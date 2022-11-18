Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Dawson Springs Runners, Coach Earn Area 1 Honors
Two runners from Dawson Springs High School and their coach have earned Area 1 postseason honors. Tyler Hale and Easton Osborne were both named to the Class 1A All-Area team. Hale, a senior who suffered two broken legs in a serious car crash a year ago, had six finishes inside the top 20 and finished fourth at the region meet. He wrapped up his Panther running career with a 41st-place finish at the state meet.
yoursportsedge.com
Blazer Runners Named to All-Area Cross Country Team
Three University Heights Academy cross country runners were named to the Class 1A Area 1 Team. Cole Glover, a sophomore, had four top-five finishes with a season-best third place at the region meet. He ran a personal best time of 16:28 at the Daviess County Classic. Glover capped his season...
yoursportsedge.com
Cavanaugh Named All-State, To Attend Murray State
Trigg County High School senior Austin Cavanaugh has been named All-State by the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association for a fourth straight year. In addition, Cavanaugh recently announced he will attend Murray State University to continue his running career. Cavanaugh had five invitational wins during his senior season,...
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg’s Cavanaugh Named to Area 1 Cross Country Team
Trigg County senior Austin Cavanaugh capped his cross country season with more postseason honors. In addition to being named to the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association All-State Team, Cavanaugh was named to the Area 1 First Team, which is made up of all three classes, and the Class 2A All-Area Team.
yoursportsedge.com
Fort Campbell’s Lubas Siblings Named All-State
Fort Campbell siblings Billy and Meg Lubas finished up cross country seasons that saw them both named to the All-State team by the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association. In her first season of running cross country, Meg Lubas, an eighth grader, finished in the top 10 in every...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels Drop Scrimmage With Breckinridge
The Christian County girls’ basketball team and Breckinridge County hooked up for a preseason scrimmage on Friday, with the Lady Colonels falling 58-30 to the Lady Tigers. Breckinridge finished 3rd-Region runners-up last season with a record of 26-7. The Lady Colonels trailed by ten points after the first quarter...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Meet the UHA Blazers
University Heights Academy got a chance to warm up and show out for the upcoming basketball season at Friday’s Meet the Blazers. Here is a YSE gallery from the night.
yoursportsedge.com
PREVIEW – Making Shots the Key for Christian County Lady Colonels
Over the past four seasons, the Christian County Lady Colonels and the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers have alternated winning the 8th District championship. With the Lady Tigers winning last season’s district title, if the pattern holds, 2023 would be the Lady Colonels’ turn to cut down the nets. Looking...
yoursportsedge.com
Falcons Take Sixth Place at Henderson County Meet
Helped by three top-five individual performances, the Fort Campbell Falcons finished in sixth place in a loaded field at the Henderson County Thankswimming Meet held at the Deaconess Aquatic Center Saturday in Evansville. Fort Campbell totaled 137 points to finish two points behind fifth place Murray and three points behind...
yoursportsedge.com
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Todd County Central’s Addileigh Wofford
She helped to build the Todd County Central volleyball program into a consistent winner and an All A regional champion, however, the talents of Todd County senior Addileigh Wofford go far beyond the lines of the volleyball court. It is those accomplishments that place Addileigh as this week’s Chick-fil-A ‘Triple A.’
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown’s Mayes Named to Area 1 XC Teams
Hopkinsville High School’s Lauren Mayes has been named to the Area 1 Second Team and the Class 3A All-Area Team. Mayes, a freshman, had three top-20 finishes during the season with a season-best second place at the King and Queen of the West Invitational. She finished in 13th place at the Class 3A Region 1 Meet and finished 162nd at the state meet.
yoursportsedge.com
Falcon Runners Land on All Area Teams
A pair of Fort Campbell High School cross country runners have earned postseason honors. Senior Billy Lubas earned All-State honors from the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association. He was also named to the Area 1 Second Team and was named Class 1A All-Area. Lubas, a senior, had six...
yoursportsedge.com
Crain, Thomas Named to Class 2A All-Area Team
Two Trigg County High School cross country runners have earned postseason awards. Fatu Crain was named to the Area 1 Second Team, while both she and Alliyah Thomas were named to the Class 2A All-Area Team. Crain, a junior, had five top-10 finishes during the 2022 cross country season. She...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Girls Finish 7th at Henderson Thankswimming
Still without its full team due to sickness and other ailments, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers finished in seventh place Saturday at the Henderson County Thankswimming Meet held at the Deaconess Aquatic Center in Evansville. Hoptown picked up five individual top-five finishes and a third-place relay finish. HOPKINSVILLE RESULTS. Elizabeth Langhi...
WBKO
Former Bowling Green city manager passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Bowling Green City Manager Charles ‘Chuck’ Coates passed away Thursday. Coates was Bowling Green’s city manager from 1977 through 2005. During that time, he helped the city expand its police department, fire department, and parks system, as Bowling Green went through a major growth cycle.
Hendon Hooker’s Career at Tennessee is Over
Hendon Hooker’s career came to an end on Saturday night in the Vols 63-38 loss at South Carolina. The Heisman Trophy candidate tore his ACL in a non-contact injury in the 4th quarter. Joe Milton will move into the starting QB role. 9th ranked Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) concludes...
Tommy Lee Brown II Arrested for Dellway Villa Road Apartment Murder
November 21, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives during the night charged Tommie Lee Brown II, 38, with Friday afternoon’s murder of Arthur Henderson, 38, in the parking lot of Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road. Surveillance video shows that Brown fatally shot Henderson during a brief physical altercation...
CBS Sports
Watch Auburn vs. Western Kentucky: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Auburn Tigers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. The Tigers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Texas A&M...
WBKO
Russellville native stars in new Netflix show “The Mole”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Russellville-born and raised, Kesi Neblett, is doing big things on the big screen. She gave us a look at how she went from growing up in a small town to starring in a popular Netflix show. Neblett was a student at Gatton Academy in Bowling Green...
yoursportsedge.com
Sloan Hampton To Perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
A University Heights Academy cheerleader will be performing in the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning in New York City. Sloan Hampton, a senior cheerleader at UHA, auditioned for the opportunity in mid-July and received her invitation to perform with Spirit of America Productions in late July.
