westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield, Tilghman, Crittenden try to punch tickets to football semis
It's the quarterfinal round of Kentucky's state football playoffs, and tonight three western Kentucky teams are vying for slots in the final four of their respective classes. It's another long road trip for Tilghman tonight. The Tornado travels to Christian Academy of Louisville, after a similar journey last week when Tilghman (6-6) dispatched Casey County 56-22. Undefeated Christian Academy has rolled over its 13 opponents this year by racking up 655 points. At the same time, they've only allowed 87, including 4 shutouts and 4 games giving up a single touchdown.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels Drop Scrimmage With Breckinridge
The Christian County girls’ basketball team and Breckinridge County hooked up for a preseason scrimmage on Friday, with the Lady Colonels falling 58-30 to the Lady Tigers. Breckinridge finished 3rd-Region runners-up last season with a record of 26-7. The Lady Colonels trailed by ten points after the first quarter...
yoursportsedge.com
Ellah Butts Commits to Asbury for Cheer (w/VIDEO)
Ellah Butts is continuing Trigg County’s steady stream of cheerleaders continuing their craft at the college level after committing to Asbury University in Wilmore. In addition to cheering for Trigg County’s athletic teams, Butts is a long-time member of the Bluegrass Cheercats, undertaking a year-round competitive schedule. While...
Home Team Friday: Union County vs. Bardstown
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WHAS) Union County – 33 Bardstown – 66
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Todd County Central Rebels Scrimmage vs Carlisle County
Todd County Central continued its preparations for the 2022-23 basketball season with a scrimmage against Carlisle County at Marshall County High School Saturday. Ashlyn Brown provides the photos for this YSE gallery. Todd Scrimmage vs Carlisle County.
yoursportsedge.com
Peyton Mosier Named Christian County Girls’ Soccer Coach
Christian County has named Peyton Mosier its girls’ head soccer coach after serving as an assistant coach in the program. Mosier is a Union County High School graduate who played soccer for the Braves. The announcement came from the school district Friday afternoon. “I am excited and honored to...
Union county schools closed as the Union County Braves chase football state championship
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) – With football season nearing a close, students in Union County are enjoying a day away from school. School officials say they have moved a professional development day scheduled for March to today to allow for students, parents, teachers, and staff to join the Union County football team in Bardstown and […]
whopam.com
Subject of Golden Alert located safe
Murphy has been located and is safe. A Golden Alert has been issued for a woman reported missing Saturday in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management says 43-year old Sherry Murphy was reported missing about 3 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen at the Kangroo Market on Lafayette Road wearing a...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov 18, 2022
June Gray (Overcast) Ladd, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray, surrounded by her family. Born April 6, 1932, in Corpus Christi, Texas, she was the daughter of Bryan Cortez and Patye (Wall) Overcast. She was an avid reader and gardener, spending...
KFVS12
Kentucky candle factory workers who survived tornado, file ‘Charge Against Employer’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former employees that were injured while working the overnight shift at a Mayfield candle factory during the December 2021 Western Kentucky tornadoes filed a federal charge against Mayfield Consumer Products (MSP). According to the release, the charges were filed on behalf of 20 employees on Friday....
WBKO
Russellville native becomes lead in Netflix series "The Mole"
The latest news and weather. Members of the Burkesville community give back after anonymous Cumberland County donor. The latest news and weather.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
14news.com
Family and friends honor loved ones lost during December 2021 storms in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The one-year anniversary of the December 2021 tornadoes in western Kentucky is only weeks away, and family and friends gathered in Dawson Springs City Park to remember those they lost. “For them to make this a priority means the world to the families of those...
wnky.com
Missing woman may have been heading to Bowling Green, police say
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen in Logan County. Police say Patricia Darlene Minton, 65, was last seen Friday around noon. Minton was walking south on Highway 431 near Harper Road. She is originally from the Penrod...
kbsi23.com
Princeton man killed in crash in Lyon County
(KBSI) – A Caldwell County man died in a crash Thursday night in Lyon County. Kentucky State Police received a call just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 17 about a crash near the 2900 block KY-293. Jordan Duff, 24, of Princeton was driving a 2020 Ford Ecosport southbound on...
A Memorial honoring the victims of the Dawson Springs tornado to be unveiled this weekend
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The Dawson Springs Rotary Club and Planters Bank are to unveil a memorial honoring the victims of the December 10th tornado. The unveiling will take place at Dawson Springs City Park at 1 p.m. on November 19. The Dawson Springs Rotary Club began planning the monument earlier this year, with […]
14news.com
Crews called to rollover crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to a rollover crash. They say it happened around 10:35 a.m. Sunday at Oak Grove and Cross Pointe. We’ve not heard information on injuries.
mingomessenger.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in Kentucky
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
whopam.com
Greenville home damaged by Sunday morning fire
Fire caused heavy damage to a home Sunday morning in Greenville. No injuries were reported in the blaze that damaged a home in the 200 block of College Street, with Greenville firefighters receiving mutual aid from three other area stations. Heavy flames were seen coming from the roof of the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints Livingston County teacher to state board
Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Livingston County Schools teacher to the Education Professional Standards Board and reappointed two western Kentuckians to other state commissions. Beshear appointed Priscilla Keller, a teacher at Livingston County Schools, to the Education Professional Standards Board. She replaces Carmen Souder, who resigned, and will serve for...
