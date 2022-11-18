Read full article on original website
Fire forces evacuation of North Carolina hotel; 60+ fire crews respond to high-rise blaze
More than 60 firefighters were sent to the scene because the seven-story hotel is considered a high-rise structure.
Driver Dies In Head On Collision
Around 11:30am Monday, authorities said a westbound Ford Expedition SUV traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 70, just east of the Johnston County line, and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck head on. The unidentified driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to...
Popular chain undercooking burgers: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Nov. 22)
Two restaurants in Wake and Durham counties received ‘B’ grades this week.
Johnston County girl bullied for the color of her skin invited to light the Pittsboro Christmas tree
“A lot of people have been supportive and asked me how I’m feeling and they’re being really kind,” said Hooper. Just last week she shared her story with WRAL News. She was bullied in school because of the color of her skin. One of the organizers of the Holly Days events in Pittsboro saw her story and instantly connected with it.
Missing driver: I-40 ramp closes as police investigate near Chapel Hill Road in Cary
Police are searching for the driver involved in a single-car wreck in Cary after the vehicle overturned on an exit ramp, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
To Make A Child Smile Has Disbanded
HARNETT COUNTY – An extremely popular nonprofit organization has shuttered in recent months. The To Make a Child Smile (TMACS) organization – whose members have been serving Harnett County for more than 16 years – has disbanded. Its co-founders, Gary and Barbara Hughes, say it’s time.
Missing Greenville woman may be without medication
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
Dianne Pope Denning
Coats, NC: Mrs. Dianne Pope Denning, age 77, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. Funeral Services will be 2:00PM-Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Coats Methodist Church in Coats, NC. Rev. Paul Cecil and Mr. Buster Stone will officiate. Burial will follow in Bethel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Denning...
Warrants: Driver in North Carolina Christmas Parade death worked on car safety systems, was assigned to ‘driver improvement’ in past
The 11-year-old girl dancer died and dozens of children saw the terrifying incident in Raleigh near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue.
Katie Moore Tart
Benson, NC: Mrs. Katie Moore Tart, age 88, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at her residence. Funeral Services will be 11:00AM-Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson, NC. Rev. Randy Beasley will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Benson, NC. Mrs....
NC homeowner claims her house was foreclosed and sold by HOA without her knowing
"I bought your home in an upset bid and I need to know when you will be moving?" At the county courthouse, the woman found the paper that showed her $413,000 valued home sold for just over $221,000 dollars.
11-year-old Hailey Brooks killed at Raleigh Christmas Parade, multiple sources confirm to WRAL News
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. Hailey Brooks was dancing in Saturday's parade with CC & Company Dance Complex. She was struck and killed by an...
2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on wreck in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday. On Monday, Durham police gave further details into the collision, saying the driver of a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer crossed into...
Princeton Holiday Events
There will be a number of activities in Princeton for the holiday season. The Princeton Christmas Tree Lighting is scheduled Monday, November 28th at 7:00pm at the Princeton Community Building. The Princeton Christmas Parade takes place Saturday, December 3rd at 1:00pm. Pancakes with Santa at Highway 55 is also scheduled...
Durham woman dies in I-40 head-on crash; other driver was impaired, troopers say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) We’re learning new information about what led up to a head-on crash that killed a 24-year-old woman Sunday night. The crash happened in Alamance County on I-40 Eastbound near Trollingwood Road. Keir Vanessa Witherspoon of Durham died at the scene, troopers said. Troopers say the...
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife Disappears
Taveta Hobbs lived in Raleigh, North Carolina with her husband of 17 years, Phil. The 43-year-old navy veteran worked in sales while training to become a stenographer. Taveta had a younger brother named Clinton who lived in California with their mother, and they were incredibly close.
Gas prices in Greenville plummet
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices in Greenville plummeted Tuesday, with multiple stations in the city below $3. One gas station in Greenville is offering $2.89 for a gallon of unleaded gas. There are also multiple stations offering $2.92. This comes a day after Sheetz dropped its prices, selling unleaded...
3 People Charged With Soliciting Minor By Computer
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police have announced the arrests of three people for allegedly soliciting a minor by computer to commit a sex act. All the arrests were made in the Walmart parking lot at 1299 N. Brightleaf Boulevard. On August 20, 2022, Derek Puckett, age 32, from Holdenville, Oklahoma...
Crash Involving Dump Truck Injures One Person
SMITHFIELD – One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning as a result of a three vehicle accident. The collision was reported on West Market Street at M. Durwood Stephenson Parkway. An eastbound car reportedly turned from West Market Street into the path of a westbound dump truck....
VIDEO: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in North Carolina
Firefighters were able to take the deer to a forested area nearby safely.
