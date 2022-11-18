ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz’s Son Bronx Is All Grown Up While Celebrating 14th Birthday

Watch: Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz's Son Is All Grown Up!. Ashlee Simpson Ross is sending L.O.V.E. to Bronx Wentz. Ashlee shared a sweet birthday tribute to her son Bronx—who she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz—in honor of his turning 14. The "Pieces of Me" singer posted a black and white photo of herself in a sweater and furry hat posing with the teen, who dons a simple white hoodie.
E! News

Cheryl Burke Is Leaving Dancing With the Stars and Here's Why

Watch: Cheryl Burke RETIRES as DWTS Pro & Spills What's Next. Cheryl Burke is hanging up her dancing shoes. On Nov. 20, the 38-year-old announced on Instagram that she is leaving her job as a pro dancer on Dancing With the Stars after almost 17 years, which means the current season 31, in which she recently competed with TV meteorologist Sam Champion, will be her last. She will dance on the show for the final time on the season finale Nov. 21.
E! News

Coco Austin Breaks Down in Tears After Husband Ice-T Praises Her Parenting Skills

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. While Coco Austin may face criticism online over her parenting choices, Ice-T couldn't be more proud of his wife. In fact, the Law & Order: SVU star praises the mother of his daughter Chanel in a heartwarming message played during her appearance on Nov. 22's Tamron Hall.
E! News

Justin Bieber Says Wife Hailey Makes Life "Magic" In Heartwarming Birthday Message

Watch: Justin Bieber's ADORABLE Birthday Tribute to Wife Hailey Bieber. Justin Bieber just can't get enough of wife Hailey Bieber. Want proof? Look no further than the "Yummy" singer's tribute to the Rhode Skin founder in honor of her 26th birthday. "HAPPY BIRFDAY," Justin—who is currently in Japan with Hailey—wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pics of the couple, "TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC."
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
E! News

Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Baby No. 3 With a Burger King Crown

Watch: Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal. As Behati Prinsloo awaits the arrival of her third child with husband Adam Levine, the pregnant model showed off her growing baby bump while wearing unexpected accessory fit for a queen, err, king. In pics shared to Instagram, Behati poses in a white scrunched up tank top, tighty-whitey underwear and an old school Burger King paper crown. She finished off the silly skivvies look with a black spiked collar, effortless wavy hairstyle and blue tongue, thanks to a lollipop in her hand.
E! News

Andy Cohen Teases a Real Housewives-Filled Bravo 2023 Lineup

Watch: Andy Cohen Teases MASSIVE 2023 Bravo Lineup. Real Housewives fans, because plenty of content is headed your way. In case you've lost track of your reality TV shows, Andy Cohen gave Bravoholics a rundown of all the Real Housewives shows in store for 2023 exclusively on the Nov. 21 episode of E! News.
E! News

#MomTok TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul Shares She Had Ectopic Pregnancy

Watch: Chrissy Teigen Pens Powerful Essay on Pregnancy Loss. Taylor Frankie Paul is sharing her experience with pregnancy loss. The social media star, best known in the mom TikTok community, revealed on Nov. 22 that she recently experienced an ectopic pregnancy, which is when a fertilized egg grows outside of the womb, according to the Mayo Clinic.
E! News

JoJo Siwa Shares Elton John Called Her When She Publicly Came Out

Watch: JoJo Siwa Reveals How Elton John Reached Out After She Came Out. JoJo Siwa revealed how a bond with Elton John has helped her throughout her life. "I remember the first time I ever got to meet Elton was backstage at one of his concerts and I got to talk to him for 45 minutes," JoJo exclusively told E! News Nov. 20 at the Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium concert. "I was only 15 and that conversation changed my life forever."
E! News

Gavin Rossdale Details Holiday Plans With His and Gwen Stefani’s 3 Kids

Watch: Who Does Gavin Rossdale Want to Collab With? He Says…. Gavin Rossdale is ready for Turkey Day. The Bush musician shared that his plans for Thanksgiving involve hosting a large group of friends and family, including his three sons, Kingston Rossdale, 16, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, 14 and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, 8, who he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani.
E! News

E! News

223K+
Followers
55K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy