Framingham Police: Car Crashes Into Pole on Warren Road
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a single-car crash on Warren Road early morning on November 19. The crash happened at 12:16 a.m. at 119 Warren Road in Framingham. The car crashed into the pole, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. No one was injured, said Lt. Mickens. No...
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Parked Car & Street Sign
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Route 135 and Bethany Road for a crash on Saturday afternoon. The call came in at 2:20 p.m. on November 19. The drive “struck a parked motor vehicle and street sign,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. No citations...
Hingham Apple store crash: Bradley Rein arrested, charged with motor vehicle homicide
UPDATE: Hingham Apple Store defendant Bradley Rein says crash was accident, foot was stuck on gas. The driver of the SUV that crashed through the Hingham Apple store in the Derby St. plaza on Monday morning has been arrested, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz stated. Bradley Rein, 53, has...
Hingham Police Arrest Natick Man On Reckless Homicide Charge
HINGHAM – The Hingham Police Department obtained an arrest warrant charging Bradley Rein, 53, of Natick with reckless homicide by motor vehicle. Rein was arrested Monday night, and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hingham District Court on Tuesday. He was held at Plymouth County House of Correction overnight...
DA: One of the victims in deadly Waltham bus crash facing life-threatening injuries
One of the victims in a Waltham bus crash that already claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman is still fighting for their life two days later, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office said in a statement Monday. According to the DA’s office, the bus carrying approximately 30 passengers...
Framingham Police: Thief Steals 2021 Hyundai Elantra
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a 2021 brown Hyundai Elantra from a doctor’s office parking lot on Saturday. The theft was reported at 11:12 a.m. at 61 Lincoln Street. The vehicle has not been recovered yet.
Framingham Police: Jewelry & Glasses Stolen From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to Gilbert Street for a theft on Friday morning, November 18. Police received a report of a motor vehicle breaking & entering at 81 Gilbert Street at 6:15 a.m. Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens said there was “no sign of forced entry.”
Framingham Police: $600 Bike Stolen
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a bicycle theft that happened on November 17. Framingham Police were called to 59 Fountain Street at 10:03 a.m. for a report of a stolen bicycle. “A dark green Trek brand bicycle was taken,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The bike’s value...
WCVB
Driver arrested after worker dies when SUV crashes into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store
HINGHAM, Mass. — A driver was arrested Monday night after a man died and 19 others were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops. The 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store at about 10:45 a.m., smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a news conference.
whdh.com
Bridgewater police searching for suspect after 2 teens arrested in armed robbery
BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a third suspect after two teens from Brockton were arrested Sunday in connection with an armed robbery in Bridgewater. Bernaldino De Jesus Pereira Tavares, 19, and Rafael Gomes Andrade, 18, are facing charges including Robbery with a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition without an FID card. Police are searching for a third suspect.
WCVB
Tractor-trailer crashes into utility pole, takes down power lines in Chelsea
CHELSEA, Mass. — The driver of a tractor-trailer was trapped inside of the cab of the vehicle after the truck struck a utility pole in Chelsea, Massachusetts, taking down high-voltage power lines. The crash happened Monday afternoon on Adams Street, near the intersection of Garfield Avenue. Video and photographs...
universalhub.com
First responders search the Charles for somebody who may have jumped off a bridge early this morning
The Cambridge Fire Department and Live Boston report that Boston and Cambridge firefighters and police and state troopers started searching the Charles River at the Anderson Bridge at JFK Street after receiving a report of a person jumping into the water. They were still searching around 7:45 a.m.
Police, fire crews respond to serious bus crash in Waltham
A swarm of first responders flooded South Street in Waltham following a serious bus crash late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Multiple ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
26-year-old man shot in Lowell died from road rage incident, DA says
Odogwu Ganobi was shot Nov. 15 and died the next morning in the hospital. Authorities now believe a man who died after being shot in Lowell on the evening of Nov. 15 was killed by people who didn’t know him during a road rage incident. The Middlesex County District...
whdh.com
Worcester Police ask for public’s help in finding 12-year-old
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are requesting the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home over the weekend. The Worcester Police Department said Randell Castillo ran away from his home on Piedmont Street Sunday night. According to the department, Castillo is...
At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham
At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
MBTA police recognize, arrest Dorchester man wanted for T robberies and on 5 other warrants
Timothy Dodson furnished a false name and claimed he did not know his own biographical information, police said. A man wanted for several armed robbery incidents on the MBTA was apprehended and arrested after he was recognized by MBTA Transit Police Friday afternoon. Officers observed a man, later identified as...
fallriverreporter.com
Rehoboth Fire Department warns as driver injured after deer ends up in back seat
A driver was sent to the hospital after a deer crashed through the windshield of a vehicle. Friday night, the Rehoboth Fire Department responded to a serious accident with a SUV and a deer which went through the windshield and landed in the back seat. The driver which was the...
liveboston617.org
Police Cruiser Collides with Other Vehicle in Dorchester Friday
At approximately 20:40 hours on Friday, November 11th 2022, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a call from a fellow Police officer reporting that he had been in a car accident with another vehicle on Norfolk Street in Dorchester. Police officers quickly responded to the...
whdh.com
Officials look to ID person wanted in connection with October assault and battery on Blue Line
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in regards to an indecent assault and battery case. In a social media post, officials shared an image of the individual they are looking to speak to as their investigation continues. Officials said the alleged incident happened between the Blue Line’s State Street and Maverick stations on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 5 p.m.
