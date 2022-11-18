ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
cwbchicago.com

Armed robberies reported in Wicker Park, Humboldt Park, Logan Square

Chicago police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred Monday morning in Wicker Park and Humboldt Park. Another robbery was reported in Logan Square on Sunday afternoon. Monday’s first robbery occurred in the 1600 block of North Marshfield around 4:15 a.m., police said. Two men displayed firearms and robbed a...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment

November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
JOLIET, IL
CBS News

Police warn residents of recent armed robberies on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert of armed robberies that happened during the weekend. The robberies happened in the Greater Grand Crossing and South Shore neighborhoods. Police say in each incident, two suspects would exit a gray/silver BMW/Mercedes and approach the victim and demand their property while...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Multiple smash and grab robberies reported at North Side businesses

CHICAGO - There have been multiple burglaries at North Side Chicago businesses this week. Police say at least six businesses were robbed early Friday morning. Many of the businesses were on North Western Avenue. In each of the burglaries the offenders would break into the business by throwing something to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police seek man in CTA bus robbery on Near West Side

CHICAGO - Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a passenger on a CTA bus on the Near West Side earlier this month. Mass Transit Detectives say a man in his early 20s robbed another passenger on a CTA bus at 11 North Ashland Avenue on Nov. 11 at 3:38 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police issue alert of business burglaries on North, Far North Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police are putting North Side and Far North Side businesses on alert after a burglary spree. The offenders hit six different places in just a few hours -- in different neighborhoods. Police say in each incident the offenders threw an object, breaking the front glass doors of the businesses. Once they were inside, they took money from the cash registers and removed other items. All six burglaries happened in the early morning hours Friday. Five burglaries happened on North Western Avenue between the 3300 block and the 7300 block. The sixth one was in the 2400 block of North Clark...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy