yoursportsedge.com
Three Lady Maroon Runners Named to Area 1 Team
Three Madisonville-North Hopkins girls’ cross country runners were named to the All-Area 1 Team. Joy Alexander was named to the Area 1 First Team and earned the Class 3A runner of the year title. Alexander, a senior, had one win and five top-five finishes during the season. She came...
yoursportsedge.com
Dawson Springs Runners, Coach Earn Area 1 Honors
Two runners from Dawson Springs High School and their coach have earned Area 1 postseason honors. Tyler Hale and Easton Osborne were both named to the Class 1A All-Area team. Hale, a senior who suffered two broken legs in a serious car crash a year ago, had six finishes inside the top 20 and finished fourth at the region meet. He wrapped up his Panther running career with a 41st-place finish at the state meet.
yoursportsedge.com
Falcons Take Sixth Place at Henderson County Meet
Helped by three top-five individual performances, the Fort Campbell Falcons finished in sixth place in a loaded field at the Henderson County Thankswimming Meet held at the Deaconess Aquatic Center Saturday in Evansville. Fort Campbell totaled 137 points to finish two points behind fifth place Murray and three points behind...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels Drop Scrimmage With Breckinridge
The Christian County girls’ basketball team and Breckinridge County hooked up for a preseason scrimmage on Friday, with the Lady Colonels falling 58-30 to the Lady Tigers. Breckinridge finished 3rd-Region runners-up last season with a record of 26-7. The Lady Colonels trailed by ten points after the first quarter...
yoursportsedge.com
PREVIEW – Multiple Options Put Madisonville in Region Mix
Madisonville-North Hopkins said goodbye to the 2nd Region Player of the Year last season, but an experienced lineup has the Lady Maroons ranked near the top of the region again this season. Camryn LaGrange headed to Western Kentucky University to play soccer after leading the Lady Maroons to a 25-6...
WTVW
Owensboro Red Devils prepare for battle with familiar foe
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – After winning their 4th consecutive regional championship, the Owensboro Red Devils football team has their eyes set on an even bigger championship but to get there they’ll have to get past Frederick Douglass. A team the Red Devils are very familiar with as they have run into the Broncos the last four seasons.
wsonradio.com
Henderson County Lady Colonel Softball Player Kendal Hargrove Commits to Murray State University
On Tuesday night, November 15th, senior Lady Colonel softball player Kendal Hargrove signed to continue her athletic career playing for the Murray State University Lady Racers. The first question when interviewing Kendal was what’s this moment feel like having just officially signed to play college softball, and Kendal responded with...
yoursportsedge.com
Peacock Flies to Top-10 Finish at Henderson Thankswimming
The Hopkinsville Tigers finished in 14th place at the Henderson County Thankswimming Meet held Saturday at the Deaconess Aquatic Center in Evansville. Cam Peacock finished in sixth place in the 50-yard breaststroke (34.73) and was 19th in the 100-yard IM (1:11.85). McHale Manning-Lewis finished in 67th place in the 50-yard...
Joel Utley, former KWC broadcaster, honored at home opener
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – “The man, the mic, the legend.” That’s how Joel Utley was introduced at Saturday’s Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball home opener. The former Panthers broadcaster was honored during halftime for his 61 years of work calling KWC games. From 1961 to 2022, Tri-Staters knew Joel Utley as the “Voice of Kentucky Wesleyan […]
14news.com
14 News announces Sunrise School Spirit food display winner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Time is up to vote for your favorite Sunrise School Spirit food display. As we told you, Carmi White County collected the most food this year in the Sunrise School Spirit competition. Now, we are announcing the winner of the best food display. This year’s ‘best...
14news.com
Family and friends honor loved ones lost during December 2021 storms in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The one-year anniversary of the December 2021 tornadoes in western Kentucky is only weeks away, and family and friends gathered in Dawson Springs City Park to remember those they lost. “For them to make this a priority means the world to the families of those...
Legendary 80s Bands Headline the 2023 Rock the Dam in Kentucky
In 2023, it's all going down at the Dam! The Beaver Dam Amphitheatre just announced the lineup for next year's Rock the Dam concert event. It will be headlined by the legendary rock band, Winger!. Winger was formed in 1987 and the band found almost instant success with hits like:
beckersspine.com
Former K-Mart converted to Kentucky orthopedic clinic
Owensboro, Ky.-based Advanced Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine broke ground on its new clinic which will be located inside a former K-Mart, according to a Nov. 18 report from Tristate Homepage. The practice and its nine physicians will relocate to the new facility in 2023. The practice's current location...
Daviess County woman named Kentucky Farm Bureau award winner
(WEHT) - Katie Cecil of Daviess County was named the 2022 Kentucky Farm Bureau Generation Bridge Advocate of the year.
wevv.com
Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving
Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
Old Hickory mutton pizza debuts at Azzip Pizza
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Azzip Pizza has a brand new pizza that is exclusive to Owensboro and is inspired by a local mainstay. Officials say with over 100 years of experience serving up award-winning BBQ, the Azzip team knew they were on to something special when Chef Blake Kollker and the Owensboro team started experimenting […]
14news.com
Crews called to rollover crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to a rollover crash. They say it happened around 10:35 a.m. Sunday at Oak Grove and Cross Pointe. We’ve not heard information on injuries.
whopam.com
Greenville home damaged by Sunday morning fire
Fire caused heavy damage to a home Sunday morning in Greenville. No injuries were reported in the blaze that damaged a home in the 200 block of College Street, with Greenville firefighters receiving mutual aid from three other area stations. Heavy flames were seen coming from the roof of the...
14news.com
Crews battle house fire in Ohio County
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Fordsville Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight in Ohio County. According to fire officials, that incident happened on Basham Road between Dundee and Fordsville. FFD says they had assistance putting out the fire from Dundee and Whitesville fire departments. According to officials,...
14news.com
Crews called to several crashes on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a few crashes at the same time on the Lloyd Expressway Saturday. Dispatchers say one was 1:30 p.m. at Stockwell. They say one car was in the ditch in the westbound lanes, and two cars were involved in a crash in the eastbound lanes.
