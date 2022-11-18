Effective: 2022-11-22 16:27:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 17:45:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Bolt Creek Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: King; Snohomish FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BOLT CREEK BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN KING AND SOUTHEASTERN SNOHOMISH COUNTIES At 427 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain over the Bolt Creek Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Bolt Creek burn scar. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding in and around the Bolt Creek Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bolt Creek Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Skykomish and Baring. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO