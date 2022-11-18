At 1:28 pm Sunday, Coleman County Sheriff's Office and Santa Anna Fire Department and EMS were sent to a report of a one-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 84, between Coleman and Santa Anna near the roadside park. The vehicle was said to be off the roadway on the south bound lane side of the road. The Department of Public Safety has been notified to investigate the accident. Roads throughout most of Coleman County are wet from rain. No further information is available at this time.

COLEMAN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO