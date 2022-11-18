Read full article on original website
Ribbon Cuttings for Two New Businesses in Coleman
Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture & Tourist Bureau WELCOMES each new business to our community. Pictured above are ribbons cuttings from Saturday for Blessed Mess Kids at 216 Commercial and Flutter Beauty Bar at 211 Concho, both in Coleman. Welcome to Coleman!
Thanksgiving Week Closings
Saturday: 9-3 Interbank - Coleman - Normal hours on Wednesday, closing at 3:00 on the 23rd,. Closing at 1:00pm on Friday the 25th. Closed from November 24 - 28th. (Thursday through Monday) Sonic - Closed Thanksgiving Day. Peek A Boo Pet Grooming - Closed November 23rd - 28th. Coleman Olive...
City Building Standards Board to Meet Today at 6:00 pm
The Building Standards Board of the City of Coleman will meet in a called meeting tonight (Tuesday) at 6:00 pm in the Council meeting room of City Hall, 200 West Liveoak. The agenda is below and also attached to this article. 1. Call to Order / Invocation / Pledge. 2....
Barbara Sue (Brown) Johnigan, 83
Barbara Sue (Brown) Johnigan died on November 20, 2022, at her home in Joshua, Texas. She was born October 24, 1939, in Coleman, Texas, the only child of Chloe Marie Sewell Brown and James Daniel Brown. Barbara graduated from Talpa High School, class of 1957. Following graduation, she attended Howard...
Edgar Dale Herring, 91
Edgar Dale Herring of Talpa, Texas was born November 20, 1931, in the Santa Anna hospital as the only child of Edgar Otto Herring and Cora Belle Dancer Herring. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 22, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Funeral Service will...
Vehicle Accident Reported Sunday Afternoon
At 1:28 pm Sunday, Coleman County Sheriff's Office and Santa Anna Fire Department and EMS were sent to a report of a one-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 84, between Coleman and Santa Anna near the roadside park. The vehicle was said to be off the roadway on the south bound lane side of the road. The Department of Public Safety has been notified to investigate the accident. Roads throughout most of Coleman County are wet from rain. No further information is available at this time.
PHOTO ALBUM #2 of 2 - Coleman Bluecats vs Crawford Pirates - Area Playoff Game 2022
WEATHERFORD — The Bluecats' 2022 Football Season came to an end Friday Night as they fell to #3 Crawford in the Area Finals by a score of 34-13. This is Photo Album # of 2 from the game. (Coleman Today Photos)
