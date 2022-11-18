ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

Wisconsin Bowhunter Arrows Impressive Whitetail Buck That Green Grosses 192 5/8 Inches

Mitchell Stamm, 26, just arrowed the buck of a lifetime—a massive whitetail that grosses over 190 inches. Stamm had some history with the buck, which he tagged while hunting on an 80-acre chunk of private land in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin. His father, who bought the property last winter, found the big buck’s sheds for each of the past two years. The property manager had found the buck’s sheds the year before that, when it was just a 2-year-old. But Stamm, an avid bowhunter, hadn’t set eyes on it until this fall.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
Field & Stream

Best Times To Hunt Deer, All Season Long

When is the best time to hunt deer? Well, right now if you can. If the season is open and you’ve got a few hours to yourself, get out there, because there’s no telling what you might you’ll see. There’s no Magic 8-Ball or predictive app that can reveal exactly when and where to be waiting for a great buck to appear under your deer stand. So, the short answer to “When is the best time to hunt deer?” is: Whenever you can.

Comments / 0

Community Policy