Two runners from Dawson Springs High School and their coach have earned Area 1 postseason honors. Tyler Hale and Easton Osborne were both named to the Class 1A All-Area team. Hale, a senior who suffered two broken legs in a serious car crash a year ago, had six finishes inside the top 20 and finished fourth at the region meet. He wrapped up his Panther running career with a 41st-place finish at the state meet.

DAWSON SPRINGS, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO