Penguins Locker Room: Malkin, Letang and Crosby Affected by Emotional Night
CHICAGO — Evgeni Malkin played in his 1000th game, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 at the United Center on Sunday. The win and two points belonged to the Penguins, though on most nights, the score would have been reversed. The Penguins didn’t outplay Chicago but converted on a few chances in the right moments.
Penguins Takeaways: Why the Penguins Struggled, Crosby Rescues 5-3 Win in Chicago
CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Penguins did not build their patient, structured win from Saturday night. Instead, a late goal by Sidney Crosby rescued the Penguins (9-7-3), which otherwise out-talented the gritty but undermanned Chicago Blackhawks (6-9-3) 3-2 at the United Center Sunday night, 5-3. The emotion of Evgeni Malkin reaching game No. 1000 with a visit from his family and winning their third in a row contrasted with another sloppy game. Before the game, the team copied Malkin’s stretching routine, further adding to the moment.
Penguins Locker Room: What Rust, Jarry & Sullivan Had to Say About Stifling Win
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Pittsburgh Penguins locked it down against the Winnipeg Jets. The errors were removed from their game. The top players played like, well, top players. And the Penguins beat the Jets, 3-0. Tristan Jarry, Bryan Rust, and Mike Sullivan spoke after the Penguins’ win. There were three of us working the small locker room, which quickly emptied out because the Penguins had to get to Chicago for a night’s sleep and the game on Sunday. (PHN will be there, Air Canada with a connection through Toronto willing. I’m holding my breath on that one).
Penguins vs. Jets, Big Thaw Coming? Game 18 Lines, Notes & How to Watch
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-7-3) got a few bounces, finally, to beat the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. It was far from perfect, but the win ended another mini-losing streak and provided the Penguins with their third win in 12 games. Will the victory begin the big thaw for the ice-cold Penguins? They’ll face the Winnipeg Jets (10-4-1) in the coldest NHL city on Saturday at the Canada Life Centre.
Minor league report: Penguins fall to Islanders
Goaltender Filip Lindberg made 26 saves on 29 shots for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 4-2 road loss to the Bridgeport Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. on Saturday. Forward Sam Poulin and defenseman Ty Smith scored goals for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (7-5-1-0) which has lost four of the past...
Malkin's 1,000th Game is a Perfect Night
"Everything is perfect tonight," he said. His teammates, the organization and his family came together to make the road contest that way for Malkin, with his wife Anna and 6-year-old son Nikita traveling there to surprise him. "We all know what Geno means to the city of Pittsburgh and this...
Penguins Collect Three Much Needed Wins in Perfect Road Trip
The Pittsburgh Penguins are gaining lost ground as they come home after a perfect three-game road trip.
Evgeni Malkin Appreciation Post, From Daring Origins to 1000th Game
CHICAGO — An NHL career that traces its origins to slipping away from his Russian team in a Finnish airport and hiding for days while a manhunt ensued reached a momentous milestone Sunday when Evgeni Malkin played in his 1000th NHL game. “I don’t know where to begin. You...
The Bills Dug Out of the Snow and Got Their Season Back on Track
From buried doors, missing snow boots and helpful neighbors, the inside stories of Buffalo’s wild week.
Blackhawks take losing streak into matchup with the Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, seventh in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -193, Blackhawks +164; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks aim to break their three-game skid when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Chicago has a 6-6-3...
