It’s not often that a freshman is among the leaders in terms of experience on a basketball team. That will be the case this season for the Christian County Lady Colonels. Anaysia Bagwell, who has started at the point for the Lady Colonels since her 7th grade season, is among the “ole ladies” of the team. She recently spoke with YourSportsEdge.Com about her increased leadership role and the upcoming season.

2 DAYS AGO