oregontoday.net
Fentanyl Discovered During Traffic Stop, Nov. 21
On November 16, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., an Oregon State Police Senior Trooper stopped a passenger car for failure to drive within its lane of travel on Interstate 5 northbound near milepost 227 south of Albany. During the traffic stop, the Trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and requested consent to search, which was granted by the occupants of the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, the Trooper located five large plastic bags, approximately 12 lbs., of suspected fentanyl pills concealed in the trunk of the vehicle. The driver was identified as Jose Manuel Gonzalez Obeso (22) and the passenger was identified as Carla Joanna Castillo Arce (18) both from Scottsdale, Arizona. Both subjects were released after being interviewed about their involvement and charges will be referred to the United States Attorney’s Office. OSP Troopers were assisted during the investigation by Detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative), Special Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration – Salem Resident Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon – Portland Office. The Oregon State Police-Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including the OSP-DHE Initiative.
kezi.com
Head-on collision leaves one driver dead
EUGENE, Ore. -- A driver is dead after colliding with another vehicle in Eugene Tuesday morning. It took place a little after 5:30 a.m., about a quarter mile north of the intersection of Prairie & Maxwell Road. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a red Pontiac was...
kezi.com
Man wanted on nationwide warrant arrested in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man police said had a nationwide warrant was arrested Sunday in Eugene after police asked the public for help locating him Thursday. Joe Harker, 38, was arrested at about 7 p.m. by Eugene Police. This comes more than one week after he was indicted on 30 separate charges related to drug possession and delivery, according to police.
kezi.com
Stolen E-bikes recovered after lengthy investigation
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two electric bikes that were stolen in June have been found and returned to their owner thanks to the efforts of a tenacious police officer, according to the Eugene Police Department. The EPD reports that on July 27, a Springfield home was burglarized and two expensive and...
kptv.com
Grand jury finds Salem police officer justified in using deadly force on robbery suspects
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - On Monday, a Marion County Grand Jury unanimously found that a Salem police officer was justified in using deadly physical force against three people on November 12, 2022, when he returned fire after being shot at, during a chase of robbery suspects. The incident began at...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99W Fatal, Polk Co., Nov. 21
On Thursday, November 17, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99W, 7 miles south of Monmouth. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Infinity G37, operated by a 17-year old male of Lacy, Washington, crossed into the southbound lane colliding with a Subaru Legacy, operated by Brian Pillette (69) of Adair Village. Brian Pillette and a passenger, a two-year old female, were transported to an area hospital with injuries. An additional passenger, Lori Pillette (64) of Adair Village, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The 17-year old male and his passenger, Hermino Cabrera (42) of Lacy, Washington received minor injuries and were also transported to an area hospital. OSP was assisted by Polk County Fire Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
kezi.com
Springfield Police investigate shooting that left one person dead
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Springfield police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning that left one person dead and another injured. According to Springfield Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting at Bobbi's VIP Room at 1195 Main St. at 2:37 a.m. on November 22. Police said that on arrival, they found one man had been shot and was laying in the parking lot, and learned that another man had been shot but was already taken to a nearby hospital. Police said medics from Eugene Springfield Fire shortly arrived to provide aid to the victim in the parking lot, but the victim had already passed away. Police say the other person who was shot is in stable condition.
KTVL
Stepson of deadly bus assault victim speaks out
EUGENE, Ore. — Derek Jules Dinnell was arraigned Monday afternoon on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Travis Allen Sanders Saturday morning in Eugene. Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says there will be no preliminary hearing, and expects the case will be preassigned to a judge.
kezi.com
Man charged with assault after stabbing, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after allegedly stabbing another person during a dispute Sunday night, the Eugene Police Department reported. EPD said the incident happened at about 8:20 p.m. on November 20. Police said multiple officers and a police dog responded to the reported stabbing in a trailer on Ruskin Street. Police said two men who knew each other and lived at the same address had gotten into a physical dispute. Police said that during this dispute, the suspect, later identified as Jacob Adam Baughman, 27, had stabbed the other man.
kptv.com
Man dies after being hit on Eugene bus
EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being assaulted on a public bus in Eugene, and a suspect has been arrested for murder, the Eugene Police Department said. EPD said just after 9 a.m. Saturday, a man hit another man on a Lane Transit District bus at the EMX stop on East Eleventh Avenue east of Kincaid Street. Police said the unconscious victim was taken to a hospital and died Sunday. He has not been identified.
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
kptv.com
1 dead, 4 injured in crash on Hwy 99W near Monmouth
POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99W on Thursday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway, about seven miles south of Monmouth, at about 4 p.m. OSP said...
kezi.com
Man facing murder charge as police investigate alleged assault on LTD bus
EUGENE, Ore.-- A man is facing a second degree murder charge as police investigate an alleged assault on a Lane Transit District bus Saturday. 30-year-old Derek Dinnell was booked into Lane County Jail. According to the Lane County Jail inmate website, Dinnell's case number matches the police case number for...
KXL
Old Town Fentanyl Bust
Portland Police and Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies teamed up this week in Old Town. They seized thousands of fentanyl pills, plus about $5,000 in cash, a gun and a stolen car. They arrested 14 people. “These are meaningful arrests,” Captain James Crooker said. “These are arrests where we have...
Sheriff, others sue to block new Oregon gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday.
nbc16.com
OR 34 near Corvallis back open after crash; power lines cleared from highway
CORVALLIS, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reporting that OR 34, Corvallis-Lebanon Highway is closed at Electric Road one mile east of Corvallis. A crash has closed the highway and power lines are reported down across all lanes. Drivers are asked to delay their travel in that...
Deputy finds tailless cat abandoned in a ditch near McMinnville
On the night of Nov. 14, Sgt. Jacob Herr of the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found an abandoned cat with no tail along Hill Road outside of McMinnville, the sheriff’s office stated on social media.
kptv.com
Two-vehicle crash spreads debris for quarter mile on Hwy 99
POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Thursday spread debris for about a quarter of a mile on Highway 99, according to the SW Polk Fire District. At about 7:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the area near milepost 55 where a small sedan had collided with a full-sized pickup truck.
Local woman faces federal charges for alleged role in national fraud ring
A Portland federal grand jury is charging a local woman for an alleged role in a fraud ring that used stolen identities to open fraudulent accounts and produce false documents.
There's talk on the streets
StreetSaver program helps city of Woodburn determine condition of its streets, prioritize repairsJust like looking at the final-cut roster after tryouts wrap up, Woodburn residents can look at a list below to see if their street or a street nearby is a pending candidate for improvements. Woodburn Public Works Director Curtis Stultz shared a presentation with the Woodburn City Council on Monday, Nov. 14, which included discussion about StreetSaver software, which the city uses to collect data on streets, rank their condition and develop a list of priorities for street improvements. The current list of selected streets are: 2nd St.,...
