Durham, NC

PennLive.com

Pa. Homebuilder expands into the Carolinas

A Lancaster County home builder has partnered with a North Carolina company, and has expanded into the Carolinas. Keystone Custom Homes partnered with Charlotte-based Evans Coghill Homes last month. “This exciting changeover isn’t just a shift in company name or a boast about product, although both are vital to our...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
sju.edu

University Reveals Campus Master Plan Projects Aimed at Maximizing the Student Experience

Students, faculty and staff enjoyed a first look at many in-progress and coming-soon campus master plan projects last Wednesday during a special event in the Foley Center on Hawk Hill. Led by Interim President Cheryl A. McConnell, PhD, “A Place to Soar” was held to both inform and excite the community about critical building and renovation projects to modernize and maximize the University’s facilities. Prompted by the University’s recent merger with University of the Sciences, Saint Joseph’s is fast-tracking key construction projects to enhance the undergraduate student experience on Hawk Hill.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
midloscoop.com

Mulligan declares for Delaware

Ellie Mulligan, 12, announced her commitment to play softball at University of Delaware for the 2023-24. She started her softball career when she was five by playing tee ball and “just fell in love,” Mulligan said. Since then, she’s been playing for 13 years. Mulligan also looked at Longwood University, University of Central Florida and Christopher Newport University. Ultimately she decided the University of Delaware was the best fit for her because the support from the coaching staff made her excited to be a Blue Hen and the players made her feel “welcomed and loved,” she said.
NEWARK, DE
MONTCO.Today

Early Phase Details of Elkins Estate Redevelopment Are Beginning to Emerge Ahead of 2Q23 Opening

Work continues on transforming buildings on the Elkins Estate property; this ballroom is in Elstowe Manor, an onsite lux hotel. Plans for the former Elkins Estate are emerging, providing a glimpse of its new identity as mixed-use commercial entity. Emma Dooling got a peek at the blueprints, which include the repurposing of Elstowe Manor into a boutique hotel. Her Philadelphia Business Journal account contained that information and other details.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

‘I Love Doing What I Do’: Chester County Hospital Welcomes New Behavioral Health Team

Getting the right care in the right place is what every person wants and needs when they are experiencing a health problem — and that’s equally true whether it’s a question of physical health, psychiatric health, or both. At Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital (CCH), a new behavioral health team established in the last few years is rising to meet a surging need among patients.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Sure, South Jersey Loves Wawa, But Why Are There No Heritages?

We already know that everyone from South Jersey and all of the areas surrounding Philadelphia love them some Wawa. That's no secret, right?. There are about three to five Wawas in every town here in the southern-most regions of the Garden State. The further into the northern parts of the state you travel, that's when Wawas start to taper off. The one thing I did notice about the deep eastern parts of South Jersey, though, are the lack of Heritages Dairy Stores in this part of the region.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Quad

Central Bucks: The Downfall?

On Nov. 14, an article about the Central Bucks School District’s decisions about what can and cannot be taught was posted on The Beacon. First, book banning stormed across the states earlier this year, and finally made its way to Pennsylvania schools. But, on top of that, certain teachings are now being banned from schools, which stems from this action. For Central Bucks, the teachings of sexual and gender identity, religious issues and political and sociopolitical issues are now being banned — called Policy 321. These teachings are deemed as “inappropriate” if they are not in correlation to what is being taught, and even that is a stretch. By saying that these teachings are coercing students makes it seem as though these teachers are predators, which they are not. This type of language is dangerous, because it can put teachers at risk of being fired if they try to mention what their personal beliefs are, especially when it comes to their sexual and gender identity.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

GoFundMe Set up for Former Holy Spirit Administrator, Coach

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established to help Jason Downey and his family. Downey, a former admissions director and baseball coach for Holy Spirit High School and the husband of Holy Spirit's girls' soccer coach, suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm over the weekend, according to a Facebook post from Holy Spirit High School.
ABSECON, NJ
fox8tv.com

Section 8 Housing Loophole

An NBC 10 Philadelphia investigation published Wednesday revealed one reason for the influx of Philadelphia natives living in Johnstown. The article revealed a loophole that allows people to bypass Philadelphia’s housing waiting list by moving to Section 8 housing in Johnstown first. “My hope is that this can generate...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Pedestrian dies in crash on Temple University’s campus

A crash on the campus of Temple University in Philadelphia led to the death of a pedestrian Thursday afternoon, according to 6ABC. The fatal crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday on North Broad Street on Temple’s campus, the news outlet reported. The victim, who had yet to be identified as of Thursday evening, was not a Temple student or employee, according to the report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

