Almost a Quarter of a Million Trucks Have This Serious Problem

A build-up of pressure and heat inside the transmission of tens of thousands of recalled vehicles may result in a transmission fluid leak from the dipstick tube.

The leaking transmission fluid may contact an ignition source within the engine compartment, increasing the risk of a fire.

There have been 16 reports of fires and 48 complaints, field reports and warranty claims due to the problem, according to Stellantis, the manufacturer. It's aware of one minor injury caused by the issue.

The recall covers certain 2020-2023 Ram 2500 and 2020-2022 Ram 3500 vehicles. In all, nearly 250,000 are affected.

Stellantis (STLA) - Get Free Report is still developing a remedy for the situation.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 30. Owners may contact the company's U.S. subsidiary, FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236.

Ram Trucks

Other Recent Recalls

Last month, Ram recalled 131,177 of its 2021 to 2022 Ram 2500/3500 Heavy Duty pickups and Ram 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab trucks equipped with the 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel engine, due to an electrical short in the relay that could cause them to catch on fire.

Last year Ram sold 569,388 pickups, up 1% from the previous year. Ram sold 633,694 pickups in 2019.

In another case, earlier this month, FCA US and federal regulators issued a "Do Not Drive" warning for about 276,000 vehicles following the deaths of two people in crashes where the Takata driver’s-side air bags exploded.

The defective airbags are suspected in the death of a third person.

NHTSA said the recall covers roughly 276,000 model year 2005 to 2010 Dodge Magnums, Chargers, and Challengers, as well as 2005 to 2010 Chrysler 300s.

The agency said it was aware of several other suspected inflator ruptures in vehicles from other automakers potentially due to exploding Takata air bags.

NHTSA issued an urgent warning on November 17 after one person was killed after a crash in a 2006 Ford Ranger where the Takata driver’s side air bag inflator ruptured.