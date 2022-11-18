Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Bowhunter Arrows Impressive Whitetail Buck That Green Grosses 192 5/8 Inches
Mitchell Stamm, 26, just arrowed the buck of a lifetime—a massive whitetail that grosses over 190 inches. Stamm had some history with the buck, which he tagged while hunting on an 80-acre chunk of private land in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin. His father, who bought the property last winter, found the big buck’s sheds for each of the past two years. The property manager had found the buck’s sheds the year before that, when it was just a 2-year-old. But Stamm, an avid bowhunter, hadn’t set eyes on it until this fall.
Best Times To Hunt Deer, All Season Long
When is the best time to hunt deer? Well, right now if you can. If the season is open and you’ve got a few hours to yourself, get out there, because there’s no telling what you might you’ll see. There’s no Magic 8-Ball or predictive app that can reveal exactly when and where to be waiting for a great buck to appear under your deer stand. So, the short answer to “When is the best time to hunt deer?” is: Whenever you can.
Remembering the Halloween Blizzard that Buried South Dakota and Minnesota
The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 hit the Sioux Empire with over 15 inches of snow and several days of cold. It was part of a huge weather system that also inspired the George Clooney movie The Perfect Storm. The storm started with snow. Lots of snow. Then sixty-mile-an-hour winds showed...
