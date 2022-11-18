John Bryan clams the notorious photos of him apparently “sucking” the Duchess of York’s toes was a “totally innocent beautiful family moment of love”. The 67-year-old businessman was famously photographed at a secluded villa in the South of France with Sarah Ferguson in August 1992, months after she had officially separated from Prince Andrew, but he insisted it wasn’t a sexual moment but part of a fun “game” with the duchess’ daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

