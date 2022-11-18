ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for alleged threats against NYC Jewish community

(NEW YORK) -- A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly making threats against the New York City Jewish community, authorities said. The 21-year-old man from Suffolk County, New York, made a series of increasingly concerning statements about attacking a synagogue in New York City, according to police sources. The threat,...
Why this man is running for mental health awareness

(NEW YORK) -- Among the many inspiring stories at this year's New York City Marathon, one first-time marathoner was determined to make an impact on a cause very dear to his heart, running to raise awareness and defeat the stigma surrounding the struggle with mental health. "The last couple of...
