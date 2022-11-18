ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: $600 Bike Stolen

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a bicycle theft that happened on November 17. Framingham Police were called to 59 Fountain Street at 10:03 a.m. for a report of a stolen bicycle. “A dark green Trek brand bicycle was taken,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The bike’s value...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Bridgewater police searching for suspect after 2 teens arrested in armed robbery

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a third suspect after two teens from Brockton were arrested Sunday in connection with an armed robbery in Bridgewater. Bernaldino De Jesus Pereira Tavares, 19, and Rafael Gomes Andrade, 18, are facing charges including Robbery with a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition without an FID card. Police are searching for a third suspect.
BRIDGEWATER, MA
WCVB

Tractor-trailer crashes into utility pole, takes down power lines in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — The driver of a tractor-trailer was trapped inside of the cab of the vehicle after the truck struck a utility pole in Chelsea, Massachusetts, taking down high-voltage power lines. The crash happened Monday afternoon on Adams Street, near the intersection of Garfield Avenue. Video and photographs...
CHELSEA, MA
whdh.com

Worcester Police ask for public’s help in finding 12-year-old

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are requesting the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home over the weekend. The Worcester Police Department said Randell Castillo ran away from his home on Piedmont Street Sunday night. According to the department, Castillo is...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham

At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
WALTHAM, MA
liveboston617.org

Police Cruiser Collides with Other Vehicle in Dorchester Friday

At approximately 20:40 hours on Friday, November 11th 2022, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a call from a fellow Police officer reporting that he had been in a car accident with another vehicle on Norfolk Street in Dorchester. Police officers quickly responded to the...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Officials look to ID person wanted in connection with October assault and battery on Blue Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in regards to an indecent assault and battery case. In a social media post, officials shared an image of the individual they are looking to speak to as their investigation continues. Officials said the alleged incident happened between the Blue Line’s State Street and Maverick stations on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 5 p.m.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy