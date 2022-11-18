Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Make a unique Thanksgiving charcuterie board
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s hard to believe Thanksgiving is next week!! If you need some inspiration for a creative food spread, keep reading! Suzannah Barrie from BarrieBeau Herb Farm joins us today to show us how to make a thanksgiving charcuterie board!. For more inspiration and...
244 Pace Industry employees to be laid off in Muskegon
Over 200 employees will be laid off from a Muskegon manufacturing plant next month.
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
Why districts called the first snow a day early
Many local school districts notified families Thursday of their kids' first snow day as a wintery storm continued to blanket West Michigan with inches of snow.
When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Public Schools Communications Director Jason Craner told 13 On Your Side that while safety is top of mind when deciding on closing school, they're also keeping in mind students who use free or reduced meals provided by their school. "In a district like Holland,...
Here we go again
Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
Kum & Go expanding into Detroit in 2024, Grand Rapids next year
Kum & Go announced Thursday it is expanding into Detroit and Michigan over the next couple of years, with plans for dozens of stores.
Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
West Michigan teen introduces new ‘incredible fusion of coffee and chocolate’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - West Michigan teen Frankie Volkema is launching a new three-ingredient coffee with to support youth coffee farmers globally. The 16-year-old is partnering with her dad, Tim Volkema, CEO of Sparrows Coffee and Schuil Coffee in Grand Rapids, on the new venture. Joven Coffee, founded by Frankie...
See photos of winter storm blasting West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- Heavy snow, icy roads and low temperatures have made life miserable Friday for many in West Michigan, navigating hazardous driving conditions from a major lake-effect snow storm. Dozens of crashes and slide-offs have been reported in the region and Michigan State Police are urging drivers to slow...
Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree tickets on sale
The beloved Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree will be back in two weeks.
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
GR senior one of the top distance runners in the nation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s student of the week does something exceptionally well: running long distances. He is not only one of the best distance runners in Grand Rapids but in the entire country. Benne Anderson is a senior at City High-Middle School in Grand Rapids...
West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade
GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
High schools clear football fields ahead of semifinals
A blanket of snow-covered high school football fields a day before several West Michigan districts will host teams for the state semifinals.
Snow day: GRPS will be closed on Friday
Grand Rapids Public Schools will have a snow day on Friday.
Nov. 19, 2022 Football Frenzy highlights
A win Saturday earns high school football teams a trip to Ford Field.
Area high school marching bands place well at state finals
Kent City, Rockford — When students from the Kent City High School marching band stepped forward on Nov. 5 to accept their first place trophy at state marching band finals in Detroit, they were the only students in their division’s line-up to forego traditional marching band regalia. Instead, they wore blue jeans and clean white T-shirts that fit with the band’s performance theme, “Southern Homecoming.”
Hudsonville cancels Saturday evening's holiday parade
Hudsonville canceled its evening holiday parade on Saturday morning. Hudsonville canceled its evening holiday parade on Saturday morning.
Downtown retail reaching critical mass
Richard App said there’s a concentrated effort by area businesses to bring more to town — and it’s working. App, the city’s retention and attraction specialist, pointed to a few neighborhood business associations to reinforce that fact, but he also said Grand Rapidians can see it in action, especially downtown, during the holiday season.
