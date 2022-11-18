Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Lady Maroon Runners Named to Area 1 Team
Three Madisonville-North Hopkins girls’ cross country runners were named to the All-Area 1 Team. Joy Alexander was named to the Area 1 First Team and earned the Class 3A runner of the year title. Alexander, a senior, had one win and five top-five finishes during the season. She came...
Dawson Springs Runners, Coach Earn Area 1 Honors
Two runners from Dawson Springs High School and their coach have earned Area 1 postseason honors. Tyler Hale and Easton Osborne were both named to the Class 1A All-Area team. Hale, a senior who suffered two broken legs in a serious car crash a year ago, had six finishes inside the top 20 and finished fourth at the region meet. He wrapped up his Panther running career with a 41st-place finish at the state meet.
Lady Colonels Drop Scrimmage With Breckinridge
The Christian County girls’ basketball team and Breckinridge County hooked up for a preseason scrimmage on Friday, with the Lady Colonels falling 58-30 to the Lady Tigers. Breckinridge finished 3rd-Region runners-up last season with a record of 26-7. The Lady Colonels trailed by ten points after the first quarter...
Madisonville Runners, Coach Earn Area 1 Cross Country Honors
Four members of the Madisonville-North Hopkins boys’ cross country team have earned Area 1 honors following the 2022 cross country season. Drew Burden was named the Area 1 runner of the year, which encompasses all three classes. He was also named the Class 3A runner of the year. Burden...
Falcons Take Sixth Place at Henderson County Meet
Helped by three top-five individual performances, the Fort Campbell Falcons finished in sixth place in a loaded field at the Henderson County Thankswimming Meet held at the Deaconess Aquatic Center Saturday in Evansville. Fort Campbell totaled 137 points to finish two points behind fifth place Murray and three points behind...
Peacock Flies to Top-10 Finish at Henderson Thankswimming
The Hopkinsville Tigers finished in 14th place at the Henderson County Thankswimming Meet held Saturday at the Deaconess Aquatic Center in Evansville. Cam Peacock finished in sixth place in the 50-yard breaststroke (34.73) and was 19th in the 100-yard IM (1:11.85). McHale Manning-Lewis finished in 67th place in the 50-yard...
Hoptown Girls Finish 7th at Henderson Thankswimming
Still without its full team due to sickness and other ailments, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers finished in seventh place Saturday at the Henderson County Thankswimming Meet held at the Deaconess Aquatic Center in Evansville. Hoptown picked up five individual top-five finishes and a third-place relay finish. HOPKINSVILLE RESULTS. Elizabeth Langhi...
