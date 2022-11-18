Read full article on original website
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 15:18:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Northwest Blue Mountains; Simcoe Highlands AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Poor air quality. * WHERE...Central, north central and northeast Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 11:41:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain is expected. Total ice accumulations between three hundredths to one tenth of an inch, highest north and and west of Tri-Cities. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 15:23:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-23 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Higher mountain areas above 4500 feet may receive two to five inches of snowfall. * WHERE...Wallowa County and Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 15:23:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations between three hundredths to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Flash Flood Warning issued for King, Snohomish by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 16:27:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 17:45:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Bolt Creek Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: King; Snohomish FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BOLT CREEK BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN KING AND SOUTHEASTERN SNOHOMISH COUNTIES At 427 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain over the Bolt Creek Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Bolt Creek burn scar. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding in and around the Bolt Creek Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bolt Creek Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Skykomish and Baring. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
