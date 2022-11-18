Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
Blazers Impressive in Scrimmage Win at Graves County
It was a nice way for the University Heights Academy Blazers to wrap up the preseason. The Blazers traveled to Graves County Tuesday night and came away with a big 77-51 scrimmage win over the host Eagles. UHA got a big night from Lemar Northingon. Northington finished with 29 points,...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Caldwell County Tiger Madness
A good-sized crowd of Caldwell County fans turned out for Tiger Madness Tuesday night at the CAB gym. The 2022-23 Tiger and Lady Tiger basketball teams were introduced to the crowd along with the basketball cheerleading squad. The Caldwell cheerleaders performed and the basketball teams did skills competitions. The Lady...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Hollowell Moves Into Senior Leadership Role at Caldwell
Caldwell County’s girls suffered heavy losses from last year’s squad, but A.J. Hollowell is one of two returning seniors who will be counted on to lead the Lady Tigers this season. Hollowell’s scoring production was up in Saturday’s scrimmage action at Crittenden County, reaching double figures in three...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Todd Central’s Foster Beats the Horn
At the end of the 3rd quarter during their scrimmage with Murray Tuesday night, the Todd County Central Rebels played for the final shot of the quarter. In this Max’s Moment, the Rebels execute the play and Trayvon Foster drains the shot just ahead of the horn. Take a look.
yoursportsedge.com
Warriors Complete Season Sweep of Clarksville Christian
Heritage Christian Academy completed the season sweep of Clarksville Christian with a 68-35 win over the host team Monday. Three Warriors scored in double-figures as HCA used a 16-2 second quarter run to grab control of the contest. Carlos Robles and Jason Leek each hit 3-pointers in the opening frame...
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Trigg County vs Dawson Springs Scrimmage
Trigg County and Dawson Springs warmed up for the 2022-23 basketball season Tuesday with a scrimmage at the Panther Pit. Watch some of the plays on the YSE Highlight Reel.
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Win Three Quarters in Final Preseason Scrimmage (w/PHOTOS)
Fueled by a strong defensive effort, the Todd County Central Rebels took three of the four quarters in their final preseason scrimmage against the Murray Tigers Tuesday night in Elkton. Murray would end up winning in total points 63-56 thanks to a big first quarter. The scrimmage was played under...
yoursportsedge.com
Three Lady Maroon Runners Named to Area 1 Team
Three Madisonville-North Hopkins girls’ cross country runners were named to the All-Area 1 Team. Joy Alexander was named to the Area 1 First Team and earned the Class 3A runner of the year title. Alexander, a senior, had one win and five top-five finishes during the season. She came...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Falcons Score Top-5 Finish in the Pool
The Fort Campbell Lady Falcons scored a top-five finish at the loaded Henderson County Thankswimming Meet held Saturday at the Deaconess Aquatic Center in Evansville. The Lady Falcons had four individual top-10 finishes and two relay finishes in the top five. Fort Campbell totaled 124 points to finish two points...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Falcon Runners Earn Area 1 Honors
Two Fort Campbell Lady Falcons have earned Area 1 honors following standout seasons on the cross country course. Meg Lubas was named to the All-State Team by the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association. She was also named to the Area 1 First Team, which involves all three classes, and the Class 1A All Area Team.
yoursportsedge.com
Falcons Take Sixth Place at Henderson County Meet
Helped by three top-five individual performances, the Fort Campbell Falcons finished in sixth place in a loaded field at the Henderson County Thankswimming Meet held at the Deaconess Aquatic Center Saturday in Evansville. Fort Campbell totaled 137 points to finish two points behind fifth place Murray and three points behind...
WTVW
Owensboro Red Devils prepare for battle with familiar foe
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – After winning their 4th consecutive regional championship, the Owensboro Red Devils football team has their eyes set on an even bigger championship but to get there they’ll have to get past Frederick Douglass. A team the Red Devils are very familiar with as they have run into the Broncos the last four seasons.
yoursportsedge.com
Falcon Runners Land on All Area Teams
A pair of Fort Campbell High School cross country runners have earned postseason honors. Senior Billy Lubas earned All-State honors from the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association. He was also named to the Area 1 Second Team and was named Class 1A All-Area. Lubas, a senior, had six...
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Central Girls Drop Tune-Up to Dickson County, TN (w/PHOTOS)
The Todd County Central girls’ basketball team continued preseason preparation with a scrimmage against Dickson County, TN on Monday in Clarksville, falling 62-33 to the Lady Cougars. The Lady Rebels only trailed by six points after the first quarter but were outscored 19-2 in the second to be on...
yoursportsedge.com
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Todd County Central’s Addileigh Wofford
She helped to build the Todd County Central volleyball program into a consistent winner and an All A regional champion, however, the talents of Todd County senior Addileigh Wofford go far beyond the lines of the volleyball court. It is those accomplishments that place Addileigh as this week’s Chick-fil-A ‘Triple A.’
yoursportsedge.com
Crain, Thomas Named to Class 2A All-Area Team
Two Trigg County High School cross country runners have earned postseason awards. Fatu Crain was named to the Area 1 Second Team, while both she and Alliyah Thomas were named to the Class 2A All-Area Team. Crain, a junior, had five top-10 finishes during the 2022 cross country season. She...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown’s Mayes Named to Area 1 XC Teams
Hopkinsville High School’s Lauren Mayes has been named to the Area 1 Second Team and the Class 3A All-Area Team. Mayes, a freshman, had three top-20 finishes during the season with a season-best second place at the King and Queen of the West Invitational. She finished in 13th place at the Class 3A Region 1 Meet and finished 162nd at the state meet.
yoursportsedge.com
Madisonville Runners, Coach Earn Area 1 Cross Country Honors
Four members of the Madisonville-North Hopkins boys’ cross country team have earned Area 1 honors following the 2022 cross country season. Drew Burden was named the Area 1 runner of the year, which encompasses all three classes. He was also named the Class 3A runner of the year. Burden...
yoursportsedge.com
Peacock Flies to Top-10 Finish at Henderson Thankswimming
The Hopkinsville Tigers finished in 14th place at the Henderson County Thankswimming Meet held Saturday at the Deaconess Aquatic Center in Evansville. Cam Peacock finished in sixth place in the 50-yard breaststroke (34.73) and was 19th in the 100-yard IM (1:11.85). McHale Manning-Lewis finished in 67th place in the 50-yard...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Girls Finish 7th at Henderson Thankswimming
Still without its full team due to sickness and other ailments, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers finished in seventh place Saturday at the Henderson County Thankswimming Meet held at the Deaconess Aquatic Center in Evansville. Hoptown picked up five individual top-five finishes and a third-place relay finish. HOPKINSVILLE RESULTS. Elizabeth Langhi...
Comments / 1