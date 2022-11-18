Watch: Cheryl Burke RETIRES as DWTS Pro & Spills What's Next. Cheryl Burke is hanging up her dancing shoes. On Nov. 20, the 38-year-old announced on Instagram that she is leaving her job as a pro dancer on Dancing With the Stars after almost 17 years, which means the current season 31, in which she recently competed with TV meteorologist Sam Champion, will be her last. She will dance on the show for the final time on the season finale Nov. 21.

2 DAYS AGO