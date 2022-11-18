ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Ready To Kick Off The Holidays Detroit?

By Darralynn Hutson
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
 4 days ago

Whether you happen to be visiting with family or lived here your whole life; Detroit does a great job at providing annual festive experiences to kick off the holiday season .

If you are ready, here are six experiences that you should enjoy, curated and hosted just for you and your family.

Monroe Street Midway

Monroe Street changes out roller skating, basketball and mini-golf for a giant arctic slide, winter bumper cars, an indoor arcade and puck-putt! Free for Detroit; go and enjoy all the new activations aimed at creating exceptional winter experiences for the whole family.

T’was the Night Before, by Cirque Du Soliel

Twas the Night Before…” by Cirque du Soleil is a spin on the beloved Christmas classic as only Cirque du Soleil could imagine. Join Isabella, a curious girl, jaded by the craze surrounding Christmas, as she is whisked away to an upside-down, inside-out world of the poem where she meets colorful characters of this timeless classic.

Children’s Film Festival at Redford Theatre

This weekend is just for the kids! We’re screening The Goonies, classic cartoons, and ET. Loads of fun for just five bucks. Make sure to tour the whole building, it’s like a time capsule. Bring your kids to see one of these great films on the big screen the way it was meant to be seen. The Goonies, Friday, November 18th at 7:30PM Tickets: $5.00

Downtown Detroit Market & Cadillac Lodge

The Downtown Detroit Markets’ 18 local small businesses sell specialty everything – from apparel to accessories and decor – for adults, children and pets. The Lodge’s comfy couches and cozy fireplace give you a warm welcome with drinks and eats from the Iconic Collection , including cocktails, cocoa, cider, popcorn, nachos and hot dogs.

Royal Oak Market: Art Fair Edition at the Royal Oak Farmers Market

Check out artwork displayed by over 60 artists at this sixth-time event. Offers live music, food, beer and more.

Event times: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 17-18, 2022

19th Annual Detroit Tree Lighting

The Downtown Detroit Partnership will officially kick off this year’s holiday season on Friday, Nov. 18. with the 19th annual Detroit Tree Lighting presented by the DTE Foundation, held at the award-winning Campus Martius Park.

Head downtown today November 18 and join the holiday festivities in Campus Martius – as the city prepares to light up their largest Christmas tree yet! ✨

Festivities begin around 5pm and will feature lighting attractions, Olympic figure skaters, local performers, horse-drawn carriage rides, shopping and the opening of the ice-skating rink. See them light up the tree just after 7pm! ✨

BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

