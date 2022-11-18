Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Armed robberies reported in Wicker Park, Humboldt Park, Logan Square
Chicago police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred Monday morning in Wicker Park and Humboldt Park. Another robbery was reported in Logan Square on Sunday afternoon. Monday’s first robbery occurred in the 1600 block of North Marshfield around 4:15 a.m., police said. Two men displayed firearms and robbed a...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man shot a security guard just months after serving only 4½ years of a 12-year carjacking sentence, prosecutors say
Chicago — In February 2021, Salvador Reitinger was sentenced to 12 years for tying up a woman inside her Irving Park garage and carjacking her vehicle. The crime occurred just two weeks after Reitinger completed an eight-year sentence for a 2010 carjacking. Yet, somehow, some way, authorities released him...
wjol.com
Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
cwbchicago.com
15-time convicted burglar is charged with burglarizing West Loop businesses (again)
Chicago — A career burglar on parole for burglarizing seven West Loop businesses in 2018 is back in jail today, accused of burglarizing four businesses since September, including three in the West Loop. “I can’t help but notice the number of burglaries he’s committed,” Judge Charles Beach said of...
Police questioning person of interest in fatal shooting, robbery at Calumet City mall
Police have a person of interest regarding Wednesday afternoon’s robbery and fatal shooting of a security guard at the River Oaks Mall. According to Calumet City police, the suspect is being questioned by detectives.
vfpress.news
Police Arrest Suspect Involved In 2019 Crash That Killed Beloved Maywood Woman
The relatives of Ruth Johnson, whose face is on the flyer, protest outside of the Maywood Police Station in 2020. | File. Sunday, November 20, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The family of a beloved Maywood woman who was killed during a controversial police pursuit of a stolen...
fox32chicago.com
Multiple couples robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park as city's holdups escalate
CHICAGO - Multiple couples were robbed at gunpoint in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago in two separate incidents Sunday as crime continues to escalate in the Democratic-run major city. In one incident, three robbers approached a man and woman as they strolled in the 2600 block of North Burling...
Chicago crime: Police alert North Side businesses after string of burglaries
In each incident, two or three offenders threw an object at a front glass door to enter a business.
Suburban scam: Residents receiving voicemails claiming they have warrants out for their arrest
EVANSTON, Ill. - Evanston police are warning residents about a scam in which a caller is falsely alerting residents that they have warrants out for their arrest. According to police, several residents have reported receiving voicemails notifying them to contact Sgt. Levy with the Evanston Police Department about arrest warrants in their name.
SUV smashes into River North Walgreens; driver in custody, Chicago police say
After hitting the building, police said the driver reversed and then slammed into the Walgreens at least once more.
North Suburban woman charged with biting her adult daughter's pinky finger off
A Barrington Hills woman is facing several felony charges after she allegedly bit off her adult daughter’s pinky finger. Tierni Micek, 62, has been charged with four counts of aggravated battery, the Lake County State’s Attorney announced.
15-year-old girl among 2 fatally shot outside house party on West Side
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was among two people fatally shot outside of a house party in the city’s Austin neighborhood. The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. Sunday on the 5400 block of West Augusta. Police said the teen and a 44-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk with several other people, when a man […]
CBS News
Police warn residents of recent armed robberies on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert of armed robberies that happened during the weekend. The robberies happened in the Greater Grand Crossing and South Shore neighborhoods. Police say in each incident, two suspects would exit a gray/silver BMW/Mercedes and approach the victim and demand their property while...
At least 5 robberies hit same South Loop block in 1 week, CPD says
Chicago police said the 1100 block of South Clark Street, just north of West Roosevelt Road, has seen at least five department store robberies over the past week. Police said the man wanted in the South Loop robberies is wanted in other crimes, too.
fox32chicago.com
Men in luxury vehicle rob victims at gunpoint on South Side, police warn
CHICAGO - Two men are wanted for robbing victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side this week. Police say they are searching for two offenders for two robberies that happened earlier this weekend. The suspects drove a gray or silver BMW or Mercedes. The suspects would get out of the...
fox32chicago.com
Multiple smash and grab robberies reported at North Side businesses
CHICAGO - There have been multiple burglaries at North Side Chicago businesses this week. Police say at least six businesses were robbed early Friday morning. Many of the businesses were on North Western Avenue. In each of the burglaries the offenders would break into the business by throwing something to...
fox32chicago.com
Police seek man in CTA bus robbery on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a passenger on a CTA bus on the Near West Side earlier this month. Mass Transit Detectives say a man in his early 20s robbed another passenger on a CTA bus at 11 North Ashland Avenue on Nov. 11 at 3:38 p.m.
Police issue alert of business burglaries on North, Far North Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police are putting North Side and Far North Side businesses on alert after a burglary spree. The offenders hit six different places in just a few hours -- in different neighborhoods. Police say in each incident the offenders threw an object, breaking the front glass doors of the businesses. Once they were inside, they took money from the cash registers and removed other items. All six burglaries happened in the early morning hours Friday. Five burglaries happened on North Western Avenue between the 3300 block and the 7300 block. The sixth one was in the 2400 block of North Clark...
fox32chicago.com
Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
Probationary officer arrested at police academy allegedly drew gun on neighbor
A Chicago cop was arrested Friday morning at the police department’s training academy and charged with brandishing a gun during a dispute with a neighbor earlier this year.
