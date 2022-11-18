ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ‘Jersey Shore’ cast traded GTL for an Italian dinner at this New Orleans restaurant

By Chelsea Madden
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

Eating a delicious Italian dinner in the Big Easy > GTL. Yeah, we said it.

The Situation, Vinny, J. Woww, Snooki and other cast members of MTV’s “Jersey Shore” were spotted having dinner earlier this week at Sofia, a newer Italian restaurant in the New Orleans Warehouse District.

The restaurant snapped a photo of the entire cast and posted it on Instagram .

“’Here’s the “Situation’ | @jerseyshore says we’re Italian approved and certified. Bellisimo!” Sofia said in it’s post.

It’s unclear why Deena, Angelina and the “Jersey Shore” besties were in New Orleans, but the city has become a hotbed for filming and celebs are often spotted throughout the French Quarter and other neighborhoods.

Sofia NOLA posted this on Instagram hours after the entire Jersey Shore cast dined together. Sofia New Orleans/Instagram

History of Sofia in NOLA

Billy Blatty opened Sofia as an ode to Sophia Loren and he made sure the restaurant exuded Loren’s “natural femininity and iconic beauty ,” according to their website.

This is made known by the art by David Gamble , atmosphere and family-style dining inside the space.

Sofia serves all types of pasta, pizza and desserts. There’s also an extensive Italian wine selection, craft beers and cocktails.

Sofia has won Best New Restaurant of the Year (New Orleans, 2019) and Restaurant of the Year (New Orleans, 2019) and has been featured in numerous other publications.

Meet the Coast native giving honest IG reviews of trendy New Orleans restaurants

Sofia NOLA is now taking part in Sofia Serves, an initiative to provide meals free of charge to medical professionals in the New Orleans community.

This initiative is due to the sacrifice and dedication of front-line health professionals working during COVID-19, according to their website.

Guests an donate by going to the Sofia Serves tab on the restaurant’s website, and 100% of the proceeds go to buying meal ingredients and materials.

Sofia has already delivered meals to several hospitals and doctor’s offices such as:

  • Ochsner Health Center Emergency Room Staff

  • Ochsner Health Center Labor and Delivery

  • University Medical Center Behavioral Health Center & Hospital Security

  • Tulane Medical Center Emergency Room

  • University Medical Center Residency Program

  • New Orleans EMS

