TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s last YMCA is up for sale, but one company does not want to see it go so they decided to help. Shockwave Aqua Fitness offers water aerobic classes at the YMCA of Topeka, so when Shockwave owner, Sharlie Peterson, found out it was for sale she wanted to help keep the YMCA building around. The aqua fitness company is now raising some money to give to the YMCA, so the YMCA can put in a better offer than what they currently have on the building.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO