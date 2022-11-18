ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, KY

westkentuckystar.com

Mayfield, Tilghman, Crittenden try to punch tickets to football semis

It's the quarterfinal round of Kentucky's state football playoffs, and tonight three western Kentucky teams are vying for slots in the final four of their respective classes. It's another long road trip for Tilghman tonight. The Tornado travels to Christian Academy of Louisville, after a similar journey last week when Tilghman (6-6) dispatched Casey County 56-22. Undefeated Christian Academy has rolled over its 13 opponents this year by racking up 655 points. At the same time, they've only allowed 87, including 4 shutouts and 4 games giving up a single touchdown.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Colonels Drop Scrimmage With Breckinridge

The Christian County girls’ basketball team and Breckinridge County hooked up for a preseason scrimmage on Friday, with the Lady Colonels falling 58-30 to the Lady Tigers. Breckinridge finished 3rd-Region runners-up last season with a record of 26-7. The Lady Colonels trailed by ten points after the first quarter...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Ellah Butts Commits to Asbury for Cheer (w/VIDEO)

Ellah Butts is continuing Trigg County’s steady stream of cheerleaders continuing their craft at the college level after committing to Asbury University in Wilmore. In addition to cheering for Trigg County’s athletic teams, Butts is a long-time member of the Bluegrass Cheercats, undertaking a year-round competitive schedule. While...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Peyton Mosier Named Christian County Girls’ Soccer Coach

Christian County has named Peyton Mosier its girls’ head soccer coach after serving as an assistant coach in the program. Mosier is a Union County High School graduate who played soccer for the Braves. The announcement came from the school district Friday afternoon. “I am excited and honored to...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Subject of Golden Alert located safe

Murphy has been located and is safe. A Golden Alert has been issued for a woman reported missing Saturday in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management says 43-year old Sherry Murphy was reported missing about 3 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen at the Kangroo Market on Lafayette Road wearing a...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Nov 18, 2022

June Gray (Overcast) Ladd, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray, surrounded by her family. Born April 6, 1932, in Corpus Christi, Texas, she was the daughter of Bryan Cortez and Patye (Wall) Overcast. She was an avid reader and gardener, spending...
MURRAY, KY
wnky.com

Missing woman may have been heading to Bowling Green, police say

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen in Logan County. Police say Patricia Darlene Minton, 65, was last seen Friday around noon. Minton was walking south on Highway 431 near Harper Road. She is originally from the Penrod...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Princeton man killed in crash in Lyon County

(KBSI) – A Caldwell County man died in a crash Thursday night in Lyon County. Kentucky State Police received a call just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 17 about a crash near the 2900 block KY-293. Jordan Duff, 24, of Princeton was driving a 2020 Ford Ecosport southbound on...
LYON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Crews called to rollover crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to a rollover crash. They say it happened around 10:35 a.m. Sunday at Oak Grove and Cross Pointe. We’ve not heard information on injuries.
EVANSVILLE, IN
mingomessenger.com

This Is the Largest Military Base in Kentucky

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

Greenville home damaged by Sunday morning fire

Fire caused heavy damage to a home Sunday morning in Greenville. No injuries were reported in the blaze that damaged a home in the 200 block of College Street, with Greenville firefighters receiving mutual aid from three other area stations. Heavy flames were seen coming from the roof of the...
GREENVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear appoints Livingston County teacher to state board

Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Livingston County Schools teacher to the Education Professional Standards Board and reappointed two western Kentuckians to other state commissions. Beshear appointed Priscilla Keller, a teacher at Livingston County Schools, to the Education Professional Standards Board. She replaces Carmen Souder, who resigned, and will serve for...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY

