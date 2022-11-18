ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

See Which Two Stocks This Money Manager Likes

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nSp4R_0jFzA8bn00

The stock market’s volatility may continue for some time, but ultimately it will rebound from this year’s slump, says Tim Ghriskey, portfolio manager for wealth management firm Ingalls & Snyder.

In his stock picking, he looks for companies that are making changes to unleash value, stocks he can buy in anticipation of holding them forever. Ghriskey also sees a place in portfolios now for short-term bonds and always looks at alternative investments.

TheStreet.com: What’s your outlook for the stock market?

Ghriskey: Over the long term, it has always gone up. We have great confidence that it will rise over time. That being said, we have been in a severe downturn this year. We still think there will be a lot of volatility.

The Federal Reserve has drawn a line. It won’t back off from fighting inflation by raising interest rates and shrinking its balance sheet.

We would like to think that the market is bottoming, but people have said that several times during the downturn. We aren’t jumping in with two feet. We have kept clients’ exposure to equities at the low end of their strategic goals.

TheStreet.com: What’s your philosophy in choosing stocks?

Ghriskey: We look for great companies and management, especially ones that are changing for the better. It’s change where value is unleashed. We want companies where you have the conviction that you can own them forever, even though you rarely do.

We’re investors, not traders. But sometimes companies surprise us and make changes. So we have to alter our exposure.

TheStreet.com: What are some stocks that you like?

Ghriskey: We have owned Cintas (CTAS) - Get Free Report for a long time. They rent and sell uniforms. And it’s not just for blue-collar workers. It can be khaki pants and polo shirts for workers at a hotel.

They have expanded into fire extinguishers, which constantly need to be replaced, and medical kits, which constantly need to be refilled. They sell and rent defibrillators too.

They have a high level of cash and are always thinking of new ways of doing things. In the past, they made a lot of acquisitions. But a lot of competition went out of business during the pandemic, and Cintas picked up market share. It’s a cult stock with a loyal following.

TheStreet.com: What’s another of your favorite stocks?

Ghriskey: Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) - Get Free Report. It’s a primary supplier of equipment to the drug discovery industry and parts of healthcare in general. The demographics [an aging population] are strong for healthcare.

A lot of Thermo’s products are single-use and have to be replaced constantly. It’s a conservative way to play biotechnology because in drug discovery you never know which drugs will do well. The company has steady growth and is constantly reinventing its product line.

TheStreet.com: What are your thoughts about fixed income now?

Ghriskey: With short-term yields high, we’re heavily exposed to short maturities. That includes money-market funds, our biggest investment, and short-term Treasuries.

Preferred stocks are great holdings [given their high yields], but we like conservative ones. We also recommend variable-rate securities. We don’t think the rise in interest rates is over yet.

We think the Fed will pause interest-rate increases next year. We are getting near the point where there will be opportunities in long-term bonds. That’s true in investment-grade and high-yield bonds.

TheStreet.com: Do you think that alternative investments are useful for individuals?

Ghriskey: The publicly-traded vehicles for alternative investments are all part of our discussions with clients. That includes real estate investment trusts (REITs); master limited partnerships (MLPs), [which are largely oil and gas pipeline companies]; and commodities.

Private investments – private equity and venture capital – are reserved for extremely wealthy clients because of their high-risk level and lack of liquidity.

The author of this story owns shares of Cintas.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Markets Insider

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
Markets Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
NASDAQ

4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More

When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
zycrypto.com

Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks With 10%+ Upside, According to Wall Street

American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications trade well below analysts' price targets. That suggests they have lots of near-term upside potential. In addition, they have ample long-term total return potential as they continue growing their dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool

3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50

The lucrative business model of big tobacco makes Altria Group a defensive pick. As long as energy powers the economy, Enterprise Products Partners’ infrastructure will be in demand. Consumers highly value experiences and VICI Properties’ real estate delivers unforgettable experiences. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Markets Insider

Stocks are still in a bear market after the post-CPI rally, but the market will keep pushing higher through the start of 2023, says Guggenheim investment chief Scott Minerd

The surge in US stocks set off by the October inflation report should serve as a springboard for further gains, Guggenheim's chief investment officer Scott Minerd said, adding that the underinvested should step into the market. "I do think we're going to continue to rally into the beginning of the...
Motley Fool

2 Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

With the market punishing stocks without the fundamentals to back up their valuations, it's a great time to focus on value stocks. Disney's streaming business should become a cash cow as it exercises its pricing power. Intel's multiyear plan to regain dominance in its core markets and build a foundry...
NASDAQ

Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023. After reporting declining bookings...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
136K+
Followers
90K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy