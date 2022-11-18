Read full article on original website
Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz’s Son Bronx Is All Grown Up While Celebrating 14th Birthday
Watch: Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz's Son Is All Grown Up!. Ashlee Simpson Ross is sending L.O.V.E. to Bronx Wentz. Ashlee shared a sweet birthday tribute to her son Bronx—who she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz—in honor of his turning 14. The "Pieces of Me" singer posted a black and white photo of herself in a sweater and furry hat posing with the teen, who dons a simple white hoodie.
Olivia Wilde Makes Glam First Appearance Since Harry Styles Breakup News at Governors Awards
Olivia Wilde was all smiles and back on a red carpet soon after it was reported she and Harry Styles had called it quits. On Nov. 19, the Don't Worry Darling director joined fellow celebs at the 2022 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Olivia wore a sleeveless, A-line Erdem Spring 2023 dress with a mesh overlay and matching long gloves.
Cheryl Burke Is Leaving Dancing With the Stars and Here's Why
Watch: Cheryl Burke RETIRES as DWTS Pro & Spills What's Next. Cheryl Burke is hanging up her dancing shoes. On Nov. 20, the 38-year-old announced on Instagram that she is leaving her job as a pro dancer on Dancing With the Stars after almost 17 years, which means the current season 31, in which she recently competed with TV meteorologist Sam Champion, will be her last. She will dance on the show for the final time on the season finale Nov. 21.
Coco Austin Breaks Down in Tears After Husband Ice-T Praises Her Parenting Skills
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. While Coco Austin may face criticism online over her parenting choices, Ice-T couldn't be more proud of his wife. In fact, the Law & Order: SVU star praises the mother of his daughter Chanel in a heartwarming message played during her appearance on Nov. 22's Tamron Hall.
See Jennifer Grey’s Hair-Raising Transformation into Gwen Shamblin
Jennifer Grey is reaching new heights in her latest TV transformation. The Dirty Dancing star will play the controversial late Christian diet guru and megachurch leader Gwen Shamblin Lara in the...
Kylie Jenner Reacts to Comment About Travis Scott Not Knowing Her Dogs’ Names
Watch: See Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's ANGELIC Halloween Family Pic. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is finding humor in a fan's comment on her most recent TikTok that poked fun at an interview she did with Travis Scott in 2018 where he couldn't name all of her dogs. In the...
Justin Bieber Says Wife Hailey Makes Life "Magic" In Heartwarming Birthday Message
Watch: Justin Bieber's ADORABLE Birthday Tribute to Wife Hailey Bieber. Justin Bieber just can't get enough of wife Hailey Bieber. Want proof? Look no further than the "Yummy" singer's tribute to the Rhode Skin founder in honor of her 26th birthday. "HAPPY BIRFDAY," Justin—who is currently in Japan with Hailey—wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pics of the couple, "TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC."
How Ryan Reynolds And Kids Are Supporting Pregnant Wife Blake Lively
When it comes to making life easier for soon-to-be mom-of-four Blake Lively, it's a family effort. As Ryan Reynolds exclusively told E! News at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov....
Charli D'Amelio Reveals If Kourtney Kardashian & Landon Barker Want to Do Dancing With the Stars
Watch: Charli D'Amelio TRANSFORMS Into Marge Simpson for DWTS. Charli D'Amelio is already sounding off on Dancing With the Stars season 32. The TikTok star, who won season 31 during Nov. 21's finale alongside partner Mark Ballas, is revealing whether boyfriend Landon Barker or his stepmom Kourtney Kardashian about the possibility of joining the franchise themselves.
Kendall Jenner Makes a Case for Not Wearing Pants—Just Tights—This Fall
Watch: See ALL of Kendall Jenner's Show-Stopping Fashion Looks. Kendall Jenner was either in a major hurry or starting a bold new fashion trend when she was spotted leaving a photoshoot in Los Angeles wearing an interesting choice of bottoms. On Nov. 20, the Kardashians star wore nothing but black...
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Baby No. 3 With a Burger King Crown
Watch: Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal. As Behati Prinsloo awaits the arrival of her third child with husband Adam Levine, the pregnant model showed off her growing baby bump while wearing unexpected accessory fit for a queen, err, king. In pics shared to Instagram, Behati poses in a white scrunched up tank top, tighty-whitey underwear and an old school Burger King paper crown. She finished off the silly skivvies look with a black spiked collar, effortless wavy hairstyle and blue tongue, thanks to a lollipop in her hand.
Andy Cohen Teases a Real Housewives-Filled Bravo 2023 Lineup
Watch: Andy Cohen Teases MASSIVE 2023 Bravo Lineup. Real Housewives fans, because plenty of content is headed your way. In case you've lost track of your reality TV shows, Andy Cohen gave Bravoholics a rundown of all the Real Housewives shows in store for 2023 exclusively on the Nov. 21 episode of E! News.
See the Yummy Way Hailey Bieber Celebrated Her Birthday in Japan With Justin Bieber
Watch: Justin Bieber's ADORABLE Birthday Tribute to Wife Hailey Bieber. Hailey and Justin Bieber are all around the world. Hailey recently rang in turning 26 during an epic trip to Tokyo, Japan. As seen in Instagram photos shared to her profile Nov. 22, Hailey was joined to honor this milestone by friends Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye and husband Justin.
Why Marie Osmond Says Selena Gomez Is the Perfect Person to Play Her in a Biopic
Watch: Marie Osmond Dishes on Old Hollywood, Selena Gomez & Christmas Tour. When it comes to telling her life story, Marie Osmond is all about authenticity. That's why the star has the perfect actress—who was also a former child star—in mind to play her in a future biopic or miniseries.
Lily Collins Shares Her Take on Hollywood Nepotism Debate
Lily Collins wants to stand on her own merit. The Emily in Paris star reflected on forging her path in Hollywood as the daughter of legendary Genesis rocker Phil Collins, sharing how she sought to...
#MomTok TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul Shares She Had Ectopic Pregnancy
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Pens Powerful Essay on Pregnancy Loss. Taylor Frankie Paul is sharing her experience with pregnancy loss. The social media star, best known in the mom TikTok community, revealed on Nov. 22 that she recently experienced an ectopic pregnancy, which is when a fertilized egg grows outside of the womb, according to the Mayo Clinic.
JoJo Siwa Shares Elton John Called Her When She Publicly Came Out
Watch: JoJo Siwa Reveals How Elton John Reached Out After She Came Out. JoJo Siwa revealed how a bond with Elton John has helped her throughout her life. "I remember the first time I ever got to meet Elton was backstage at one of his concerts and I got to talk to him for 45 minutes," JoJo exclusively told E! News Nov. 20 at the Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium concert. "I was only 15 and that conversation changed my life forever."
Aaron Carter’s Fiancee Melanie Martin Celebrates Their Son’s First Birthday With Rare Family Photos
Watch: How Aaron Carter's Siblings Are Honoring His Memory. Aaron Carter's fiancée Melanie Martin is learning how difficult milestones are while grieving. In honor of their son Prince Lyric Carter's first birthday, Melanie took to Instagram to celebrate their son—and remember the late pop star. "Happy birthday to...
Gavin Rossdale Details Holiday Plans With His and Gwen Stefani’s 3 Kids
Watch: Who Does Gavin Rossdale Want to Collab With? He Says…. Gavin Rossdale is ready for Turkey Day. The Bush musician shared that his plans for Thanksgiving involve hosting a large group of friends and family, including his three sons, Kingston Rossdale, 16, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, 14 and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, 8, who he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani.
Gwyneth Paltrow's Mom Blythe Danner Shares Battle With Same Cancer That Killed Husband Bruce
Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow's Mom Shares Battle With Oral Cancer. Blythe Danner is opening up about her health. The Meet the Parents alum shared that she is currently in remission after a years-long battle with oral cancer. Her husband, Bruce Paltrow—with whom she welcomed daughter Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, and son Jake Paltrow, 47—died of oral cancer at the age of 58 in 2002.
