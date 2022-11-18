Read full article on original website
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
News 8 WROC
Bills share mixed emotions about playing on Thanksgiving Day
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — For the third time in four years, the Bills will play on Thanksgiving Day, but this time, they’ve got the early slot. The 12:30 game against the Lions. Which means that, although they’ll be working on Thanksgiving, they might not have to miss it. “It will be cool to get […]
