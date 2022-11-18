The Philadelphia 76ers welcome the Brooklyn Nets to the Wells Fargo Center for the first of four meetings between the two sides. The Sixers come into the match off a 112-109 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which highlighted the biggest issue facing the Sixers currently, injuries. Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker were the only of Doc Rivers' usual starting lineup that took to the floor, as James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris all sat on the sidelines, with some of their injuries seeing the starters close to a month away from returning.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO