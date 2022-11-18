Read full article on original website
Note on The Undertaker 1 deadMan Show Tickets, Undertaker Attending Survivor Series
– PWInsider reports that WWE Presents Undertaker’s 1 deadMAN Show on Friday, November 25 in Boston, Massachusetts before Survivor Series still has limited tickets left. Also, PWInsider notes that The Undertaker is expected to be backstage the following night for the premium live event. The Undertaker made his WWE...
AEW News: Live Event Exclusive CM Punk Shirts Now Available at Shop AEW, Dynamite Meet & Greet, Elevation Promo With Ethan Page & Matt Hardy
– While the future of CM Punk in AEW is in question at the moment, Shop AEW is now selling some Punk t-shirts that were previously live event exclusives. – AEW will have a meet and greet event ahead of tomorrow’s Dynamite at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois at 4:30 pm local time to benefit PAWS Chicago. Fans will be able to meet Preston Vance, Skye Blue, and Wardlow:
The Young Bucks Update Bio Regarding AEW Dynamite in Chicago
– The Young Bucks have updated their Twitter bio taking note of how they’ll be wrestling in Chicago, Illinois, the hometown of former AEW World Champion CM Punk. The Bucks and Omega will be in action on tomorrow’s Dynamite. It will be the second of the Best of Seven series against Death Triangle. If The Elite can win four matchups, they will regain the AEW World Trios Championships.
