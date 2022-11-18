ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Centre Daily

FINAL: Georgia falls to UAB 87-73

It was a disappointing loss for the Bulldogs Tuesday afternoon as they fell the Blazers of UAB 87-73. Georgia led the game at the end of the 1st half. However, much like the rest of the games season, the Bulldogs fell victim to another poor performance in the 2nd half. This game ended a 3 game win streak for Georgia.
ATHENS, GA
Screen scores 17 in Bucknell’s 66-65 win over Presbyterian

Andre Screen scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Bucknell beat Presbyterian 66-65 on Monday at the Sunshine Slam. Xander Rice scored 17 points and Ian Motta had eight points for the Bison (3-2). Winston Hill finished with 15 points and two steals for the Blue Hose (1-4). Presbyterian...
LEWISBURG, PA

