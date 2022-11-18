ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Make a unique Thanksgiving charcuterie board

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s hard to believe Thanksgiving is next week!! If you need some inspiration for a creative food spread, keep reading! Suzannah Barrie from BarrieBeau Herb Farm joins us today to show us how to make a thanksgiving charcuterie board!. For more inspiration and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Public Schools Communications Director Jason Craner told 13 On Your Side that while safety is top of mind when deciding on closing school, they're also keeping in mind students who use free or reduced meals provided by their school. "In a district like Holland,...
HOLLAND, MI
WWMT

Here we go again

Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

GR senior one of the top distance runners in the nation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s student of the week does something exceptionally well: running long distances. He is not only one of the best distance runners in Grand Rapids but in the entire country. Benne Anderson is a senior at City High-Middle School in Grand Rapids...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade

GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
GRANDVILLE, MI
schoolnewsnetwork.org

Area high school marching bands place well at state finals

Kent City, Rockford — When students from the Kent City High School marching band stepped forward on Nov. 5 to accept their first place trophy at state marching band finals in Detroit, they were the only students in their division’s line-up to forego traditional marching band regalia. Instead, they wore blue jeans and clean white T-shirts that fit with the band’s performance theme, “Southern Homecoming.”
KENT CITY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Downtown retail reaching critical mass

Richard App said there’s a concentrated effort by area businesses to bring more to town — and it’s working. App, the city’s retention and attraction specialist, pointed to a few neighborhood business associations to reinforce that fact, but he also said Grand Rapidians can see it in action, especially downtown, during the holiday season.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

