10-3 defeat -- let the defense down, Wilson responded with a curt, "no."
Report: Patriots sign offensive tackle off Jets practice squad
The New England Patriots stole another one from the New York Jets on Tuesday. Just two days after beating their division rival on a game-winning punt-return touchdown, the Patriots reportedly have signed offensive tackle Connor McDermott off the Jets practice squad. McDermott, originally selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, played one snap against New England on Sunday.
NFLPA is monitoring the Matthew Stafford situation
Everything about the handling of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s status in the concussion protocol has been strange. It’s only getting stranger. And the NFL Players Association is paying attention. On Wednesday, November 9, the Rams placed Stafford in the protocol. Coach Sean McVay, who had plenty to say...
Week 11 winners, losers: Jimmy G, 49ers are feeling great, baby
Eleven weeks down, seven to go. Believe it or not, another weekend of NFL football has come and gone. In Week 11, we witnessed the New England Patriots win ugly, the Detroit Lions win their third straight game and 49ers fans take over Mexico City with a sea of red and gold.
Aiyuk apologizes after TD celebration goes hilariously wrong
Brandon Aiyuk had a game to remember on "Monday Night Football" in the 49ers' 38-10 win against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. In the waning moments of the third quarter, Aiyuk corraled a pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and squirted free from a Cardinals defender into the endzone.
Melvin Gordon clears waivers, free to sign with any team
Melvin Gordon is now a free agent. After the Broncos cut Gordon on Monday, no one elected to claim Gordon off waivers. So, he’s now free to sign with any team. Gordon rushed for 318 yards, averaging 3.5 yards per carry, in 10 games with six starts. he’s also caught 25 passes for 223 yards.
Jets WR doesn't mince words about offense's struggles in loss to Pats
The New York Jets' offense was dreadful in their Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. They totaled 136 yards of offense -- only two in the second half -- and failed to score a touchdown in the 10-3 defeat. Unsurprisingly, the performance isn't sitting well inside the Jets...
Report: Klint Kubiak to call offensive plays for Broncos instead of Nathaniel Hackett
The Broncos offense has been a major disappointment this season and the team is reportedly trying something new in hopes of getting things going in Sunday’s game against the Raiders. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that head coach Nathaniel Hackett is giving up the role of offensive play...
Sam Darnold to start for Panthers on Sunday
The Panthers are turning to their third starting quarterback of the season. Sam Darnold will start for the Panthers on Sunday against the Broncos, interim coach Steve Wilks has decided. After arriving in a trade with the Jets, Darnold started 11 games for the Panthers last season. But he opened...
Patriots release RB J.J. Taylor, sign a kicker to practice squad
The New England Patriots made a pair of roster moves Monday evening. They announced the release of running back J.J. Taylor and the signing of kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Taylor has played in 12 games over the last three seasons, including one appearance in 2022. He ran...
Jerod Mayo talks Patriots win over Jets in hilarious PGL cameo
Jerod Mayo was in a good mood after the New England Patriots' Week 11 win over the New York Jets, and it isn't difficult to understand why. His defense limited the Jets to just three points and 136 total yards of offense. After the win, Mayo made an unexpected cameo...
NFL: Key block during Jets-Patriots punt return came from the side
The Jets and Patriots seemed to be headed for overtime. Until they weren’t. The score was knotted at three. The Jets were punting with less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation. Marcus Jones caught the ball at the New England 16. He broke to the right sideline. And off...
Williams drops perfect analogy to describe 49ers' defense
MEXICO CITY — The 49ers' defense posted its third straight second-half shutout in the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Trent Williams was incredibly impressed. The veteran left tackle spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area after the game, and might have had the best...
David Andrews injury: Latest update on when Patriots center could return
The New England Patriots offensive line has struggled to withstand injuries and lackluster performance throughout the 2022 NFL season, and now this unit might be without starting center David Andrews for a while. After reporting earlier Monday that it was feared Andrews could potentially miss the rest of the campaign...
Matt Rhule suddenly is everywhere
Like Punxsutawney Phil, former Panthers coach Matt Rhule spent six weeks in purgatory after being asked to take his shadow, and the rest of his body, back home. Now, all of a sudden, Rhule is everywhere. Talking and writing about football in an extensive and apparently concerted effort to get his name out there. Just as college football season is winding to a conclusion.
