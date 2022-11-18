Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Grammy nominations, the health of Roberta Flack and Jay Leno, and the death of Robert Clary | Hot off the Wire podcast
In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. Beyoncé tied a Grammy nomination record previously held by Jay-Z. More on that as well as other Grammy nomination news. Roberta...
KXLY
Christina Ricci sold her bag collection to fund divorce battle
Christina Ricci sold her handbag collection to pay for her divorce battle. The ‘Wednesday’ actress split from James Heerdegen – the father of her eight-year-old son Freddie – in 2020 after seven years of marriage and the following year she obtained a restraining order against her former spouse, citing severe physical and emotional abuse.
KXLY
Finneas is ‘really happy’ for sister Billie Eilish upon her new relationship
Finneas is “happy” for Billie Eilish amid her new relationship. The 25-year-old producer is the brother of ‘bad guy’ hitmaker Billie, 20, and explained that he is “happy” for his younger sister following the news that she has struck up a relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, 31.
KXLY
Kelly Rowland defends Chris Brown, World Cup updates, SUV slams into Apple store, and more top news
Here’s a look at some top news stories for today, Nov. 21:. Kelly Rowland stood by Chris Brown at the American Music Awards on Sunday after his win elicited a mix of applause and boos from the crowd. After presenting the award for male R&B artist at the Microsoft...
KXLY
Tim Allen reveals Jay Leno refused painkillers after horror accident
Tim Allen has revealed Jay Leno refused to take painkillers after his horrifying accident. The 72-year-old former ‘Tonight Show’ host has been released from hospital following skin graft surgery after suffering “significant” injuries when one of his vintage cars burst into flames in his garage earlier this month.
KXLY
Gladys Knight shares secret to her long and happy marriage
Gladys Knight has credited her Christian faith with helping her succeed at marriage. The 78-year-old ‘Midnight Train to Georgia’ star has been married to her husband William McDowell for 21 years after three previous failed marriages and she’s revealed they turn to God every time they hit a rocky patch and it keeps their relationship strong and healthy.
KXLY
Bruce Davis reveals inside scoop on Oscars, talks about new book ‘The Academy and the Award’ | Streamed & Screened podcast
"); $spagination = flexSlider.find(".spagination"); SPagination.Init($spagination.get( 0 ), { size: slide_obj.count, // pages size page: 1, // selected page step: 3, // pages before and after current cb: function(p){ flexSlider.flexAnimate(p-1, true); } }); } } } function gtx_gallery_slide_before(slide_obj){ var slide=slide_obj.animatingTo; $active_slide=$all_slides.eq(slide) ; slideshow_ad_loaded = false; var current_html = $active_slide.children(".gtx-ad-container").html(); if (current_html) {$active_slide.children(".gtx-ad-container").html(current_html.trim())} gtx_track_slide( slide_obj ); changeURL(parseInt($active_slide.attr("data-attachment_id"))); //THUMBS SYNC - PAGINATED THUMBNAIL NAVIGATION if($thumbs!=="" && navigation == "paginated_thumbs"){ var right_item=$slider.find(".slides li[data-i="+(slide +1 )+"]").attr("data-i-only-pics") if( right_item!= ""){ $thumbs.find("li.gtx-thumb-img").removeClass("flex-active-slide"); $thumbs.find("li.gtx-thumb-img[data-i="+(slide +1 )+"]").addClass("flex-active-slide"); $page=$thumbs.find(".slides>li").has("li[data-i="+(slide +1 )+"]"); $thumbs.flexAnimate($page.index(), true); } } } function gtx_gallery_slide_after(slide_obj){ var slide=slide_obj.animatingTo; $active_slide=$all_slides.eq(slide) ; if($active_slide.hasClass("gtx-ad-slide")==1){ if ($active_slide.find('iframe').length === 1) { $active_slide.find('iframe')[0].remove(); } $slider.delay(100).queue(function(){ $(this).addClass("gtx-gallery-loading").dequeue(); }); $ad_container=$active_slide.children(".gtx-ad-container").first(); if ($($ad_container).html().length li[data-i="+(slide +1 )+"]").attr("data-i-only-pics") if( right_item!= ""){ $thumbs.find("li.gtx-thumb-img").removeClass("flex-active-slide"); $thumbs.find("li.gtx-thumb-img").eq(right_item -1 ).addClass("flex-active-slide"); $thumbs.flexAnimate(right_item-1, true); } } if(typeof(googletag) != "undefined" && googletag !== null && googletag.pubads){ // Refresh ads within view var tmp_now=new Date().getTime(); var last_refresh_diff= tmp_now - last_ad_refresh; if(last_refresh_diff > 1000){ reset_ads_and_refresh(); last_ad_refresh=tmp_now; } } //LAZY LOAD range=5; var $slides_to_hanle=$all_slides.slice(slide, slide + range +1); if(slide - range >= 0){ $slides_to_hanle=$.merge($slides_to_hanle, $all_slides.slice(slide - range, slide )); }else{ $slides_to_hanle=$.merge($slides_to_hanle, $all_slides.slice(0, range )); $slides_to_hanle=$.merge($slides_to_hanle, $all_slides.slice(range * -1 )); } if(slide + range >= $all_slides.size()){ //handle first slides $slides_to_hanle= $.merge($slides_to_hanle, $all_slides.slice(0,range)); } $slides_to_hanle.find(".gtx-image-container[data-background]").each(function () { var src = $(this).attr("data-background"); $(this).css("background-image", "url("+src+")").removeAttr("data-background"); }); adjustNavHeight(); if( typeof SPagination !== "undefined" && flexSlider.find(".spagination").length>0 ){ if(SPagination.page != slide+1){ SPagination.page = slide + 1; SPagination.Start(); } } } function reset_ads_and_refresh(){ if(!advanced_ad_refresh){ // if option is not enabled, refresh all ads googletag.pubads().refresh(); return; } if(!ads_to_refresh){ return; } var newAds = []; var fullAdsToRefresh = []; for(var i = 0; i wTop && slot.tn_positionY 8){ gtx_gallery_thumbs_set_backwards() } } function gtx_gallery_thumbs_after(slide_obj){ if(slide_obj.count > 8){ gtx_gallery_thumbs_set_backwards() } } function gtx_gallery_paginated_thumbs_start(slide_obj){ gtx_gallery_paginated_thumbs_lazy(); if(false && slide_obj.count > 8){ $thumbs.find(".flex-control-nav.flex-control-paging").removeClass("flex-control-paging").addClass("g-pagination"); } if(slide_obj.count > 8){ $thumbs.find(".flex-control-nav.flex-control-paging").hide().after("
KXLY
‘A beautiful family moment of love’: John Bryan speaks out about ‘toe-sucking’ Duchess of York photos
John Bryan clams the notorious photos of him apparently “sucking” the Duchess of York’s toes was a “totally innocent beautiful family moment of love”. The 67-year-old businessman was famously photographed at a secluded villa in the South of France with Sarah Ferguson in August 1992, months after she had officially separated from Prince Andrew, but he insisted it wasn’t a sexual moment but part of a fun “game” with the duchess’ daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
How Asta Darling went from flight attendant to TikTok sensation
Flying from Asia to Europe to America was Asta Darling's life for six years until 2020 when an injury forced her to leave her flight attendant job. Then she took a chance on TikTok. ...
KXLY
King Charles is hosting the first state visit of his reign.
King Charles is hosting the first state visit of his reign. The monarch was among senior royals and VIPs who welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa to London on Tuesday. (22.11.22) His visit was planned before the death of Charles’ mother Queen Elizabeth in September, and he was greeted...
Comments / 0