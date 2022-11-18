ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Takeaways: Why the Penguins Struggled, Crosby Rescues 5-3 Win in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Penguins did not build their patient, structured win from Saturday night. Instead, a late goal by Sidney Crosby rescued the Penguins (9-7-3), which otherwise out-talented the gritty but undermanned Chicago Blackhawks (6-9-3) 3-2 at the United Center Sunday night, 5-3. The emotion of Evgeni Malkin reaching game No. 1000 with a visit from his family and winning their third in a row contrasted with another sloppy game. Before the game, the team copied Malkin’s stretching routine, further adding to the moment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Locker Room: What Rust, Jarry & Sullivan Had to Say About Stifling Win

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Pittsburgh Penguins locked it down against the Winnipeg Jets. The errors were removed from their game. The top players played like, well, top players. And the Penguins beat the Jets, 3-0. Tristan Jarry, Bryan Rust, and Mike Sullivan spoke after the Penguins’ win. There were three of us working the small locker room, which quickly emptied out because the Penguins had to get to Chicago for a night’s sleep and the game on Sunday. (PHN will be there, Air Canada with a connection through Toronto willing. I’m holding my breath on that one).
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins vs. Jets, Big Thaw Coming? Game 18 Lines, Notes & How to Watch

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-7-3) got a few bounces, finally, to beat the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. It was far from perfect, but the win ended another mini-losing streak and provided the Penguins with their third win in 12 games. Will the victory begin the big thaw for the ice-cold Penguins? They’ll face the Winnipeg Jets (10-4-1) in the coldest NHL city on Saturday at the Canada Life Centre.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Minor league report: Penguins fall to Islanders

Goaltender Filip Lindberg made 26 saves on 29 shots for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 4-2 road loss to the Bridgeport Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. on Saturday. Forward Sam Poulin and defenseman Ty Smith scored goals for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (7-5-1-0) which has lost four of the past...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NHL

Malkin's 1,000th Game is a Perfect Night

"Everything is perfect tonight," he said. His teammates, the organization and his family came together to make the road contest that way for Malkin, with his wife Anna and 6-year-old son Nikita traveling there to surprise him. "We all know what Geno means to the city of Pittsburgh and this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Blackhawks take losing streak into matchup with the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, seventh in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -193, Blackhawks +164; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks aim to break their three-game skid when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Chicago has a 6-6-3...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy