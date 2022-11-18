Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesCary, NC
Related
PennLive.com
Pa. Homebuilder expands into the Carolinas
A Lancaster County home builder has partnered with a North Carolina company, and has expanded into the Carolinas. Keystone Custom Homes partnered with Charlotte-based Evans Coghill Homes last month. “This exciting changeover isn’t just a shift in company name or a boast about product, although both are vital to our...
Two Chester County Hospitals Receive Top Marks From Nonprofit Hospital Safety Grade
A newly released report by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, an employer-driven, safety-focused rating system, has awarded top marks to two Chester County hospitals. The Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades report graded hospitals based on their care during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw years of patient safety progress reversed. “For a...
sju.edu
University Reveals Campus Master Plan Projects Aimed at Maximizing the Student Experience
Students, faculty and staff enjoyed a first look at many in-progress and coming-soon campus master plan projects last Wednesday during a special event in the Foley Center on Hawk Hill. Led by Interim President Cheryl A. McConnell, PhD, “A Place to Soar” was held to both inform and excite the community about critical building and renovation projects to modernize and maximize the University’s facilities. Prompted by the University’s recent merger with University of the Sciences, Saint Joseph’s is fast-tracking key construction projects to enhance the undergraduate student experience on Hawk Hill.
midloscoop.com
Mulligan declares for Delaware
Ellie Mulligan, 12, announced her commitment to play softball at University of Delaware for the 2023-24. She started her softball career when she was five by playing tee ball and “just fell in love,” Mulligan said. Since then, she’s been playing for 13 years. Mulligan also looked at Longwood University, University of Central Florida and Christopher Newport University. Ultimately she decided the University of Delaware was the best fit for her because the support from the coaching staff made her excited to be a Blue Hen and the players made her feel “welcomed and loved,” she said.
Early Phase Details of Elkins Estate Redevelopment Are Beginning to Emerge Ahead of 2Q23 Opening
Work continues on transforming buildings on the Elkins Estate property; this ballroom is in Elstowe Manor, an onsite lux hotel. Plans for the former Elkins Estate are emerging, providing a glimpse of its new identity as mixed-use commercial entity. Emma Dooling got a peek at the blueprints, which include the repurposing of Elstowe Manor into a boutique hotel. Her Philadelphia Business Journal account contained that information and other details.
‘I Love Doing What I Do’: Chester County Hospital Welcomes New Behavioral Health Team
Getting the right care in the right place is what every person wants and needs when they are experiencing a health problem — and that’s equally true whether it’s a question of physical health, psychiatric health, or both. At Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital (CCH), a new behavioral health team established in the last few years is rising to meet a surging need among patients.
Blatstein & Post Brothers: $3 Billion Bader Field Atlantic City Project
On Friday, November 18, 2022, we broke the news that Bart Blatstein would be making a major announcement about a proposed large-scale development project in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It is no accident that Blatstein made today’s official announcement under the backdrop of the construction site of Blatstein’s $100 million...
fox29.com
2022 Philadelphia Marathon: Dominic Ondoro and Philly local Amber Zimmerman win; full results
PHILADELPHIA - Runners Dominic Ondoro and Amber Zimmerman both raced to the finish Sunday morning taking first place for men and women in the 2022 Philadelphia Marathon. The marathon kicked off early Sunday morning as runners took their mark just before 7 a.m. at the Ben Franklin Parkway, and took off on their 26.2-mile trek across the city.
The Daily South
How This North Carolina Family Changed People's Minds About Fruitcake
When Berta Lou Scott was a little girl in the 1930s, she loved all the things her mother baked for Christmas—except fruitcake. Too dry, too filled with candied things, not enough nuts. Today, Berta Lou is North Carolina’s queen of fruitcake. Yes, we know—a lot of you think...
Sure, South Jersey Loves Wawa, But Why Are There No Heritages?
We already know that everyone from South Jersey and all of the areas surrounding Philadelphia love them some Wawa. That's no secret, right?. There are about three to five Wawas in every town here in the southern-most regions of the Garden State. The further into the northern parts of the state you travel, that's when Wawas start to taper off. The one thing I did notice about the deep eastern parts of South Jersey, though, are the lack of Heritages Dairy Stores in this part of the region.
Quad
Central Bucks: The Downfall?
On Nov. 14, an article about the Central Bucks School District’s decisions about what can and cannot be taught was posted on The Beacon. First, book banning stormed across the states earlier this year, and finally made its way to Pennsylvania schools. But, on top of that, certain teachings are now being banned from schools, which stems from this action. For Central Bucks, the teachings of sexual and gender identity, religious issues and political and sociopolitical issues are now being banned — called Policy 321. These teachings are deemed as “inappropriate” if they are not in correlation to what is being taught, and even that is a stretch. By saying that these teachings are coercing students makes it seem as though these teachers are predators, which they are not. This type of language is dangerous, because it can put teachers at risk of being fired if they try to mention what their personal beliefs are, especially when it comes to their sexual and gender identity.
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
fox29.com
Cold weather tests Philly Marathon runners, while 1 runner is surprised with marriage proposal
FAIRMOUNT - The cold didn’t stop thousands of runners from hitting the pavement for the Philadelphia Marathon. "It’s a tough race. I was trying to break 2:30. Today was a real windy day on that back half and it just stopped it," said Gerardo Moceri, who came in 38th place.
NBC Philadelphia
How Well Do People Sleep in Your Philly Zip Code? The Answer Could Impact Your Health
Rachel Honore has loved her West Philadelphia home her whole life. “[West Philly] represents so much culture, so much promise, so much future, and new beginnings,” Honore told NBC 10. But falling asleep in her neighborhood can be a challenge sometimes. “Some of the issues that have to do...
Gov Murphy: Major national event is coming to Atlantic City, NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday during an interview. Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City. Murphy confirmed that this mega...
GoFundMe Set up for Former Holy Spirit Administrator, Coach
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established to help Jason Downey and his family. Downey, a former admissions director and baseball coach for Holy Spirit High School and the husband of Holy Spirit's girls' soccer coach, suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm over the weekend, according to a Facebook post from Holy Spirit High School.
fox8tv.com
Section 8 Housing Loophole
An NBC 10 Philadelphia investigation published Wednesday revealed one reason for the influx of Philadelphia natives living in Johnstown. The article revealed a loophole that allows people to bypass Philadelphia’s housing waiting list by moving to Section 8 housing in Johnstown first. “My hope is that this can generate...
Pedestrian dies in crash on Temple University’s campus
A crash on the campus of Temple University in Philadelphia led to the death of a pedestrian Thursday afternoon, according to 6ABC. The fatal crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday on North Broad Street on Temple’s campus, the news outlet reported. The victim, who had yet to be identified as of Thursday evening, was not a Temple student or employee, according to the report.
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in Philadelphia
Sereena Quick has opened up a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant on 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia. Owned and operated by Sereena Quick, this new restaurant will make it the fast-food franchise's 84th location in Philadelphia.
gotodestinations.com
8 Slammin’ Breakfast Spots in Raleigh, North Carolina – (With Photos)
You’re hungry. You are just not in the mood for the same ol’ same ol’ in your kitchen. Believe us, we get it. Sounds like it’s a GREAT time to hit up any of these fantastic breakfast spots in Raleigh and see what you’ve been missing all this time! Bon appetit, breakfast ranger!
Comments / 0