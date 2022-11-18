Read full article on original website
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NFL Draft Profile: George Tarlas, EDGE, Boise State Broncos
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. It’s early but the Russell Wilson trade is looking as one-sided as any in the NFL since the “Great Train Robbery” that sent Herschel Walker from Dallas to Minnesota 33 years ago in a deal that netted the Cowboys the pillars of their 1990s dynasty.
NFL Draft: Jaguars Hold No. 9 Pick After Week 11
With just seven weeks remaining in the 2022 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have more or less secured their spot in the top-15 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Barring a second-half run, the 3-7 Jaguars are ahead of just a handful of squads in the standings as things stand today. As...
Bloomington South’s Jonathan Holmes, Jordan Hulls Now Coaching Miami of Ohio, Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jordan Hulls and Jonathan Holmes have traveled the world during their basketball careers, but they'll be close to home on Sunday. Hulls and Holmes were two of the most decorated scorers to come out of Bloomington South High School, and they'll be on opposing sidelines when No. 12 Indiana takes on Miami of Ohio at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
NFL Draft Profile: K’Andre Miller, Running Back, TCU Horned Frogs
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Week Twelve: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense. By Jairo Alvarado Sports Illustrated Las Vegas Raiders News, Analysis and More.
Lakers News: Status Of Russell Westbrook’s Injured Right Thumb
Los Angeles Lakers reserve point guard Russell Westbrook appeared to injure his right thumb during last night's victorious 123-92 thumping of the visiting San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena. Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports that imaging done at the game did not indicate any major breaks or injury. That said,...
Updated Lions Draft Order After Winning Streak
In an interesting twist of fate, the Detroit Lions are currently on a three-game NFL winning streak, but still possess a top draft pick in next year's draft. Dan Campbell told his team in the locker room, “Everything we talked about; we stayed the course. We’re playing some pretty clean, physical football, man. ... We dominated when we needed to. We dominated the ground game. We made the throws we had to. We were efficient. That’s the way to win, man. Now you’re figuring it out. Now we’re figuring it out. That’s three!"
NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Hudson, Wide Receiver, Louisville Cardinals
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Bills run game finding its way with Singletary, Cook. The Bills running attack is finally starting to get going after Devin Singletary and James Cook each played a big role in Buffalo’s win over Cleveland to snap a two-game skid.
Pelicans Crush Short-Handed Warriors in Zion’s Return
New Orleans dominated in all phases against Golden State from wire-to-wire for a 128-83 home victory. The Pelicans were intent on not repeating the same mistakes in their Nov. 4 win over the Warriors. The visitors hung around late before the Pelicans pulled away in the 4th quarter. Steve Kerr...
Did Jets Make Mistake Drafting Zach Wilson Instead of Bears’ Justin Fields?
Justin Fields and Zach Wilson are both in their second seasons. Both quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Wilson, out of BYU, was taken first (No.2 overall by the Jets) and Fields, out of Ohio State, went No. 11 (Bears). As a former Pro...
Patriots Help Ailing Offensive Line, Sign 2017 Draft Pick to Active Roster
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots traded up five spots in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft to select UCLA tackle Conor McDermott. McDemott returned to the Foxboro fold on Tuesday, when the team signed the 30-year-old to its 53-man roster. He fills the roster spot vacated by running back J.J. Taylor, who was released Monday. Just one month into his would-be third season with the team, the Buffalo Bills released McDermott in October 2019.
Steelers Win Two of Three in Early Slot of Week 11
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers went 2-3 before they hit the field for their Week 11 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Before playing their 4:25 p.m. game, Pittsburgh watched the AFC go 1-1 and their draft stock rise. During the early slot of the NFL's Week 11 action, the Steelers...
Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Preview
The Philadelphia 76ers welcome the Brooklyn Nets to the Wells Fargo Center for the first of four meetings between the two sides. The Sixers come into the match off a 112-109 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which highlighted the biggest issue facing the Sixers currently, injuries. Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker were the only of Doc Rivers' usual starting lineup that took to the floor, as James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris all sat on the sidelines, with some of their injuries seeing the starters close to a month away from returning.
Girls high school basketball: Midway vs Lindsay – Nov. 22, 2022
Midway played Lindsay in the 2022 Petrolia Classic.
Colts to Don Special Uniforms vs. Steelers
The Indianapolis Colts will have a slightly different look when they hit the field this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. The team announced on Tuesday that they will sport their 1950s home throwback threads. "The Colts will celebrate the team’s rich NFL history by wearing replica...
Week 13 college football odds, lines: USC, Ohio State favored in Rivalry Week
It all comes down to this weekend as Rivalry Week kicks off the regular season finale on the 2022 college football season, featuring two major historic rivalries that will directly impact the upcoming College Football Playoff selection process. And now the oddsmakers are choosing their favorites for major clashes between...
Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Gut Reaction to Colts Loss vs. Eagles
The Indianapolis Colts came into this weekend’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles hoping to build off their win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Unfortunately, the Colts could pull off the victory in interim head coach Jeff Saturday's home debut, falling to the Eagles 17-16. Although the Colts led the Eagles 13-3 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Indy failed to capitalize on the opportunities afforded to them and let the Eagles back into the game to steal the victory.
Brutal First Half: Texans Trail Commanders 20-0
HOUSTON -- It was a brutal first half for the Houston Texans' offense. Starting quarterback Davis Mills' struggles continued Sunday. The second-year starter and former third-round draft pick from Stanford stared down wide receiver Brandin Cooks and paid for that mistake. He was intercepted and the pick-six staked the Washington...
Rams-Chiefs Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread
This season’s top super bowl contender takes on last year’s super bowl winner when the Rams travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in Week 12. These two teams are on opposite trajectories as the Chiefs are riding a four-game winning streak and the Rams are on a four-game losing skid. Kansas City is favored by 14.5 points, making them the biggest favorites in Week 12.
Bills at Lions: ‘I Like Our Odds!’ Insists Detroit Coach Dan Campbell
That is the position of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell as his team prepares to host a Thanksgiving matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The "lowly Lions'' currently sit in second place in the NFC North, and while they are a modest 4-6, they have won three straight. Which is...
Shaq says he 'should have called' Kobe Bryant before he died in 2020
Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant made up one of the greatest — and most controversial — superstar duos in NBA history back in the day. Both were brought to the Los Angeles Lakers by then-executive Jerry West in the summer of 1996, and over the next eight years, they experienced tremendous success, when they weren’t seemingly at each other throats.
