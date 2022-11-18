ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

jocoreport.com

Driver Dies In Head On Collision

Around 11:30am Monday, authorities said a westbound Ford Expedition SUV traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 70, just east of the Johnston County line, and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck head on. The unidentified driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

To Make A Child Smile Has Disbanded

HARNETT COUNTY – An extremely popular nonprofit organization has shuttered in recent months. The To Make a Child Smile (TMACS) organization – whose members have been serving Harnett County for more than 16 years – has disbanded. Its co-founders, Gary and Barbara Hughes, say it’s time.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Missing Greenville woman may be without medication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Dianne Pope Denning

Coats, NC: Mrs. Dianne Pope Denning, age 77, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. Funeral Services will be 2:00PM-Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Coats Methodist Church in Coats, NC. Rev. Paul Cecil and Mr. Buster Stone will officiate. Burial will follow in Bethel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Denning...
COATS, NC
jocoreport.com

Katie Moore Tart

Benson, NC: Mrs. Katie Moore Tart, age 88, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at her residence. Funeral Services will be 11:00AM-Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson, NC. Rev. Randy Beasley will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Benson, NC. Mrs....
BENSON, NC
cbs17

2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on wreck in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday. On Monday, Durham police gave further details into the collision, saying the driver of a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer crossed into...
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Princeton Holiday Events

There will be a number of activities in Princeton for the holiday season. The Princeton Christmas Tree Lighting is scheduled Monday, November 28th at 7:00pm at the Princeton Community Building. The Princeton Christmas Parade takes place Saturday, December 3rd at 1:00pm. Pancakes with Santa at Highway 55 is also scheduled...
PRINCETON, NC
WITN

Gas prices in Greenville plummet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices in Greenville plummeted Tuesday, with multiple stations in the city below $3. One gas station in Greenville is offering $2.89 for a gallon of unleaded gas. There are also multiple stations offering $2.92. This comes a day after Sheetz dropped its prices, selling unleaded...
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

3 People Charged With Soliciting Minor By Computer

SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police have announced the arrests of three people for allegedly soliciting a minor by computer to commit a sex act. All the arrests were made in the Walmart parking lot at 1299 N. Brightleaf Boulevard. On August 20, 2022, Derek Puckett, age 32, from Holdenville, Oklahoma...
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Crash Involving Dump Truck Injures One Person

SMITHFIELD – One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning as a result of a three vehicle accident. The collision was reported on West Market Street at M. Durwood Stephenson Parkway. An eastbound car reportedly turned from West Market Street into the path of a westbound dump truck....
SMITHFIELD, NC

